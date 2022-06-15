UPSC Essentials- Historical Tidbits: Three international disciples of Mahatma Gandhi

Among the most popular international personalities that Gandhi inspired were Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. However, some other prominent disciples are often overlooked. The Indian Express discusses a few for UPSC aspirants.

Syllabus:

Mains Examination- GS I- Modern Indian History: Different stages and important contributors and contributions from various parts of the country in ‘The Freedom Struggle’. (Gandhian Nationalism)

Ham Sok-hon (Korea)

— He was a civil rights activist from Korea. Korea was then ruled by dictatorial regimes.

— Ham Sok-hon was a notable figure in the Religious Society of Friends (Quaker) movement in Korea. This society was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi. His commitment to non-violence earned him the name, ‘the Gandhi of Korea.’

— His objective was to set free Koreans from Japanese imperialism. Ham believed that discovering one’s identity, especially as a colonised nation, was extremely important as it also determined one’s destiny.

— During his time in prison, he studied the Buddhist Scriptures and read about Lao-tzu and Chaung-tzu. Ham viewed prison as the University of Life. Sitting in the middle of this cell called Korea or home, and watching the flow of history, his thoughts centered on the following: This flow of history does not stop merely with the changes of national boundaries. It is the beginning of a world revolution in which the structures of human society are changing. The world must become one nation. (Cho-Nyon Kim, An Encounter Between Quaker Mysticism and Taoism in Everyday Life, Interactive Publications, Australia, 2018.)

— Like Gandhi, Ham believed that sometimes the roads to freedom and love are so blocked by the evil that force may ultimately be necessary to clear them. However, he always considered it last rather than a first resort. “We should keep to the principle of nonviolence”, he said, “but not leave the people who are struggling. We should try to keep with them and to educate them. In the struggle, there are several degrees or states – the best one you should choose the second best or third best one. If you feel that is impossible to follow the best one you should choose the second best or the third one. To keep silent and remain unmoved is much worse than to choose the second or even third state. Still, we must always urge the people to use the best method”( Kerry Walters, Robin Jarrell, Blessed Peacemakers: 365 Extraordinary People Who Changed the World, Cascade Books, Wipf and Stock Publishers, Eugene, 2013).

— In 2000 Korea selected Ham posthumously as a National Cultural Figure.

Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana)

— Ghana’s struggle for independence was led by nationalist Kwame Nkrumah. Important to note that Ghana was the first black African country south of the Sahara to achieve independence on 6 March 1957 from colonial rule.

— Kwame Nkrumah was a very famous personality of his time. History remembers him as an influential advocate of Pan-Africanism, a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, winner of the Lenin Peace Prize in 1962, the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana.

— Like Gandhi, he was outraged by discrimination on racial grounds. He was determined to overthrow colonial rule in Africa as a means of restoring human dignity, freedom and self-respect to the black man. To achieve his goal he started studying the methods of revolutionaries. Among those who fascinated him and inspired him was Mahatma Gandhi.( Robert Addo-Fening, ‘Gandhi And Nkrumah: A Study Of Non-Violence And Non-Co-Operation Campaigns In India And Ghana As An Anti-Colonial Strategy’, Transactions of the Historical Society of Ghana.)

— Nkrumah became a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent strategy of Satyagraha, which he coined as “Positive Action.” He adopted the Gandhian strategy of boycotts, strikes, leafleting, and educational campaigns included women, youth groups, farmers associations and trade unions. African unity was the only solution by which Africans could regain their respect, dignity and equality in the world. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent campaign of civil disobedience to achieve political ends, he led present-day Ghana to independence in 1957.

(Anil Nauriya, ‘Gandhi and West Africa: Exploring The Affinities & Other Papers’and nvdatabase.swarthmore.edu)

— In his words, “At first I could not understand how Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence could possibly be effective. It seemed to be utterly feeble and without hope of success. The solution to the colonial problem, as I saw it at that time lay in armed rebellion… After months of studying Gandhi’s policy, and watching the effect it had, I began to see that, when backed by a strong political organisation it could be the solution to the colonial problem.”

Cho Man-sik (Korea)

— He was a national peaceful activist during the Korean independence movement. He was inspired by Gandhian principle of non-violence and swadeshi and used those Gandhian tools in the self-strengthening movement and anti-Japanese movement in Korea. He was the most revered and established political leader within the northern region of the Korean peninsula.

— Cho Man-sik is remembered because of two major reasons- the struggle against Japanese colonial rule (1910-1945) and the battle against Korea’s division and for freedom from Soviet-backed Communist rule (1945-50).

— The Koreans admired Gandhi for his sagacity in pointing out the way towards the eternal welfare and happiness of the Indian people and emphasised the ‘necessity of devising a means of self-production’ in Korea as well. ( India and the Republic of Korea: Engaged Democracies, Routledge, London,2015,p.13).

— Gandhi’s idea of self-reliance ignited idea of establishing the Korean Products Promotion Society in Cho’s mind.

— Cho was a great man who sacrificed his life for his people as he trusted and followed the way of Christ. Cho had led nationalist activism in Korea for over three decades, influenced by Gandhian principles of non-violent resistance and economic self-sufficiency.

(Source: Ram Ponnu, mkgandhi.org)

Point to ponder: Mahatma Gandhi attracted to himself, men and women from diverse fields and region committed to social action. Discuss.