UPSC Essentials: Historical Tidbits – Recent excavations in Tamil Nadu and evidence of iron

Why were recent excavations in Tamil Nadu in news?

The recent excavated finds in Tamil Nadu pushed evidence of iron being used in India back to 4,200 years ago. The carbon-dating method was used to confirm the dating. The latest evidence dates the findings from Tamil Nadu to 2172 BCE. The excavations are from Mayiladumparai near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. Mayiladumparai is a site of historical importance dating between the Microlithic (30,000 BCE) and Early Historic (600 BCE) ages.

What were the earlier dates for iron evidence in India before the Mayiladumparai?

The earliest evidence of iron, before the above excavation, was from 1900-2000 BCE. In Tamil Nadu, it was 1500 BCE.

What are the other important findings?

The other important finding is the evidence that the late Neolithic phase in Tamil Nadu has been identified to have begun before 2200 BCE.

Archaeologists also found that black and redware pottery was introduced in the late Neolithic phase itself. Earlier it was believed that this occurred in the Iron Age.

What can be deduced with this excavation?

The following points become relevant for history:

1. Invention of iron technology led to the production of agricultural tools and weapons. It was essential for economic and cultural progress. There is no known record of iron being used in the Indus Valley, where copper was first utilized by Indians (1500 BCE).

2. Iron tools became important as they were used to clear the dense forests so that agriculture could be practiced. It is important to note that copper tools would have been difficult to use to clear dense forests.

3. The latest evidence trace Iron Age to 2000 BCE from 1500 BC. So, it can be assumed that the cultural seeds were laid around 2000 BCE. With the latest evidence tracing our Iron Age to 2000 BCE from 1500 BC, we can assume that our cultural seeds were laid in 2000 BCE. And the benefit of socio-economic changes and massive production triggered by the iron technology gave its first fruit around 600 BCE — the Tamil Brahmi scripts. The Tamil Brahmi scripts were once believed to have originated around 300 BCE until a landmark finding in 2019 pushed the date back to 600 BCE. Significantly, this dating has narrowed the gap between the Indus civilization and Tamilagam/South India’s Sangam Age.

