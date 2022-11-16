UPSC Essentials — Experts talk with S Baliyan: Aspirants must keep up momentum even in lean months of preparation.

“We have no time to stand and stare?” This question from W.H.Davies’ Leisure holds true for UPSC aspirants and their preparation. But all months are not the same for civil services candidates. November, December and January- the ‘lean months’ for UPSC- CSE preparation are seen as dull months by many aspirants. Aspirants complain of loosing track of preparation, difficulty in revision and retention, lethargic in settings and meeting targets. Procrastination leads to further bringing down the much needed momentum. These three months are as crucial as the months of actual exams. Why and how?

S. Baliyan, having an experience of almost 20 years of teaching and guiding UPSC Aspirants answers some relevant questions on how to stay motivated in these lean months of UPSC preparation.

Manas: We are in the middle of November. Many aspirants have already started feeling anxious about their preparation. Some feel de-motivated others feel that their momentum has slowed down. What is your take on this?

S. Baliyan: Many candidates ideally kick start their fresh UPSC preparation in June. For the next three-four months, the preparation remains intense. Aspirants are high on energy, determined to succeed, prepare knowledge base and notes, streamline their preparation, make new strategies and timetables, etc. But by the time November arrives, many aspirants start to complain of losing momentum, lack of motivation unable to revise, etc. Moreover, winters, festivals and holidays make one feel lazy and lethargic. This situation continues till the months of January-February. These three months from November to January are popularly called the lean months of the UPSC-CSE preparation cycle. The right attitude in these three to four ‘lean’ months can either be very fruitful or cost them an attempt.

Manas: When you talk about the ‘right attitude’ in these three months, what are you indicating?

S. Baliyan: Aspirants must ask themselves if they are serious candidates. A serious candidate will realise that this lean phase will eventually decide the outcome of their preparation. A serious candidate will keep up with the momentum of preparation. But some aspirants will take these months lightly. When the UPSC-CSE notification is out in February, aspirants start feeling anxious. They feel low in confidence as they think they can’t cover the course. The right attitude will be to stop procrastination. Re-energize, strategize and get back the flow of preparation.

Manas: So how can an aspirant make the best use of this lean period? What should be a part of their strategy for the next few months?

S.Baliyan: Getting back on track in these months involves a lot of things.

Firstly, an aspirant must assess their progress by analyzing how much syllabus he or she has covered. The previous year’s questions should be referred to as many times as possible.

Secondly, keep a tab on current affairs. It should be highlighted that current affairs for UPSC-CSE are not limited to the present year only. UPSC can ask questions from past years too. So leaving to track these developments of current issues in March next year will not be possible. Aspirants need to start brushing up on their current affairs from now onwards.

Finally, aspirants must at least start preparing for their optional subjects by now. Otherwise, it is going to be too late.

These months should be utilised in filling the gap in your preparation and not procrastination. The above suggestions may help.

Manas: You have mentioned preparing optional subjects in these months. Why do you think optional subjects can help an aspirant in this lean period and how?

S. Baliyan: Preparing for the optional subject in this lean period of three months will not only help a candidate cover a very important part of UPSC preparation but is also important for the momentum. They must start with the optional. Ideally, any optional takes five to six months in the first stage of preparation. It is advisable that before March arrives, aspirants must complete at least seventy-five percent of their syllabus, if they haven’t started yet, with some revision.

Components common to GS and prelims from the optional can be taken up first. If the optional doesn’t have any common syllabus with prelims or GS, a candidate can select the most comfortable portion he or she wants to cover. The idea is to cover at least seventy-five percent of the syllabus before prelims.

Manas: You have been emphasizing momentum in this lean period of preparation. What else can you suggest to the aspirants to keep up the momentum?

S.Baliyan: Momentum is the key to UPSC preparation. The syllabus is so vast that aspirants might feel lost if they are not studying in the right direction.

Daily routine– In these three months, before you start concentrating on just prelims, aspirants must work on their daily routine. Progress and success will lot depend on daily routine. Aspirants, for example, can divide their day into three parts. One part can be devoted to current affairs, the other two parts can be devoted to General Studies ( static and current affairs).

Creativity in preparation- Aspirants in these three months complain of retention of whatever they have learned till now. Repeated revision is the only method of retaining. Aspirants can bring into their practice the use of a whiteboard and marker. Many aspirants are recording the topics in their voice, like a podcast and listening to it while doing other activities. PDF readers are also becoming common.

Hobbies- UPSC aspirants’ hobbies are very limited because of the paucity of time and resources. But successful aspirants try to develop hobbies that are in sync with their preparation. Aspirants, for example, take up teaching as a hobby. Teaching young ones, like NCERT helps in one’s preparation.

Diary writing- Diary writing is a common and good hobby. Aspirants can try to utilise it as a part of their preparation strategy. It helps an aspirant in planning, abstract note-making, creating a vision, opinion-building etc.

Aspirants can also motivate themselves by listening and reading positive thoughts and talks which are available free online.

Manas: What is your final message for aspirants struggling with preparation in this lean period of preparation?

S.Baliyan: My message is very clear. These three to four months are a time to analyze the preparation level. Be it optional or GS. If one works hard in these months, he or she would not have to panic around or post prelims. These are the months to reflect on what you have done so far and what is still left to do.