UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19

Essential key terms from the last week’s news headlines or between the lines categorised as per the relevance to the UPSC-CSE syllabus along with the MCQs followed.

Why in news?

— The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and five states — Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand — over the failure to elect a Deputy Speaker.

— A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud sought responses on a PIL that contends that not electing a Deputy Speaker to the 17th (present) Lok Sabha, which was constituted on June 19, 2019, is “against the letter and spirit of the Constitution”.

— The post has been lying vacant in the five state Assemblies as well, which were constituted between four years and almost one year ago, the plea states. (Shariq Ahmed v. Union of India And Ors)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Liz Mathew , Khadija Khan Explain:

What does the Constitution say about the Deputy Speaker?

— Article 93 says “The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members…to be…Speaker and Deputy Speaker…and, so often as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member…”

— Article 178 contains the corresponding position for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of a state.

Is it mandatory to have a Deputy Speaker?

— Constitutional experts point out that both Articles 93 and 178 use the word “shall”, indicating that the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker is mandatory under the Constitution.

How soon must the Deputy Speaker be elected?

— “As soon as may be”, say Articles 93 and 178. But they do not lay down a specific time frame.

— In general, the practice in both Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies has been to elect the Speaker during the (mostly short) first session of the new House — usually on the third day after the oath-taking and affirmations over the first two days.

— The election of the Deputy Speaker usually takes place in the second session — and is generally not delayed further in the absence of genuine and unavoidable constraints.

— Rule 8 of The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says the election of Deputy Speaker “shall be held on such date as the Speaker may fix”. The Deputy Speaker is elected once a motion proposing his name is carried in the House.

— Once elected, the Deputy Speaker usually continues in office for the entire duration of the House. Under Article 94 (Article 179 for state legislatures), the Speaker or Deputy Speaker “shall vacate his office if he ceases to be a member of the House…”. They may also resign to each other, or “may be removed from…office by a resolution of the House of the People passed by a majority of all the then members of the House”.

How was the post of Deputy Speaker envisaged?

— In 1949, H V Kamath argued in the Constituent Assembly that if the Speaker resigns, “it will be far better if he addresses his resignation to the President and not to the Deputy Speaker, because the Deputy Speaker holds an office subordinate to him”.

— Dr B R Ambedkar disagreed — and pointed out that a person normally tenders his resignation to the person who has appointed him. “…The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker are…appointed or chosen or elected by the House. Consequently these two people, if they want to resign, must tender their resignations to the House which is the appointing authority. Of course, the House being a collective body of people, a resignation could not be addressed to each member of the House separately. Consequently, the provision is made that the resignation should be addressed either to the Speaker or to the Deputy Speaker, because it is they who represent the House,” he said.

— When Neelam Sanjiva Reddy resigned as Speaker of the 4th Lok Sabha on July 19, 1969, he addressed his resignation to the Deputy Speaker.

— But what happens if the post of Deputy Speaker is vacant? “The House is informed of the resignation of the Speaker by the Deputy Speaker and if the office of the Deputy Speaker is vacant, by the Secretary-General who receives the letter of resignation in that House. The resignation is notified in the Gazette and the Bulletin,” say the Rules for Presiding Officers of Lok Sabha.

Do the powers of the Speaker extend to the Deputy Speaker as well?

— Article 95(1) says: “While the office of Speaker is vacant, the duties of the office shall be performed by the Deputy Speaker”.

— In general, the Deputy Speaker has the same powers as the Speaker when presiding over a sitting of the House. All references to the Speaker in the Rules are deemed to be references to the Deputy Speaker when he presides.

— It has been repeatedly held that no appeal lies to the Speaker against a ruling given by the Deputy Speaker or any person presiding over the House in the absence of the Speaker.

Can the courts intervene in cases of a delay in electing the Deputy Speaker?

— In September 2021, a petition was filed before the Delhi High Court, which argued that delay in the election of the Deputy Speaker violated Article 93 (Pawan Reley v. Speaker, Lok Sabha & Ors). However, there is no precedent of a court forcing the legislature to elect the Deputy Speaker.

— Courts usually don’t intervene in the procedural conduct of Parliament. Article 122(1) says: “The validity of any proceedings in Parliament shall not be called in question on the ground of any alleged irregularity of procedure.”

— However, experts said that the courts do have jurisdiction to at least inquire into why there has been no election to the post of Deputy Speaker since the Constitution does envisage an election “as soon as may be”.

(Source: The missing Deputy Speaker: What is the post, and what does the Constitution say by Liz Mathew , Khadija Khan)

Point to ponder: How are a Speaker and Deputy Speaker elected?

1. MCQ:

With reference to Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, consider the following statements (2022):

1. As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the election of Deputy Speaker shall be held on such date as the Speaker may fix.

2. There is a mandatory provision that the election of a candidate as Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha shall be from either the principal opposition party or the ruling party.

3. The Deputy Speaker has the same power as of the Speaker when presiding over the sitting of the House and no appeal lies against his rulings.

4. The well established parliamentary practice regarding the appointment of Deputy Speaker is that the motion is moved by the Speaker and duly seconded by the Prime Minister.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Why in news?

— An ongoing Indo-US joint exercise, named TARKASH, has for the first time included “Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) terror response” in its drill, The Indian Express reported on February 11.

— Currently being held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, TARKASH is a joint exercise by the National Security Guard (NSG) and US Special Operations Forces (SOF). — According to the report, the new drill has been made part of the exercise in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Last year, Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a chemical attack in Kharkiv to blame Russia and receiving aid from the western countries. KEY TAKEAWAYS How are the NSG and SOF preparing for the CBRN terror response? — Sources told The Indian Express that the drill for CBRN terror response “involved small team insertion by IAF helicopters to the target area, successful intervention in a large auditorium, rescue of hostages and neutralisation of the chemical agent weapon.” — The exercise also included a drill for tackling chemical and biological attacks by terrorists. An official privy to the matter told the newspaper that the mock validation exercise involved a terrorist organisation armed with chemical agents threatening to attack a convention hall during an international summit. “The objective of the joint exercise by NSG and US (SOF) teams was to rapidly neutralise the terrorists, rescue the hostages safely and deactivate the chemical weapons being carried by the terrorists,” the official explained. What are CBRN weapons? — CBRN weapons have the capability of creating mass casualties as well as mass disruption and therefore, are classified as weapons of mass destruction. According to a 2005 study, the range of these weapons is quite extensive. Chemical weapons include mustard gas (which damages the respiratory tract, skin, and eyes) and nerve agents (victims rapidly become unconscious, have breathing difficulties, and may die). — Biological agents like anthrax (causes fever, malaise, cough, and shock. Death can be within 36 hours), botulinum toxin (leads to paralysis of respiratory muscles) and plague are some examples of biochemical weapons. Radiological weapons include weaponised radioactive waste and dirty bombs as well as nuclear weapons. — Over the years, they have been used by several countries and terrorist organisations. The first instance of any form of CBRN weapons being used in modern warfare can be traced back to World War I. The French forces, during the first month of the war, deployed tear-gas grenades that they had developed in 1912 for police use. Later, Germany, in October 1914, fired shells containing dianisidine chlorosulfate, a lung irritant, at the British army at Neuve-Chapelle in France. — After the war ended, countries came together to sign the Protocol for the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare, also known as the Geneva Protocol, on June 17, 1925, at Geneva. The treaty prohibited the use of “asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases, and of all analogous liquids, materials or devices” and “bacteriological methods of warfare”. It entered into force on February 8, 1928. — However, in the following years, numerous countries violated the treaty. For instance, Italy used mustard-gas bombs in Ethiopia to destroy Emperor Haile Selassie’s army in 1936. During World War II, Nazi Germany used poisonous gases to kill prisoners in concentration camps. The Americans used napalm and the herbicide Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Then, in the 1980s, Iraq used chemical weapons against Iran and Iraq’s Kurdish minority during the Iran-Iraq war. The use of chemical weapons by Iraq was later confirmed by the United Nations. — Most recently, the use of CBRN weapons came in the form of a sarin gas attack carried out by the Syrian army in 2013 against civilians during the Syrian Civil War. Reports suggested that hundreds were killed. (Source: Indo-US exercise TARKASH has drill against nuke, bio terror attacks for the first time. What are these attacks?) Point to ponder: How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing? 2. MCQ: Recently seen in news “Exercise Dharma Guardian” is the collaboration of which of the following countries : (a) India-China (b) India -Russia (c) India -Japan (d) India-US

Why in news?

— The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Tuesday (February 14) conducted surveys at the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Khadija Khan Explain:

Under what law are these “surveys” being carried out?

— The surveys at the BBC’s offices are being carried out under various provisions of the I-T Act, 1961, such as Section 133A, which gives the I-T Department the power to carry out “surveys” to collect hidden information. The provision for surveys was incorporated into the Act through an amendment carried out in 1964.

— Section 133A allows an authorised officer to enter any place of business or profession or charitable activity within their jurisdiction to verify the books of account or other documents, cash, stock, or other valuable article or thing, which may be useful for or relevant to any proceeding under the Act.

— An I-T authority may, during the survey, make an inventory of any cash, stock, or other valuables; it may record the statements of anyone, or place marks of identification on the books and documents, or take their extracts or copies.

— The I-T authority may also “impound and retain any books of account or other documents after recording reasons for doing so”.

— However, to retain such books for more than 15 days (excluding holidays), prior approval of a senior officer, including the Principal Chief Commissioner or Chief Commissioner or Principal Director General or Director General or Principal Commissioner or Commissioner, must be obtained.

— The provisions for impounding or seizing the goods were introduced only by the Finance Act, 2002.

What is an I-T “search”?

— A “search” typically refers to what is called a “raid” — although the word ‘raid’ has not been defined anywhere in the Income-Tax Act. However, “search” has been defined under Section 132 of the Act.

— Under this Section, the I-T Department can carry out a process of inspection by entering and searching any building where it has reasons to believe someone is in possession of undisclosed income or property like money, bullion, gold.

— An I-T search can even be carried out when “any person to whom a summons or notice…has been or might be issued will not, or would not, produce or cause to be produced, any books of account or other documents which will be useful for, or relevant to, any proceeding” under the Act.

— The Act says that during a search, any authorized officer including the Deputy Director of Inspection, Inspecting Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Director of Inspection, or Income-tax Officer can:

(i) enter and search any building or place where he has reason to suspect that such books of account, other documents, money, bullion, jewelry, or other valuable article or thing are kept;

(ii) break open the lock of any door, box, locker, safe, almirah, or other receptacles for exercising the powers conferred by clause (i) where the keys thereof are not available;

(iii) seize any such books of account, other documents, money, bullion, jewelry, or other valuable article or thing found as a result of such search;

(iv) place marks of identification on any books of account or other documents or make or cause to be made extracts or copies therefrom;

(v) make a note or an inventory of any such money, bullion, jewelry, or other valuable article or thing.

What is the difference between a “search” and a “survey”?

— While in common parlance, people often use these two words (and also “raid”) interchangeably, they are defined differently, and they denote different things. Broadly speaking, a search is a more serious proceeding than a survey, with larger consequences.

— Search, as defined under Section 132, can take place anywhere within the jurisdiction of the authorized officer. A survey under Section 133A(1) can only be conducted within the limits of the area assigned to the officer — or at any place occupied by any person in respect of whom he exercises jurisdiction — at which a business or profession, or an activity for a charitable purpose, is carried on.

— Also, surveys can be carried out only during working hours on business days, whereas a search can happen on any day after sunrise and continue until the procedures are completed.

— Finally, while the scope of a survey is limited to the inspection of books and verification of cash and inventory, in a search, the entire premises can be inspected to unravel undisclosed assets, with the help of police.

(Source: I-T Dept ‘surveys’ BBC: What is a survey by the taxman, and how is it different from an I-T ‘raid’? by Khadija Khan )

Point to ponder: BBC allegedly diverted profits by violating ‘transfer pricing’ rules. What are they?

3. MCQ:

With reference to I-T Dept ‘surveys’ and ‘search’, consider the following statements:

1. Search, as defined under Section 132, can take place anywhere within the jurisdiction of the authorized officer whereas a survey under Section 133A(1) can only be conducted within the limits of the area assigned to the officer — or at any place occupied by any person in respect of whom he exercises jurisdiction — at which a business or profession, or an activity for a charitable purpose, is carried on.

2. Surveys can be carried out only during working hours on business days, whereas a search can happen on any day after sunrise and continue until the procedures are completed.

3. While the scope of a survey is limited to the inspection of books and verification of cash and inventory, in a search, the entire premises can be inspected to unravel undisclosed assets, with the help of police.

How many statements are true?

(a) Only one out of three statements

(b) Only two out of three statements

(c) All three statements

(d) None of the statements

Why in news?

— Scientists have discovered a new type of quasicrystal, one with 12-fold symmetry, in the Sand Hills of north central Nebraska, USA, according to a recent study. It said that this quasicrystal was formed during an accidental electrical discharge, possibly by a lightning strike or a downed power line in a dune.

— Quasicrystal is essentially a crystal-like substance. However, unlike a crystal, in which atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern, a quasicrystal consists of atoms that are arranged in a pattern that doesn’t repeat itself regularly. ALSO READ | UPSC Essentials: Case Study — IAS officer bridging gap in learning outcomes — Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the study, ‘Electrical discharge triggers quasicrystal formation in an eolian dune’, has been done by Luca Bindi of the University of Florence (Italy), Paul Steinhardt of Princeton University (USA) and others. KEY TAKEAWAYS Alind Chauhan Explains: — According to the study, it is the first time that researchers have found a quasicrystal somewhere other than meteorites or the debris from nuclear blasts. Notably, scientists have been producing them in laboratories for years now, but it’s quite rare to discover naturally occurring quasicrystals. “The dodecagonal quasicrystal is an example of a quasicrystal of any kind formed by electrical discharge, suggesting other places to search for quasicrystals on Earth or in space and for synthesising them in the laboratory”, the study said. What is a quasicrystal and where are they used? — For the longest time, physicists believed every crystalline arrangement of atoms must have a pattern that repeats itself perfectly over and over again. However, this changed in 1982, when material scientist Dan Shechtman discovered crystal structures that are mathematically regular, but that do not repeat themselves. — While studying diffraction patterns, which occur when X-rays are passed through the crystals, Shechtman noted “a regular diffraction pattern that did not match any periodically repeated structure”, and concluded that he has come across what are now known as quasicrystals, according to the Nobel Prize website. For his discovery, he was awarded a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2011. — Since their discovery, quasicrystals have been widely created in labs and known to “possess novel electrical, photonic, and mechanical properties that aren’t found in other materials, making them an attractive prospect for materials scientists”, a report published by the American Physical Society (APS) said. They are used in manufacturing non-stick frying pans, needles for acupuncture and surgery, dental instruments and razor blades. What are the findings of the new study? — Although quasicrystals can be easily produced, they are rarely found outside of the laboratory. The first one was identified in a meteorite, found in 2009 near the Khatyrka River in Chukhotka, Russia. The second one was discovered in 2021 during the study of debris from the site of the world’s first nuclear explosion, which took place in 1945 in New Mexico. — Scientists suggest that in both instances, for the formations of quasicrystals, materials were subjected to extremely high-pressure and high-temperature shock events. — According to the APS report, an “analysis of the meteorite (found in 2009) sample revealed the temperature reached at least 1200 degree Celsius and the pressure 5 GPa, while the New Mexico sample reached 1500 degrees Celsius and closer to 8 GPa. These transient, intense conditions contorted the materials’ atoms, forcing them to arrange into patterns unseen for usual laboratory conditions.” — The latest discovery is only the third time that scientists have come across a quasicrystal in nature. As per the study, the quasicrystal was created by a lightning strike or a downed power line in a wind-created dune in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. — “The discharge produced extreme temperatures (more than 1,710 degree Celsius) that led to the formation of a fulgurite, a tube of fused and melted sand along with traces of melted conductor metal from the power line”, the study said. The new quasicrystal was found inside a tubular piece of fulgurite. — The scientists behind the latest research also mentioned that the discovered quasicrystal has a dodecagonal or 12-sided atomic structure, which is quite unusual because the previously found quasicrystals, as well as the lab-grown ones, have five-fold symmetric patterns, according to the APS report. (Source: Scientists discover new ‘quasicrystal’ in Nebraska, US: What are quasicrystals? by Alind Chauhan) Point to ponder: India needs to increase its spending on research and development to become a global leader. Discuss. 4. MCQ: With reference to ‘quasicrystal’, recently seen in news, consider the following statements: 1. In a ‘quasicrystal’ atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern. 2. ‘Quasicrystals’ are used in manufacturing non-stick frying pans, needles for acupuncture and surgery, dental instruments and razor blades. Which of the following statements are true? (a) Only 1 (b) Only 2 (c) Both 1 and 2 (d) Neither 1 nor 2 Dayanand Saraswati Why in news? — Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 paid tribute to Dayanand Saraswati on the 200th birth anniversary of the social reformer, hailing his contributions towards the fight against social discrimination and untouchability. “Evils that were falsely attributed to religion, swamiji removed them with the light of religion itself,” Modi said. KEY TAKEAWAYS — Dayanand Saraswati (1824-1883) was one of the most influential figures of 19th-century India. A believer in the supreme authority of the vedas, he established the Arya Samaj in 1875, leading a reform movement within orthodox Hinduism. Among his various beliefs included a rejection of idolatry and the overly ritualistic traditions of Hinduism, support for women’s education, denunciation of child marriage and an opposition to untouchability. ALSO READ | Get inspired: Lessons from the life of Dr MS Swaminathan — His magnum opus, Satyarth Prakash (1875), emphasised the “return to Vedic principles” that Dayanand Saraswati believed “had been lost” over time. The book uses the language of religious revivalism – hearkening back to a ‘better’ ancient past – in order to fashion a modern religious philosophy and organisation, capable of competing against the increasingly proselytising Christian missionaries. Hinduism under 19th-century colonial rule — From the 18th century, as the British got ever so entrenched in India, they brought with them missionaries to spread the Christian faith. As part of the West’s “civilising mission”, missionaries provided an ideological justification for what was an exploitative imperial project. Furthermore, through their growing influence, they also created a degree of subservience to the Empire, especially in certain sections of the population. — In subcontinent was the nature of native culture and belief systems at the time. As Dayanand Saraswati himself put it, over the centuries, Hindus had moved away from the teachings and traditions of the Vedas, which were the source of the “ultimate truth” in the world. This departure from the true Sanatan Dharma (what he referred Vedic religion as) resulted in practices such as idolatry, untouchability, sectarianism, sati, primacy of the priestly class, etc. becoming commonplace. — For missionaries, these so-called ‘regressive practices’ provided not only the reason for their “civilising” mission, but also an audience for their message among populations worst treated within the traditional Hindu fold. Founding the Arya Samaj and Vedic Schools — By preaching the supremacy of the Vedas, Dayanand Saraswati harkened to a “better time” where true Sanatan Dharma was prevalent. While his teachings were very much in tune with the prevailing social conditions of his day, his message was formulated in the language of revivalism rather than progressive reform. This only added to his influence, especially among more conservative sections of society. — A major part of his mission was to address the fragmented nature of Hindu society. According to Dayanand Saraswati, the brahmans were primarily to blame for this – they had corrupted the Sanatan Dharma in order to maintain and grow their own status and influence in society. By depriving the laity of Vedic knowledge, they were successful in warping Hindu religion into something it was not, without the kind of theological backlash that they should have received. — To propagate his message, he toured across India, debating with pandits and religious scholars. He was extremely eloquent and would defeat even the most erudite of Hindu scholars with his sheer oratorical prowess. — During his tours, he began to gather a following. Thus, he founded the Arya Samaj in 1875. This was a monotheistic Hindu order that rejected the ritualistic excesses and social dogmas of orthodox Hinduism and promoted a united Hindu society on the basis of Vedic teachings. — Even before the establishment of the Arya Samaj, Dayanand Saraswati had founded multiple Vedic schools. Modelled on missionary schools that were increasingly popular among Indians, these Gurukuls provided an Indian alternative, based on principles of the Vedas. For Dayanand Saraswati, this was crucial to break the monopoly of brahmans on Vedic knowledge. Dayanand’s philosophy — Dayanand Saraswati preached respect and reverence for other human beings, supported by the Vedic notion of the divine nature of the individual. Crucial among his “ten founding principles of Arya Samaj” is the idea that all activities must be done for the benefit of humankind as a whole, rather than individuals or even idols and religious symbols. — This universalism was directly antithetical to the caste system. While Dayanand did not fully oppose the institution of caste itself, he advocated for significant reform within it. Citing the Vedas, he claimed that caste is not supposed to be hereditary but rather on the basis of an individual’s talents and disposition. Furthermore, he was against the practice of untouchability, which he believed was an outcome of centuries of brahmanical domination. Crucially, he advocated Vedic education for all castes. — His views on women were also against the grain of orthodox Hindu thinking at the time. He campaigned for the education of women as well as against ‘regressive practices’ such as child marriage. Death and legacy — Dayanand Saraswati died under suspicious circumstances in 1883, after his public criticism of the Maharaja of Jodhpur. Some alleged he was poisoned by the Maharaja’s cook. While this charge was never proven in court, according to a popular story about Dayanand’s death, the killer actually confessed to Dayanand Saraswati and was subsequently forgiven. — Dayanand Saraswati’s legacy has had an enduring influence. First, his message was particularly important at a time when nationalist sentiment in India was rising. He is credited to have first used the term swaraj (self-rule) in 1875, which would later be picked up by the likes of Lokmanya Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi. His criticism of the British from a religious point of view (chapter 13 of Satyarth Prakash is completely dedicated to his criticism of Christianity) as well as providing an ancient Indian alternative was crucial to the nationalist discourse of the time. — Second, his work was also important for the consolidation of Hindus. Through the organisation of Arya Samaj, he was among the first to advocate ‘conversion’ into the Hindu fold – he supported the idea of shuddhi, to bring back Islamic or Christian converts into Hinduism. This became a very popular movement by the early 20th century, especially aimed at lower caste converts who were given a higher social status and self-esteem under the more egalitarian Arya Samaji philosophy. — Today, Dayanand Saraswati’s legacy carries on through the Arya Samaj centres found across India as well as the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic schools and colleges. Providing quality education even in the most remote places, DAV schools have over time become popular.Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and an influential educationist, called Dayanand Saraswati “a maker of modern India”. And while his most popular phrase was “go back to the Vedas”, his influence on modern India is unquestionable. (Source: Who was Dayanand Saraswati, whose 200th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year?) Point to ponder: Light of the Vedas is an antidote to ignorance. Discuss. 5. MCQ: Which among the following events happened earliest? (2018) (a) Swami Dayanand established AryaSamaj. (b) Dinabandhu Mitra wrote Neeldarpan. (c) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote Anandmath. (d) Satyendranath Tagore became the first Indian to succeed in the Indian Civil Services Examination.

ANSWERS TO MCQs: 1 (a), 2 (c), 3 (c), 4 (b), 5 (b)

