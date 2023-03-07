UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 27 to March 5, 2023

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.
Why in news?
— Members of a House are bound by the ‘whip’, and if any section of MLAs within a political party that is part of a ruling coalition says it does not want to go with the alliance, the MLAs will attract disqualification, the Supreme Court observed orally on Tuesday (February 28).
— A five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud is hearing petitions filed in the wake of last year’s political crisis in Maharashtra precipitated by a division in the Shiv Sena.
“You are bound by the whip. You are bound to vote with your party so long as you are in the legislature, unless there is a merger,” the CJI told Senior Advocate N K Kaul, who is appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— On Monday, Chief Minister Shinde had written to the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is a member of the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction, to inform her that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) had decided to appoint MLC Viplove Bajoria as its chief whip in the Vidhan Parishad.
— Bajoria became the first member of the Legislative Council to officially switch from the Uddhav faction to the Shinde faction this week. The Shinde faction, which has been recognised by the Election Commission as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and allotted the party’s well-known bow-and-arrow election symbol, currently has fewer MLCs than the Uddhav faction.
What is a ‘whip’ in the House?
— In parliamentary parlance, a whip may refer to both a written order to members of a party in the House to abide by a certain direction, and to a designated official of the party who is authorised to issue such a direction. The term is derived from the old British practice of “whipping in” lawmakers to follow the party line.
— A whip may require that party members be present in the House for an important vote, or that they vote only in a particular way. In India, all parties can issue whips to their members. Parties appoint a senior member from among their House contingents to issue whips — this member is called a chief whip, and he/ she is assisted by additional whips.
How serious are whips issued by parties?
— Whips can be of varying degrees of seriousness. The importance of a whip can be inferred from the number of times an order is underlined.
— A one-line whip, underlined once, is usually issued to inform party members of a vote, and allows them to abstain in case they decide not to follow the party line.
— A two-line whip directs them to be present during the vote.
— A three-line whip is the strongest, employed on important occasions such as the second reading of a Bill or a no-confidence motion, and places an obligation on members to toe the party line.
What can happen if a whip is defied?
— The penalty for defying a whip varies from country to country. In the United Kingdom, an MP can lose membership of the party for defying the whip, but can keep her/ his House seat as an Independent.
— In the US, as per a note published by PRS Legislative Research, “the party whip’s role is to gauge how many legislators are in support of a Bill and how many are opposed to it — and to the extent possible, persuade them to vote according to the party line on the issue”.
— In India, rebelling against a three-line whip can put a lawmaker’s membership of the House at risk. The anti-defection law allows the Speaker/ Chairperson to disqualify such a member; the only exception is when more than a third of legislators vote against a directive, effectively splitting the party.
“Once a government is formed, it is not open to any group of MLAs to say that we don’t want to go with this alliance. It is not open to any one segment of a political party to say we don’t want to go with this alliance. That will ipso facto attract the disqualification provisions. You are bound by the whip. You are bound to vote with your party so long as you are in the legislature, unless there is a merger,” CJI Chandrachud said on Tuesday.
(Source: What is a whip in a state Assembly or Parliament?)
Point to ponder: Several practitioners are of the view that the whip should be applicable only to motions where the survival of the government is in question, and not to ordinary legislation. Do you agree?
1. MCQ:
With reference to whip in a parliamentary system, consider the following statements:
1. A three-line whip is the strongest whip, employed on important occasions such as the second reading of a Bill or a no-confidence motion, and places an obligation on members to toe the party line.
2. In India, rebelling against a three-line whip can put a lawmaker’s membership of the House at risk.
3. A two-line whip, underlined once, is usually issued to inform party members of a vote, and allows them to abstain in case they decide not to follow the party line.
4. A one-line whip directs them to be present during the vote.
How many of the above statements are correct?
(a) Only one of the four statements
(b) Only two of the four statements
(c) Only three of the four statements
(d) All four statements
Why in news?
— In his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday (February 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of several musical instruments and folk artists who he hoped would “continue to inspire everyone at the grassroots towards making performing arts more popular”.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Sursingar and Joydeep Mukherjee
— PM Modi mentioned the Sursingar, a stringed musical instrument that is similar to the sarod, but which is older and produces deeper notes. The instrument is made of wood and has a gourd attached to a hollow wooden handle with a metal fingerboard. The strings of the instrument, usually four in number and made of brass or bronze, are plucked with a metal pick.
— The Sursingar can be played either holding it vertically in front of the musician and supported by his left shoulder like the Veena, or holding it parallel to the ground like the Sarod, or like the Sitar, which is held at an angle of 50-60 degrees to the ground. The Sursingar (along with the Rudra Veena and the Surbahar) usually accompanies Dhrupad, the genre of Hindustani vocal music which has a low, deep, and thoughtful pitch.
— With very few artisans now making the Sursingar, the instrument is rarely used in performances. Kolkata-based multi-instrumentalist Joydeep Mukherjee is credited with reviving the Sursingar, along with another “lost” stringed instrument, the Radhika Mohanaveena, named after its creator, Radhika Mohana Maitra. Mukherjee played both instruments in a concert in Delhi in March last year, media reports from the time said.
Mandolin and Uppalapu Nagamani
— The Prime Minister also mentioned the Mandolin, another stringed instrument, usually with eight strings that are plucked with a pick, similar to a lute. The Mandolin is a moderately sized instrument, smaller than the Veena, Sitar, or guitar, and was developed in Europe in the 18th century as an evolution of the older Mandora (Mandola).
— According to the Brittanica entry on the Mandolin, the instrument’s modern form and proportions were strongly influenced by its maker Pasquale Vinaccia of Naples (1806-82), and in the 20th century, it was built in a family of sizes from soprano to contrabass. Well known Mandolin compositions include a concerto by Vivaldi, the serenade in Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni, and parts of Stravinsky’s ballet Agon.
— The Mandolin has long been part of the Indian film music tradition, having been used by several great composers including Shankar Jaikishan, Ilaiyaraja and A R Rahman. Hits like Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge), Tum bin jaaun kahaan (Pyar ka Mausam), Lehron pe leher (Chhabili), and Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire) have prominent Mandolin pieces, and Shah Rukh Khan memorably carried a red mandolin in DDLJ.
— The greatest exponent of the Mandolin in Indian classical music was the late Uppalapu Srinivas, often known as ‘Mandolin’ Srinivas who, however, used the electric instrument rather than the acoustic one. A great classical Mandolin player before him was Sajjad Hussain; and Bollywood’s greatest was Kishore Desai who played the instrument for countless numbers. India’s best known Mandolinists today are Snehashish Mozumder, Pradipto Sengupta, and N S Prasad.
Karakattam and V Durga Devi
— Karakattam is an ancient folk dance of Tamil Nadu in which performers in colourful saris dance with a pot (karakam) on their head to invoke Mariamman, the goddess of rain. The dance form became well known with the success of the Tamil film Karakattakkaran (1989), but has been criticised by purists for becoming allegedly low-brow and vulgar of late. V Durga Devi of Salem is a well known Karakattam dancer. The PM said, “This list doesn’t just pertain to music artistes: V Durga Devi ji has won this award for Karakattam, an ancient dance form. The Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted about Durga Devi, along with her pictures on Sunday.
— Modi also mentioned Raj Kumar Nayak, who he said had “organised the Perini Odissi, which lasted for 101 days in 31 districts of Telangana”, and whom people now refer to as “Perini Rajkumar”. Perini Natyam, the PM said, is a dance dedicated to Lord Shiva that was “quite popular during the Kakatiya dynasty”.
— He spoke of Saikhom Surchandra Singh, “known for his mastery in making Meitei Pung instrument (which) has connections with Manipur”; and Pooran Singh, “a Divyang Artist who is popularising various music forms such as Rajula-Malushahi, Nyuli, Hudka Bol, Jagar”.
(Source: Sursingar, Karakattam, and others: Arts and artists Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in Mann ki Baat)
Point to ponder: If there’s one thing that ordinary Indians do with rhythmic regularity, and with great gusto, it is break into a dance. Discuss with reference to Indian tradition of dance and music in popular culture.
2. MCQ
Which of the following is not a stringed instrument?
(a) Sursingar
(b) Mandolin
(c) Karakattam
(d) Esraj
Why in news?
— A senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT) said on Monday that a deposit located in the western province of Hamedan contains some 8.5 million metric tons of lithium ore, PressTV, Iran’s state-owned news network, reported.
— According to Ebrahimali Molabeigi, who leads MIMT’s exploration department, the discovery was made in western province of Hamedan and more such lithium ore deposits are expected to be discovered soon, PressTV reported.
— If true, this discovery would be a major boost for Iran, whose economy has suffered under US sanctions and embargoes for decades. Given lithium’s salience in making batteries, any transition away from fossil fuels is expected to heavily rely on lithium. This is Iran’s first lithium find.
KEY TAKEAWAY
— According to the US Geological Survey, the world’s largest identified lithium resources (not counting Iran) are as follows: Bolivia, 21 million tons; Argentina, 20 million tons; Chile, 11 million tons; Australia, 7.9 million tons; China, 6.8 million tons. India recently established inferred lithium resources of 5.9 million tons in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The importance of lithium in today’s world
— Lithium is ubiquitous in modern life, found in all kinds of electronic devices, from mobile phones to EVs – basically, anything that requires a rechargeable battery.
— A battery is made up of an anode, cathode, separator, electrolyte, and two current collectors (positive and negative).
— Lithium-ion batteries use aqueous electrolyte solutions, where ions transfer to and fro between the anode (negative electrode generally made of graphite) and cathode (positive electrode made of lithium), triggering the recharge and discharge of electrons.
— Even promising alternatives to the lithium-ion batteries, such as QuantumScape Corp’s solid-state lithium-metal battery, continue to use lithium. This is primarily due to Lithium’s low weight as compared to other metals (such as nickel, used in traditional batteries) as well as its superior electrochemical potential.
— Lithium has become especially valuable in the context of increasing climate concerns with the internal combustion engine and the rise of electric vehicles (EV) as an alternative. Currently, all EVs use lithium in their battery packs with demand set to rise exponentially over the coming decades.
— A 2020 World Bank report on clean energy transition estimates that the production of minerals, such as graphite, lithium and cobalt, could increase by nearly 500 percent by 2050, to meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies.
What this reported discovery means for Iran
— Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which culminated with the overthrowing of the West-friendly Pahlavi dynasty and founding of the Islamic Republic of Iran under Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s relationship with the West has been acrimonious.
— The first sanctions were imposed by the US in 1979, when 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days after some radical students stormed the US embassy in Tehran. While sanctions were lifted in 1981, they were reimposed in 1987 in response to Iran’s actions “to support international terrorism”. Since then, the country has faced various sanctions from the US, the European Union and the UN, with their severity fluctuating depending on the international political climate.
— These sanctions, used to try and influence Iran’s domestic policies such as its controversial uranium enrichment program, have over the years taken a toll on the Iranian economy and its people. They have hampered Iran’s ability to participate in the global economy, leaving the country with perennial shortages in all sorts of sectors, from food and consumer goods to technology.
— In this context, the reported discovery of lithium ore will be a major boost. Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi, an official with the MIMT, hailed the precious metal’s tremendous export potential and its possible use by many domestic Iranian industries in a statement to the press on Friday.
Challenges that lie ahead
— However, this discovery will not immediately be beneficial to Iran. According to Ahmadi, it will take about four years to prepare the lithium mines discovered in Qahavand Plain, Hamadan, for operation, with the deposits stretching across a five-six square kilometer area.
— Crucially, Iran’s official statements have not mentioned the stage of prospecting or provided any technical information about the reserves yet. While Iran may very well have discovered lithium ore reserves, the true significance of the finding can only be assessed once more information about said reserves is released.
— According to the United Nations Framework for Classification for Reserves and Resources of Solid Fuels and Mineral Commodities (UNFC 1997), resources are categorized using the three essential criteria affecting their recoverability:
— India’s recent discovery was classified as G4: implying that they are a product of a reconnaissance study, rather than more advanced feasibility and commercial viability studies.
— According to the UNFC, “Reconnaissance study identifies areas of enhanced mineral potential on a regional scale based primarily on results of regional geological studies, regional geological mapping, airborne and indirect methods, preliminary field inspection, as well as geological inference and extrapolation. The objective is to identify mineralized areas worthy of further investigation towards deposit identification.”
— It is likely that Iran’s discovery is also at this stage of categorisation. If that is the case, more work is required to establish the commercial viability of the reserves but also a setup where the mining can be carried out. Especially in the context of the economic embargoes Iran faces, this will be a challenge.
(Source: Iran claims to have unearthed massive lithium deposit: What the discovery could mean)
Point to ponder: Tehran’s disquiet over Raisina Dialogue promo reveals the contradictions in India-Iran ties. Discuss.
3. MCQ:
What is the importance of developing Chabahar Port by India? (2017)
(a) India’s trade with African countries will enormously increase.
(b) India’s relations with oil-producing Arab countries will be strengthened.
(c) India will not depend on Pakistan for access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
(d) Pakistan will facilitate and protect the installation of a gas pipeline between Iraq and India.
Why in news?
— As part of its international climate change commitments, India has promised to increase its forest and tree cover to ensure that they are able to absorb an additional amount of 2.5 billion to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030. Unlike the two other commitments India has made — one related to improvement in emissions intensity and the other about the deployment of renewable energy — the forestry target is a relatively difficult one to achieve.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Amitabh Sinha Explains:
— Forests are under stress due to the need for rapid industrial and infrastructure development, and accompanying urbanisation. In the last 10 years, more than 1,611 square km of forest land, a little more than the area of Delhi, has been cleared for infrastructure or industrial projects. Nearly a third of this — 529 sq km — has been cleared in the last three years itself.
— But government data also shows that total forest cover had increased by 1,540 square km in the two years between 2019 and 2021.
— A number of tree plantation, afforestation and reforestation programmes are being implemented to increase India’s forest and tree cover. These include the Green India Mission, national afforestation programme, and the tree plantation exercises along the highways and railways. Other flagship government programmes like the national rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) and Namami Gange also have significant afforestation components.
What is Compensatory Afforestation?
— But the showpiece effort for extending India’s forest cover has been its compensatory afforestation programme that seeks to ensure that forest lands getting ‘diverted’ for non-forest purposes, like industrial or infrastructure development, is mandatorily accompanied by afforestation effort on at least an equal area of land.
— While the plantation exercise on new lands cannot be compared with the fully grown forests getting diverted, compensatory afforestation — made a legal requirement through the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act of 2016 — does ensure that newer parcels of land are earmarked for developing them as forests. Project developers, public or private, are required to fund the entire afforestation activity on these new lands.
— The law also acknowledges the fact that newly afforested land cannot be expected to immediately start delivering the range of goods and services — timber, bamboo, fuelwood, carbon sequestration, soil conservation, water recharge, and seed dispersal — that the diverted forests were providing. As a result, project developers are also asked to pay for the Net Present Value (NPV) of the forests being cleared, based on a calculation decided by an expert committee.
— According to the recently revised calculations, companies have to pay NPV at rates ranging between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 16 lakh per hectare, depending on the quality of forests getting diverted.
Some other fees and charges are also levied
— All this money is meant to be spent solely on increasing, or improving the quality of, forest cover in the country, or on works that help this objective. The money is parked in special funds created for this purpose at the Central and state levels. The money is first deposited in the Central fund, from where it gets disbursed to states where the projects are located. The Central fund can keep up to 10 per cent of the total money for spending towards administrative expenses. The rest has to be sent to the states according to their share.
— Critics say compensatory afforestation had legitimised clearing of forests, and see it as an example of ‘greenwashing’. The contrary view is that since the clearing of forests for one or the other purpose cannot be entirely eliminated, compensatory afforestation is a good mechanism for attempting to make up for these losses to some extent.
Huge money for Compensatory Afforestation
— The compensatory afforestation law came into being only in 2016, but the concept has existed since the 1980s, as an offshoot of the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, which made it mandatory for project developers to seek ‘clearance’ of the Environment Ministry for any diversion of forest land. The practice got institutionalised through the Supreme Court orders and observations during the hearings of the famous Godavarman case in the 1990s and 2000s.
— But due to other litigation, the money collected for compensatory afforestation before 2016 had remained largely unutilised. Serious work on compensatory afforestation has begun only after the 2016 Act.
— More than Rs 66,000 crore has been realised in the Central fund through different levies prescribed in that law. A substantial part of this — nearly Rs 55,000 crore — has already been sent to the state governments. But as the accompanying investigative report in The Indian Express shows, much of this money remains locked in state government funds.
— State governments have to prepare an annual plan of operations for afforestation work through this money. The APOs contain details of money that is intended to be spent during a financial year for specific works related to afforestation. Once this plan gets approval from the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at the Central level, the state government transfers the approved amounts to the state forest departments, which then carry out the work. Government records show that APOs by the state governments have not made full utilisation of the funds at their disposal, and even the money approved for this APOs has not been entirely spent.
— Sporadically, there have also been allegations of misutilisation or diversion of these funds, and in some cases investigations have been ordered.
(Source: Unused funds, unsuitable land: The problems with Compensatory Afforestation in India by Amitabh Sinha)
Point to ponder: Compensatory afforestation neither compensates nor forests. Do you agree?
4. MCQ:
With reference to ‘Forest Carbon Partnership Facility’, which of the following statements is/are correct?
1. It is global partnership of governments, businesses, civil society and indigenous peoples
2. It provides financial aid to universities, individual scientists and institutions involved in scientific forestry research to develop eco-friendly and climate adaptation technologies for sustainable forest management
3. It assists the countries in their ‘REDD+ (Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation)’ efforts by providing them with financial and technical assistance
Select the correct answer using the code given below
(a) 1 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Why in news?
— The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I has raised Rs 15,530 crore so far to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stressed, brownfield and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)-registered residential projects that fall in the affordable, mid-income housing category. SWAMIH has so far provided final approval to about 130 projects with sanctions worth over Rs 12,000 crore.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Aanchal Magazine Explains:
What is the SWAMIH investment fund?
— The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund I is a social impact fund specifically formed for completing stressed and stalled residential projects.
— The Fund is sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and is managed by SBICAP Ventures Ltd., a State Bank Group company.
— Since the Fund considers first-time developers, established developers with troubled projects, developers with a poor track record of stalled projects, customer complaints and NPA accounts, and even projects where there are litigation issues, it is considered as the lender of last resort for distressed projects. The Fund’s presence in a project often acts as a catalyst for better collections and sales primarily in projects that were delayed for years.
— According to the Finance Ministry, SWAMIH Fund has one of the largest domestic real estate private equity teams focused only on funding and monitoring the completion of stressed housing projects.
(Source: What is the SWAMIH investment fund and its affordable housing push by Aanchal Magazine )
Point to ponder: Urban spaces need better designed homes and an egalitarian housing policy. Discuss.
5. MCQ:
With reference to SWAMIH Fund, consider the following statements:
1. The Fund is sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
2. It is supported by IMF.
Which of the above statements is/are incorrect?
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Share your views, answers and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com