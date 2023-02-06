UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.
Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.
Note: Catch the UPSC Weekly Quiz every Saturday evening and brush up on your current affairs knowledge.)
Essential key terms from the last week’s news headlines or between the lines categorised as per the relevance to the UPSC-CSE syllabus along with the MCQs followed.
NOTE: This article does not cover Union Budget 2023 and Economic Survey. The Indian Express’ UPSC Essentials will exclusively cover the Budget and Economic Survey for aspirants especially curated for both prelims and mains as a one stop destination.
Why in news?
— In its January update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF has marginally improved the forecast for global growth in 2023 — a relief, given the fears of a global recession in 2023. The turnaround reflects “positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies”.
— The IMF releases the WEO twice every year, in April and October, apart from updating it twice — in January and July.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Udit Misra Explains:
Global growth will bottom out in 2023
— In the October 2022 WEO, the IMF forecast that the global growth rate will decelerate from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023. In fact, at that time the IMF painted a grim picture: “More than a third of the global economy will contract this year or next, while the three largest economies—the United States, the European Union, and China—will continue to stall. In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”
— In the January update, however, the IMF effectively rules out a global recession: “Negative growth in global GDP or global GDP per capita—which often happens when there is a global recession—is not expected.”
— Instead, it expects global growth to bottom out in 2023 before starting to gather speed in 2024.
— As such, the global growth, which was estimated at 3.4 percent in 2022, is now projected to fall to 2.9 percent in 2023 before rising to 3.1 percent in 2024.
— China, Russia, the US, Germany, and Italy are some of the key economies that have seen the most significant upward revisions in their 2023 GDP forecasts. The United Kingdom saw a substantial (almost 1 percentage point) downgrade in its 2023 GDP.
Global inflation has peaked but relief will be slow
— Inflation, which destabilised the global economy, is expected to have peaked in 2022 but the disinflation (the fall in inflation rate) will be slow and take all of 2023 and 2024.
“About 84 percent of countries are expected to have lower headline (consumer price index) inflation in 2023 than in 2022. Global inflation is set to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 (annual average) to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024––above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 percent,” stated the IMF.
— Price rise is slowing for two main reasons. One, monetary tightening all across the world — higher interest rates drag down overall demand for goods and services and that, in turn, slows down inflation. Two, in the wake of a faltering demand, prices of different commodities — both fuel and non-fuel — have come down from their recent highs.
— In 2023, advanced economies are expected to have an inflation of 4.6% while emerging economies will continue to face an inflation of 8.1%.
India will stay the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2023 and 2024
— There’s been no change in India’s growth outlook since October 2022.
“Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022 to 6.1 percent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds,” states the IMF.
— This means India will remain the world’s fastest growing major economy both in 2023 as well as 2024.
— India’s GDP growth rate is expected to be significantly higher than all its comparable economies, especially China (which is set to grow at 5.4% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024).
(Source: Key takeaways from IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook update)
Point to ponder: Has the world dodged recession?
1. MCQ:
Which among the following steps is most likely to be taken at the time of an economic recession?
(a) Cut in tax rates accompanied by increase in interest rate
(b) Increase in expenditure on public projects
(c) Increase in tax rates accompanied by reduction of interest rate
(d) Reduction of expenditure on public projects
Why in news?
— The Ministry of Education, Government of India has released All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021.
— The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrollment, teacher’s data, infrastructural information, financial information etc.
According to PIB:
“For the first time, in AISHE 2020-21, HEIs have filled data using entirely online data collection platform through the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) developed by Department of Higher Education through the National Informatics Centre (NIC).”
KEY TAKEAWAYS
According to PIB:
” Enrollment in higher education increases to 4.14 crore, crossing the 4 crore mark for first time; increase of 7.5% from 2019-20 and 21% from 2014-15
Female enrollment reaches 2 crore mark, increase of 13 Lakh from 2019-20
Significant increase of 28% in enrolment of SC students and 38% in enrolment of Female SC Students in 2020-21, compared to 2014-15.
Substantial increase of 47% in enrolment of ST students and 63.4% increase in the enrolment of Female ST Students in 2020-21, compared to 2014-15.
Significant increase of 32% in OBC Student enrolment and 39% in Female OBC Students, since 2014-15.
Notable increase of 29% in Student Enrolment and 34% in Female Student Enrolment in the North Eastern Region in 2020-21 since 2014-15.
Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved from previous year for all social groups.
Enrollment in Distance Education has increased by 7% in 2020-21 from 2019-20.
Number of Universities has increased by 70, number of Colleges has increased by 1,453, in 2020-21 over 2019-20
Gender Parity Index (GPI) has increased from 1 in 2017-18 to 1.05 in 2020-21.
Total number of faculty/teachers increases by 47,914 from 2019-20. “
Point to ponder: AISHE report shows that the pandemic threatens to undo gender parity gains in higher education. Discuss.
2. MCQ:
With reference to AISHE report 2020-2021, consider the following statements:
1. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has worsen due to COVID from previous year for all social groups.
2. Gender Parity Index (GPI) has increased from previous year.
Which of the above statements are true?
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Why in news?
— Ahead of the Union Budget tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time after assuming the position in July 2022.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What is the history?
— In the United Kingdom, the tradition of the monarch addressing the Parliament began in the 16th century. In the United States, President Gorge Washington addressed Congress for the first time in 1790.
— In India, the practice of the President addressing Parliament was established after the promulgation of the Government of India Act in 1919. This law gave the Governor-General the right of addressing the Legislative Assembly and the Council of State. The law did not have a provision for a joint address but the Governor-General did address the Assembly and the Council together on multiple occasions. Between 1947 and 1950, there was no address to the Constituent Assembly (Legislative).
— After the Constitution came into force, President Rajendra Prasad addressed members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the first time on January 31, 1950. The Constitution gives the President and the Governor the power to address a sitting of the legislature. Article 87 provides two special occasions on which the President addresses a joint sitting. The first is to address the opening session of a new legislature after a general election. The second is to address the first sitting of Parliament each year. A session of a new or continuing legislature cannot begin without fulfilling this requirement.
— When the Constitution came into force, the President was required to address each session of Parliament. So during the provisional Parliament in 1950, President Prasad gave an address before every session. In 1951, the First Amendment to the Constitution changed this and made the President’s address an annual affair.
What is the government’s role?
— There is no set format for the President’s or Governor’s speech. The Constitution states that the President shall “inform Parliament of the cause of the summons”. During the making of the Constitution, Prof K T Shah wanted the President’s address to be more specific. He suggested that the language be changed to specify that the President shall inform Parliament “on the general state of the Union including financial proposals, and other particular issues of policy he deems suitable for such address”.
— His proposal took inspiration from the US Constitution, according to which the President “shall from time to time give to the Congress information on the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient”. But the Constituent Assembly didn’t accept Prof Shah’s amendment.
— The address of the President follows a general structure in which it highlights the government’s accomplishments from the previous year and sets the broad governance agenda for the coming year.
— The President’s speech is essentially the viewpoint of the government and is also written by it. Usually, in December, the Prime Minister’s Office asks the various ministries to start sending in their inputs for the speech. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs sends a message, asking ministries to give information about any legislative proposals that need to be included in the President’s address. All this information is collated and shaped into a speech, which is then delivered to the President. The President’s address serves as a platform for the government to make policy and legislative announcements.
What if the President disagrees with the text of the speech?
— The President or Governor cannot refuse to perform the constitutional duty of delivering an address to the legislature. But there can be situations when they deviate from the text of the speech prepared by the government. So far, there have been no instances of a President doing so. But there have been occasions when a Governor skipped or changed a portion of the address to the Assembly.
— Most recently, Tamil Nadu’s Governor R N Ravi made changes to the prepared speech he read out in the Assembly. According to The Indian Express, Chief Minister MK Stalin had to step in and move a resolution, which demanded that only the original speech given to the Governor be put in records.
— In 2020, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, during his address to the Assembly, stopped before reading out his speech’s paragraph 18, which related to the Kerala government’s opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
— Before this, in 1969, West Bengal’s Governor Dharma Vira skipped two paragraphs of the speech written by the United Front government, which was at the time led by Chief Minister Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee with Jyoti Basu as the Deputy CM. The skipped portions were related to the dismissal of the first United Front government by the Congress-ruled central government.
What is the procedure and tradition?
— After the President’s address, the two Houses move a motion to thank the President for her speech. This is an occasion for MPs in the two Houses to have a broad debate on governance in the country. The issues raised by MPs are then addressed by the Prime Minister, who also replies to the motion of thanks. The motion is then put to vote and MPs can express their disagreement by moving amendments to the motion.
— Opposition MPs have been successful in getting amendments passed to the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha on five occasions, including in 1980, 1989, 2001, 2015 and 2016. However, they have been less successful in the Lok Sabha. For instance, MPs of the lower house, in 2018, tabled 845 amendments of which 375 were moved and negatived.
(Source: President Murmu delivers her first address to Parliament: History, significance of President’s address)
Point to ponder: It is a fallacy that the President of India is a ceremonial figurehead and has no meaningful role to play. Discuss.
3. MCQ:
Consider the following statements (2022):
1. A bill amending the Constitution requires a prior recommendation of the President of India.
2. When a Constitution Amendment Bill is presented to the President of India, it is obligatory for the President of India to give his/her assent.
3. A Constitution Amendment Bill must be passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by a special majority and there is no provision for joint sitting.
Which of the statements given above are correct?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Why in news?
— The Opposition on February 2 joined hands to demand a probe either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), headed by the Supreme Court or monitored by the Chief Justice of India, into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group.
— Before this, the Opposition had sought JPC probes into the Rafale deal and demonetisation, but the demand was not granted. In fact, ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, no JPC has been set up.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What is a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)?
— A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is set up by the Parliament for a special purpose, like for the detailed scrutiny of a subject or Bill. It has members from both the Houses and from both the ruling parties and the opposition. It is dissolved after its term ends or its task has been completed.
How is a JPC set up?
— A JPC is set up after one House of Parliament has passed a motion and the other has agreed to it. Members of the JPC are decided by the Parliament. The number of members can vary – there is no fixed number.
What can a JPC do?
— According to an article on PRS Legislative Research, the mandate of a JPC depends on the motion constituting it. For example, “The terms of reference for the JPC on the stock market scam asked the committee to look into financial irregularities, to fix responsibility on persons and institutions for the scam, to identify regulatory loopholes and also to make suitable recommendations,” the PRS article said.
— To fulfil its mandate, a JPC can scrutinise documents and summon people for questioning. It then submits a report and makes recommendations to the government.
How powerful is a JPC?
— While the recommendations of a JPC have persuasive value, they are not binding on the government. The government can choose to launch further investigations based on what the JPC has said, but it can’t be forced to do so.
“The government is required to report on the follow-up action taken on the basis of the recommendations of the JPC and other committees. The committees then submit ‘Action Taken Reports’ in Parliament on the basis of the government’s reply,” the PRS article says.
What JPCs have been set up so far?
— According to the Lok Sabha website, there have been six JPCs set up so far. These are “JPC to examine matters relating to Allocation and Pricing of Telecom Licensces and Spectrum; JPC on Pesticide Residues in and Safety Standard for Soft Drinks, Fruit Juice and other Beverages; JPC on Stock Market Scam and Matters Relating thereto; JPC to enquire into irregularities in Securities and Banking Transactions; JPC to enquire into Bofors Contract; Joint Committee to Examine the Constitutional and Legal Position Relating to Office of Profit.”
FYI:
— The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday (February 2) placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements under the additional surveillance mechanism (ASM), Reuters reported. This means trading in their shares will require a 100% margin, which is aimed at curbing speculation and shortselling.
What is additional surveillance mechanism (ASM)?
— The ASM was introduced on March 26, 2018 with the intention to protect investors from market volatility and unusual changes in share price.
— According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, “In continuation to various surveillance measures already implemented, SEBI and Exchanges, pursuant to discussions in joint surveillance meetings, have decided that along with the aforesaid measures there shall be Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) on securities with surveillance concerns based on objective parameters viz. Price / Volume variation, Volatility etc.”
— The shortlisting of securities for placing in ASM is based on criteria that are jointly decided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and exchanges, covering the parameters of “high low variation, client concentration, PE, close to close price variation, market capitalisation, volume variation, delivery percentage, and number of unique PANs”, the NSE FAQs say.
— Put simply, an ASM shortlisting signals to investors that the stocks have seen unusual activity. The “shortlisting of securities under ASM is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company / entity,” the FAQs say.
(Source: Opposition demands JPC probe into Adani allegations: What is a Joint Parliamentary Committee)
Point to ponder: Is JPC toothless institution?
4. MCQ:
Additional surveillance mechanism (ASM) seen in news relates to:
(a) Defense and Security
(b) Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security
(c) Share prices and Market volatility
(d) Space debris mechanism
Why in news?
— From March 1, all private television channels in the country will be required to air ‘national interest content’ on a daily basis, as per an advisory by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Divya A Explains:
What is the new obligation?
— The new policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of television channels include a requirement for private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day, based on certain themes given by the I&B ministry.
— With the advisory issued on January 30, the ministry has clarified that the national interest content can be embedded in the programmes being telecast, and that the content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch. The public service broadcast can be split over smaller time slots, but can’t be done from midnight to 6 am, the ministry said.
Many formalities for broadcasters
— The broadcasters are now required to keep a record of the content telecast for a period of 90 days. The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre, under I&B Ministry, shall keep the record. The government also requires the broadcasters to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal.
— The content can be shared between the broadcasters and a repeat telecast on one or several channels is also allowed now. In fact, a digital repository of relevant videos or textual content for the purpose may be developed, the advisory said, which may be accessed and used by TV channels.
What are the themes?
— The ministry mentioned eight themes in the uplinking/downlinking policy document — education and literacy; agriculture and rural development; health and family welfare; science and technology; welfare of women; welfare of the weaker sections of the society; protection of environment and of cultural heritage; and national integration. The scope of prescribed themes has been expanded.
“The list of themes of national importance and of social relevance given under clause 35 of the Policy Guidelines are indicative and may be expanded to include similar subjects of national importance and social relevance such as water conservation, disaster management, etc,” the advisory said.
Where it doesn’t apply
— The condition applies to all channels, except those mentioned specifically as exempt, where this may not be feasible. These include wildlife channels and foreign channels, besides live telecast in case of sports channels. Channels broadcasting more than 12 hours of devotional/spiritual/yoga content are exempt from furnishing monthly reports.
(Source: National interest content: What exactly is expected of private TV channels under the policy? by Divya A)
Point to ponder: The Digital Media Code balances many priorities, interests of several stakeholders. Discuss.
5. MCQ:
Which of the following statements with respect to AIBD is not true?
a) The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) was established under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
b) AIBD is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development.
c) The 47th AIBD Annual Gathering was held at its secretariat in New Delhi.
d) Full membership of the AIBD is confined to sovereign states.
Share your views, answers and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com