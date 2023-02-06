UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.

Why in news?

— In its January update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF has marginally improved the forecast for global growth in 2023 — a relief, given the fears of a global recession in 2023. The turnaround reflects “positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies”.

— The IMF releases the WEO twice every year, in April and October, apart from updating it twice — in January and July.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Udit Misra Explains:

Global growth will bottom out in 2023

— In the October 2022 WEO, the IMF forecast that the global growth rate will decelerate from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023. In fact, at that time the IMF painted a grim picture: “More than a third of the global economy will contract this year or next, while the three largest economies—the United States, the European Union, and China—will continue to stall. In short, the worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.”

— In the January update, however, the IMF effectively rules out a global recession: “Negative growth in global GDP or global GDP per capita—which often happens when there is a global recession—is not expected.”

— Instead, it expects global growth to bottom out in 2023 before starting to gather speed in 2024.

— As such, the global growth, which was estimated at 3.4 percent in 2022, is now projected to fall to 2.9 percent in 2023 before rising to 3.1 percent in 2024.

— China, Russia, the US, Germany, and Italy are some of the key economies that have seen the most significant upward revisions in their 2023 GDP forecasts. The United Kingdom saw a substantial (almost 1 percentage point) downgrade in its 2023 GDP.

Global inflation has peaked but relief will be slow

— Inflation, which destabilised the global economy, is expected to have peaked in 2022 but the disinflation (the fall in inflation rate) will be slow and take all of 2023 and 2024.

“About 84 percent of countries are expected to have lower headline (consumer price index) inflation in 2023 than in 2022. Global inflation is set to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 (annual average) to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024––above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 percent,” stated the IMF.

— Price rise is slowing for two main reasons. One, monetary tightening all across the world — higher interest rates drag down overall demand for goods and services and that, in turn, slows down inflation. Two, in the wake of a faltering demand, prices of different commodities — both fuel and non-fuel — have come down from their recent highs.

— In 2023, advanced economies are expected to have an inflation of 4.6% while emerging economies will continue to face an inflation of 8.1%.

India will stay the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2023 and 2024

— There’s been no change in India’s growth outlook since October 2022.

“Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022 to 6.1 percent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds,” states the IMF.

— This means India will remain the world’s fastest growing major economy both in 2023 as well as 2024.

— India’s GDP growth rate is expected to be significantly higher than all its comparable economies, especially China (which is set to grow at 5.4% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024).

(Source: Key takeaways from IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook update)

Point to ponder: Has the world dodged recession?

1. MCQ:

Which among the following steps is most likely to be taken at the time of an economic recession?

(a) Cut in tax rates accompanied by increase in interest rate

(b) Increase in expenditure on public projects

(c) Increase in tax rates accompanied by reduction of interest rate

(d) Reduction of expenditure on public projects

Why in news?

— The Ministry of Education, Government of India has released All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021.

— The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrollment, teacher’s data, infrastructural information, financial information etc.

According to PIB:

“For the first time, in AISHE 2020-21, HEIs have filled data using entirely online data collection platform through the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) developed by Department of Higher Education through the National Informatics Centre (NIC).”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

According to PIB:

” Enrollment in higher education increases to 4.14 crore, crossing the 4 crore mark for first time; increase of 7.5% from 2019-20 and 21% from 2014-15



Female enrollment reaches 2 crore mark, increase of 13 Lakh from 2019-20

Significant increase of 28% in enrolment of SC students and 38% in enrolment of Female SC Students in 2020-21, compared to 2014-15.

Substantial increase of 47% in enrolment of ST students and 63.4% increase in the enrolment of Female ST Students in 2020-21, compared to 2014-15.

Significant increase of 32% in OBC Student enrolment and 39% in Female OBC Students, since 2014-15.

Notable increase of 29% in Student Enrolment and 34% in Female Student Enrolment in the North Eastern Region in 2020-21 since 2014-15.

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved from previous year for all social groups.

Enrollment in Distance Education has increased by 7% in 2020-21 from 2019-20.

Number of Universities has increased by 70, number of Colleges has increased by 1,453, in 2020-21 over 2019-20

Gender Parity Index (GPI) has increased from 1 in 2017-18 to 1.05 in 2020-21.

Total number of faculty/teachers increases by 47,914 from 2019-20. “

Point to ponder: AISHE report shows that the pandemic threatens to undo gender parity gains in higher education. Discuss.

2. MCQ:

With reference to AISHE report 2020-2021, consider the following statements:

1. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has worsen due to COVID from previous year for all social groups.

2. Gender Parity Index (GPI) has increased from previous year.

Which of the above statements are true?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why in news?

— Ahead of the Union Budget tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time after assuming the position in July 2022.