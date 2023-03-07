UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 27 to March 5, 2023

Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Essential key terms from the last week’s news headlines or between the lines categorised as per the relevance to the UPSC-CSE syllabus along with the MCQs followed.

Why in news?

— Members of a House are bound by the ‘whip’, and if any section of MLAs within a political party that is part of a ruling coalition says it does not want to go with the alliance, the MLAs will attract disqualification, the Supreme Court observed orally on Tuesday (February 28).

— A five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud is hearing petitions filed in the wake of last year’s political crisis in Maharashtra precipitated by a division in the Shiv Sena.

“You are bound by the whip. You are bound to vote with your party so long as you are in the legislature, unless there is a merger,” the CJI told Senior Advocate N K Kaul, who is appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

— On Monday, Chief Minister Shinde had written to the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is a member of the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction, to inform her that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) had decided to appoint MLC Viplove Bajoria as its chief whip in the Vidhan Parishad.

— Bajoria became the first member of the Legislative Council to officially switch from the Uddhav faction to the Shinde faction this week. The Shinde faction, which has been recognised by the Election Commission as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and allotted the party’s well-known bow-and-arrow election symbol, currently has fewer MLCs than the Uddhav faction.

What is a ‘whip’ in the House?

— In parliamentary parlance, a whip may refer to both a written order to members of a party in the House to abide by a certain direction, and to a designated official of the party who is authorised to issue such a direction. The term is derived from the old British practice of “whipping in” lawmakers to follow the party line.

— A whip may require that party members be present in the House for an important vote, or that they vote only in a particular way. In India, all parties can issue whips to their members. Parties appoint a senior member from among their House contingents to issue whips — this member is called a chief whip, and he/ she is assisted by additional whips.

How serious are whips issued by parties?

— Whips can be of varying degrees of seriousness. The importance of a whip can be inferred from the number of times an order is underlined.

— A one-line whip, underlined once, is usually issued to inform party members of a vote, and allows them to abstain in case they decide not to follow the party line.

— A two-line whip directs them to be present during the vote.

— A three-line whip is the strongest, employed on important occasions such as the second reading of a Bill or a no-confidence motion, and places an obligation on members to toe the party line.

What can happen if a whip is defied?

— The penalty for defying a whip varies from country to country. In the United Kingdom, an MP can lose membership of the party for defying the whip, but can keep her/ his House seat as an Independent.

— In the US, as per a note published by PRS Legislative Research, “the party whip’s role is to gauge how many legislators are in support of a Bill and how many are opposed to it — and to the extent possible, persuade them to vote according to the party line on the issue”.

— In India, rebelling against a three-line whip can put a lawmaker’s membership of the House at risk. The anti-defection law allows the Speaker/ Chairperson to disqualify such a member; the only exception is when more than a third of legislators vote against a directive, effectively splitting the party.

“Once a government is formed, it is not open to any group of MLAs to say that we don’t want to go with this alliance. It is not open to any one segment of a political party to say we don’t want to go with this alliance. That will ipso facto attract the disqualification provisions. You are bound by the whip. You are bound to vote with your party so long as you are in the legislature, unless there is a merger,” CJI Chandrachud said on Tuesday.

(Source: What is a whip in a state Assembly or Parliament?)

Point to ponder: Several practitioners are of the view that the whip should be applicable only to motions where the survival of the government is in question, and not to ordinary legislation. Do you agree?

1. MCQ:

With reference to whip in a parliamentary system, consider the following statements:

1. A three-line whip is the strongest whip, employed on important occasions such as the second reading of a Bill or a no-confidence motion, and places an obligation on members to toe the party line.

2. In India, rebelling against a three-line whip can put a lawmaker’s membership of the House at risk.

3. A two-line whip, underlined once, is usually issued to inform party members of a vote, and allows them to abstain in case they decide not to follow the party line.

4. A one-line whip directs them to be present during the vote.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one of the four statements

(b) Only two of the four statements

(c) Only three of the four statements

(d) All four statements

Why in news?

