UPSC Essentials: Get inspired- What was APJ Abdul Kalam’s oath for Civil Servants?

During his presidency, A.P.J Abdul Kalam used to visit civil services probationers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. Civil servants in the making would go to Rashtrapati Bhavan before their final posting. He always encouraged the civil servants to be creative and follow the innovative leadership style. People’s President A.P.J Abdul Kalam’s words of wisdom take us back to basics. What was his message for civil servants? Let us know.

At the start of the service, a young officer is ethically upright and resolute for integrity. However, as time progresses, how can they continue to follow the same values with strong determination?

Kalam believed that young officers entering governance have to determine a long-term goal for which they will be remembered. This goal will inspire them at all times during their career and help them overcome all problems. Young bureaucrats of our nation must remember that when they undertake difficult missions, there will be problems but we have to defeat the problems and succeed.

How can a civil servant tackle the problem of the corrupt political system which leads to compromise on ethical standards?

Kalam was in charge of large missions with huge human capital investment involved. His message to young officers was very clear. Young officers can establish a brand of integrity for themselves. It will keep away all those who want them to compromise their ethics. He cautions that there may be some problems. But, finally, the best in human beings will find a way to succeed.

If the job of a civil servant is to provide good governance to the nation, how can this objective be realised?

According to Kalam, governance is judged by how proactive and responsive to people’s needs it is. Governance should help people lead a life that is morally upright, intellectually superior and of high quality. This is possible through the acquisition and enrichment of knowledge.

Kalam suggested to evolve a Societal Grid which comprises of a Knowledge Grid, Health Grid and E-governance grid that feed into the PURA Grid.

Note: Provision of Urban Amenities to Rural Areas (PURA) is a strategy for rural development in India. This concept was given by former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Knowledge grid– It will empower citizens with appropriate knowledge in a democratic way, thereby ensuring the growth of knowledge society.

Health grid– It will ensure that the benefits of quality health care services reach the needy. This will enhance their quality of life and increase individual productivity. This will lead to faster development of nation.

E-governance grid– It will lead to transparency in government services and ensure that they reach all the people uniformly without and dilution of quantum or quality.

Kalam was of an opinion that if these grids complement each other and connect India’s villages, the villages will be empowered and our country can have empowered growth. According to Kalam, “empowered villages ensure good and smart governance.” He was confident that the Societal grid model is technologically possible and will help us achieve the goal of transforming India into a developed nation.

What thought a civil servant must always remember to keep himself motivated?

According to Kalam, civil servants must always remember the inspiring words of Maharshi Patanjali (Yoga Sutra, more than 2000 years ago).

“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.”

During his presidency, civil service probationers would come to Rashtrapati Bhavan and take a five-point oath from him. What was Kalam’s five-point oath for civil servants?

Kalam’s five-point oath for civil servants-

1. I will work towards 100 percent literacy among the people of the region where I work and also ensure that no child drops out of school.

2. I will ensure that the status of women is enriched and work towards parity between girls and boys.

3. I will ensure that no one can lead me to the temptation of corruption.

4. During my tenure in any district, I will ensure that a minimum of one lakh trees are planted and maintained.

5. I will work towards the execution of at least five PURA complexes in the district where I am posted and create employment opportunities for at least 25 per cent of the people through the creation of rural enterprises.

Key takeaways

1. Kalam’s five-point oath for civil servants revolved around literacy, status of women, integrity, environment, PURA and employment.

2. Kalam asked civil servant to recall the words of wisdom by Patanjali.

3. Kalam suggested to evolve a Societal Grid which comprises of a Knowledge Grid, Health Grid and E-governance grid that feed into the PURA Grid.

4. Young officers can establish a brand of integrity for themselves.

Point to ponder: The bureaucracy is trained and known for maintaining status quo. In this context how can a civil servant be creative, innovative and ethically upright?

