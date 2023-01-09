UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Why in news?

— Almost a week after cracks appeared in many roads and hundreds of houses of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, authorities on Sunday declared it a landslide and subsidence-hit zone.

— The announcement came after a high-level meeting took place among the senior officials of the Central government, Uttarakhand state officials, and top officers from agencies including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH). ALSO READ | Experts talk | Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What does wearing a police uniform mean? (Part II) — As of Sunday, 68 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres and around 90 more will be evacuated soon, according to officials. KEY TAKEAWAYS What is land subsidence? Advertisement — According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), subsidence is the “sinking of the ground because of underground material movement”. It can happen for a host of reasons, man-made or natural, such as the removal of water, oil, or natural resources, along with mining activities. Earthquakes, soil erosion, and soil compaction are also some of the well-known causes of subsidence. — The US-based agency’s website also mentions that this phenomenon can “happen over very large areas like whole states or provinces, or very small areas like the corner of your yard.” What can be the reasons behind Joshimath subsidence? — The exact reason behind Joshimath land subsidence is still unknown but experts suggest that the incident might have occurred because of unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of the natural flow of water and hydel power activities. Not only this, the area is a seismic zone, which makes it prone to frequent earthquakes. Advertisement — As The Indian Express reported, the possibility of such an incident happening in the region was first highlighted around 50 years when the MC Mishra committee report was published and it cautioned against “unplanned development in this area, and identified the natural vulnerabilities.” — According to experts, Joshimath city has been built on an ancient landslide material — meaning it rests on a deposit of sand and stone, not rock, which doesn’t have high load-bearing capacity. This makes the area extremely vulnerable to ever-burgeoning infrastructure and population. — Moreover, the lack of a proper drainage system might have also contributed to the sinking of the area. Experts say that unplanned and unauthorised construction has led to the blocking of the natural flow of water, which eventually results in frequent landslides. — As per the reports, residents have also blamed NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project for the incident. They allege that the tunnel had water seepage “from a punctured aquifer, leading to the drying of water sources in Joshimath.” Experts suggest that it could be one of the reasons for the collapse of the area. — However, NTPC denied the allegations and in a statement said, “The tunnel built by NTPC does not pass under Joshimath town. This tunnel is dug by a tunnel boring machine (TBM) and no blasting is being carried out presently”, according to a report by The Indian Express. Advertisement — Apart from the aforementioned possible reasons, reports have pointed out that subsidence in Joshimath might have been triggered by the reactivation of a geographic fault — defined as a fracture or zone of fractures between two blocks of rock — where the Indian Plate has pushed under the Eurasian Plate along the Himalayas. (Source: Joshimath crisis: What is land subsidence and why does it happen?) Advertisement Point to ponder: Recent developments in Joshimath seem to have shaken the nation. Comment. 1. MCQ: With reference to land subsidence, consider the following statements: 1. It sinking of the ground because of underground material movement. 2. Both man-made and natural reasons are responsible for it. Which of the above statements are incorrect? a) Only 1 b) Only 2 c) Both 1 and 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why in news?

Advertisement

— The government has formally approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with a stated aim of making India a global hub for the production of green hydrogen.

— A mission outlay of Rs 19,744 crore was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, aimed at the creation of export opportunities for green hydrogen and its derivatives; decarbonisation of the energy sector and use in mobility applications in a bid to lower the dependence on imported fossil fuels; and the development of indigenous manufacturing capacities. ALSO READ | UPSC Ethics Simplified | Values which make us Human — the concept — The ultimate aim is to fuel key sectors of the economy using hydrogen that is made by splitting water through an electrical process called electrolysis, using a device called electrolyser that is powered entirely by renewable energy. KEY TAKEAWAYS Anil Sasi writes: Hydrogen as a fuel — Hydrogen, the most common element in nature, exists only in combination with other elements, and has to be extracted from naturally occurring compounds like water (which is a combination of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom). Hydrogen is a clean molecule, but the process of extracting it is energy intensive. — While hydrogen’s potential as a clean fuel source has a history of nearly 150 years, it was only after the oil price shocks of the 1970s that the possibility of hydrogen replacing fossil fuels came to be considered seriously. Three carmakers — Japan’s Honda and Toyota, and South Korea’s Hyundai — having since moved decisively to commercialise the technology, albeit on a limited scale. — The sources and processes by which hydrogen is derived are categorised by colour tabs. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is called grey hydrogen, which constitutes the bulk of the hydrogen generated today. Hydrogen generated from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage options is called blue hydrogen, while hydrogen generated using electrolysers powered by renewable power sources is called green hydrogen. Green hydrogen potential — Green hydrogen has specific advantages. One, it is a clean burning molecule that can decarbonise a range of sectors including iron and steel, chemicals, and transportation. Two, renewable energy that cannot be stored or used by the grid can be channeled to produce hydrogen. — Green hydrogen is not commercially viable at present. The current cost in India is around Rs 350-400 per kg; it is likely to become viable only at a production cost of under Rs 100/ kg. This is what the Hydrogen Energy Mission aims for. — With implicit subsidy support and a government-backed R&D push, the plan is to target lower costs of renewable power generation and to bring down the costs of electrolysers to make the production of green hydrogen cost-competitive. Green hydrogen could eventually potentially replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel-based feedstocks in fertiliser production, petroleum refining, steel production, and transport applications. — The United States and European Union have already pledged incentives worth several billions of dollars for green hydrogen projects. India’s Mission was first announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech in 2021. — The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is in the process of formulating guidelines for the scheme that seeks to promote the development of green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. — A major part of this is a proposed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT), under which two financial incentive mechanisms — targeting domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and the production of green hydrogen — will be promoted to achieve a reduction in fossil fuel imports and abatement of annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. — The draft Mission document is likely to propose support for production and deployment of green hydrogen, alongside a major push for hydrogen in the auto sector — R&D for fuel cell development and pilot projects for fuel cell vehicles. Auto sector, fuel cells — Hydrogen is an energy carrier, not a source of energy. Hydrogen fuel must be transformed into electricity by a device called a fuel cell stack before it can be used to power a car or truck. — A fuel cell converts chemical energy into electrical energy using oxidising agents through an oxidation-reduction reaction. Fuel cell-based vehicles most commonly combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity to power the electric motor on board. Since fuel cell vehicles use electricity to run, they are considered electric vehicles (EVs). — Inside each fuel cell, hydrogen is drawn from an onboard pressurised tank and made to react with a catalyst, usually made from platinum. As the hydrogen passes through the catalyst, it is stripped of its electrons, which are forced to move along an external circuit, producing an electrical current. This current is used by the electric motor to power the vehicle, with the only byproduct being water vapour. — Hydrogen fuel cell cars have a near-zero carbon footprint. Hydrogen is about 2-3 times as efficient as burning petrol, because an electric chemical reaction is much more efficient than combustion. The Toyota Mirai and the Honda Clarity cars are powered by fuel cells. Indian Scenario — India’s electricity grid is predominantly coal-based and will continue to be so, thus negating collateral benefits from a major EV push — as coal will have to be burnt to generate the electricity that will power these vehicles. In several countries that are pushing EVs, much of the electricity is generated from renewables — in Norway for example, 99 per cent is hydroelectric power. — Hydrogen vehicles can be especially effective in long-haul trucking and other hard-to-electrify sectors such as shipping and long-haul air travel. Using heavy batteries in these applications would be counterproductive, especially for countries such as India, where the electricity grid is predominantly coal-fired. — Also, given that much of the generation capacity addition over the last 10 years has been by way of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, this can be diverted for green hydrogen production during non-peak hours. — Besides auto, there is a concerted attempt to leverage green hydrogen in sectors such as petroleum refining and steel. In April 2022, state-owned Oil India Limited commissioned India’s first 99.99 per cent pure green hydrogen plant in Jorhat, Assam. — In the proposed Mission, the steel sector has been made a stakeholder, and it has been proposed to set up pilot plants with part funding from the government to explore the feasibility of using green hydrogen in Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) production by partly replacing natural gas with hydrogen in gas-based DRI plants. Based on the success of the pilot projects, the gas-based DRI units are to be encouraged for large-scale adoption of the process. — Kerala has set up a high-level working group for its own Hydrogen Economy Mission to devise a strategic roadmap, policy formulations, and implementation plans for facilitating investments in green hydrogen and making the state “a green hydrogen hub”. — Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s R&D centre, in collaboration with Tata Motor Limited, had earlier carried out trials of hydrogen fuel cell buses. Companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Enterprises, JSW Energy, and Acme Solar have plans to tap the green hydrogen opportunity. Adani announced in June that it will collaborate with France’s Total Energies to jointly create the “world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem”. US-based Ohmium International has commissioned India’s first green-hydrogen factory in Karnataka. (Source: Union Cabinet approves Green Hydrogen Mission: A look at India’s push for the fuel by Anil Sasi) Point to ponder: Green hydrogen, produced through a clean process, is rightly seen as the most dependable source of energy of the future. Explain. 2. MCQ: With reference to hydrogen, consider the following sentences: 1. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is called grey hydrogen, which constitutes the bulk of the hydrogen generated today. 2. Hydrogen generated from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage options is called green hydrogen. 3. Hydrogen generated using electrolysers powered by renewable power sources is called blue hydrogen. 4. Hydrogen is an energy carrier, not a source of energy. Which of the above statements are incorrect? (a) 1 and 4 (b) 2 and 3 (c) 4 only (d) 1, 2 and 3 Green Bonds Why in news? — On Friday (January 6), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it will, for the first-time, issue Sovereign Green Bonds (SgrBs) worth Rs 16,000 crore, in two tranches of Rs 8,000 crore each in the current financial year. The RBI said it will issue 5-year and 10-year green bonds of Rs 4,000 crore each on January 25 and February 9. KEY TAKEAWAYS Hitesh Vyas writes: What are Green Bonds? — Green bonds are bonds issued by any sovereign entity, inter-governmental groups or alliances and corporates with the aim that the proceeds of the bonds are utilised for projects classified as environmentally sustainable. The framework for the sovereign green bond was issued by the government on November 9, 2022. How beneficial is it for investors? — Green Bonds offer investors a platform to engage in good practices, influencing the business strategy of bond issuers. They provide a means to hedge against climate change risks while achieving at least similar, if not better, returns on their investment. In this way, the growth in Green Bonds and green finance also indirectly works to disincentivise high carbon-emitting projects, as per the IFC. Why are these bonds important? — Over the last few years, Green Bonds have emerged as an important financial instrument to deal with the threats of climate change and related challenges. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group’s institution, climate change threatens communities and economies, and it poses risks for agriculture, food, and water supplies. — A lot of financing is needed to address these challenges. It’s critical to connect environmental projects with capital markets and investors and channel capital towards sustainable development – and Green Bonds are a way to make that connection. When did the government plan these bonds? — In August last year, the government said it stands committed to reduce Emissions Intensity of GDP by 45 per cent from the 2005 level by 2030, and achieve about 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by the same year. — In line with the commitment to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of the economy, the Union Budget 2022-23 made an announcement to issue Sovereign Green Bonds. — The country’s climate actions have so far been largely financed from domestic resources and it is now targeting generation of additional global financial resources. The issuance of the Sovereign Green Bonds will help the Indian government in tapping the requisite finance from potential investors for deployment in public sector projects aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of the economy. Where will the proceeds go? — The government will use the proceeds raised from SGrBs to finance or refinance expenditure (in parts or whole) for various green projects, including in renewable energy, clean transportation, energy efficiency, climate change adaptation, sustainable water and waste management, pollution and prevention control and green buildings. In renewable energy, investments will be made in solar, wind, biomass and hydropower energy projects. (Source: Green Bonds out Jan 25: What they are, what they mean for investors, environment by Hitesh Vyas) Point to ponder: Green and sustainable bonds hold key to India’s climate resilience. Discuss. 3. MCQ: With reference to the Indian economy, consider the following statements (2020) : (1) Commercial Paper is a short-term unsecured promissory note. (2) Certificate of Deposit is a long-term Instrument issued by RBI to a corporation. (3) ‘Call Money’ is short-term finance used for interbank transactions. (4) “Zero-Coupon Bonds’ are the interest-bearing short-term bonds issued by the Scheduled Commercial Banks to corporations. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (a) 1 and 2 only (b) 4 only (c) 1 and 3 only (d) 2, 3 and 4 only Heat domes Why in news? — Several parts of Europe witnessed an unprecedented winter heat wave over New Year’s weekend, The Washington Post reported on Monday. Calling it an “extreme event”, experts said that temperatures increased 10 to 20 degrees Celsius above normal. — According to the report, at least seven countries recorded their hottest January weather ever. These included Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia. — Climatologists suggested that the temperatures surged to summer or springtime levels. For example, at Korbielów, a small village in Poland, the mercury reached 19 degree Celsius – a temperature the region is more used to in May, and 18 degree Celsius above the one degree Celsius yearly average for January, The Guardian said in its report. — Meanwhile, in parts of Belarus, where temperatures usually remain around zero degree Celsius, they peaked at 16.4 degree Celsius on January 1. According to The Washington Post report, the continent is experiencing an extreme warm spell because of the formation of a heat dome over the region. KEY TAKEAWAYS Alind Chauhan writes: What is heat domes? — A heat dome occurs when an area of high-pressure traps warm air over a region, just like a lid on a pot, for an extended period of time. The longer that air remains trapped, the more the sun works to heat the air, producing warmer conditions with every passing day. Heat domes generally stay for a few days but sometimes they can extend up to weeks, which might cause deadly heat waves. ALSO READ | UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, Missing monuments, Haldwani, and more — Scientists suggest that any region of high pressure, whether a heat dome or not, forces air to sink and once it reaches the ground, it gets compressed and becomes even warmer. Moreover, when air sinks, it gets drier and further raises the temperature of the area. What is the relationship between heat domes and the jet stream? — The heat dome’s formation is related to the behaviour of the jet stream — an area of fast-moving air high in the atmosphere. The jet stream is believed to have a wave-like pattern that keeps moving from north to south and then north again. When these waves get bigger and elongated, they move slowly and sometimes can become stationary. This is when a high-pressure system gets stuck and leads to the occurrence of a heat dome. — Although heat domes are likely to have always existed, researchers say that climate change may be making them more intense and longer. They suggest with the rising temperatures, it is expected that the jet stream will become more wavy and will have larger deviations, causing more frequent extreme heat events. (Source: What is causing the winter heat wave in Europe? by Alind Chauhan) Point to ponder: Floods in Pakistan, hurricane in US, nearly daily extreme weather events in India: the severe climate disasters of 2022. Make a list. 4. MCQ: With reference to heat domes, consider the following statements: 1. A heat dome occurs when an area of high-pressure traps warm air over a region, just like a lid on a pot, for an extended period of time. 2. Heat domes generally stay for a few days but sometimes they can extend up to weeks, which might cause deadly heat waves. 3. The heat dome’s formation is related to the behaviour of the jet stream — an area of fast-moving air high in the atmosphere. Which of the following statements are incorrect? (a) 2 and 3 only (b) 1 and 2 only (c) 3 only (d) None of the above

Why in news?

— A self-regulatory body, mandatory know-your-customer norms for verification, and a grievance redressal mechanism are among the key proposals in the draft rules for online gaming, released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) last week.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Soumyarendra Barik writes:

— Online games will have to register with a self-regulatory body, and only games cleared by the body will be allowed to legally operate in India. Online gaming companies will not be allowed to engage in betting on the outcome of games, the proposed rules say.

— Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that “around 40 to 45 per cent of the gamers in India are women, and therefore it was all the more important to keep the gaming ecosystem safe”.

— Describing online gaming as “a very important piece of the start-up ecosystem and a part of the goal of the 1-trillion dollar economy”, Chandrasekhar said the government will work hard to ensure all opportunities are provided to Indian start-ups.

What do the draft rules say?

— The proposed rules, aimed at safeguarding users against potential harm from skill-based games, have been introduced as an amendment to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The attempt is to regulate online gaming platforms as intermediaries and place due diligence requirements on them.

“As per the principles laid under the rule, wagering on the outcome of a game will not be allowed. All online gaming companies will have to register with the self-regulatory body,” Chandrasekhar said.

— The self-regulatory body will have a board of directors with five members from diverse fields, including online gaming, public policy, IT, psychology and medicine. It must ensure that the registered games don’t have anything “which is not in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order, or incites the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the aforesaid.”

— There could be more than one self regulatory body and all of them will have to inform the Centre about the games they have registered along with a report detailing the criteria for registering. Chandrasekhar said that going forward, the government may also regulate the content of online gaming, and “ensure that the games do not have violent, addictive or sexual content”.

— Like an intermediary, online gaming firms will be required to undertake additional due diligence, including KYC of users, transparent withdrawal and refund of money, and a fair distribution of winnings. For KYC, they will have to follow norms laid down for entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

— Gaming companies will also have to secure a random number generation certificate, which is typically used by platforms that offer card games to ensure that game outputs are statistically random and unpredictable. They will also have to get a “no bot certificate” from a reputed certifying body.

— Similar to social media and e-commerce companies, online gaming platforms will also have to appoint a compliance officer who will ensure that the platform is following norms, a nodal officer who will act as a liaison official with the government and assist law enforcement agencies, and a grievance officer who will resolve user complaints.

Online gaming sector in India

— The revenue of the Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to reach $5 billion in 2025. The industry grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 per cent in India between 2017-2020, as opposed to 8 per cent in China and 10 per cent in the US.

— It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent to reach Rs 153 billion in revenue by 2024, as per a report by VC firm Sequoia and management consulting company BCG.

(Source: Draft rules for online gaming: What are the regulations govt has released, and why by Soumyarendra Barik)

Point to ponder: Why online gaming in India needs regulation?

5. MCQ:

With reference to MeitY, consider the following statements:

1. MeitY and NITI Aayog have jointly conceived a programme titled “FutureSkills PRIME”.

2. MeitY is the nodal ministry for E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Which of the above statements are true?

a) Only 1

b) Only 2

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

ANSWERS TO MCQs: 1 (d), 2 (c), 3 (c), 4 (d), 5 (b)

