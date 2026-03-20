UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on kakapo, Nor’wester and more (Week 154)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the ‘kakapo’, consider the following statements:

1. It is the world’s only flightless parrot.

2. It is native to Brazil.

3. It is nocturnal.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Kakapo is often in news due to intensive conservation efforts and its critically endangered status. UPSC can ask about endemic species, unique adaptations, and habitats in biodiversity-based questions. It is important for elimination-based MCQs.

Explanation:

— Native to New Zealand, the kakapo is the world’s only flightless parrot and also the heaviest parrot species on Earth. Adults can weigh up to four kilograms, giving them a round, fluffy appearance that has earned them affectionate nicknames like “moss chicken.” Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— Unlike most parrots, kakapo are nocturnal. During the day, they hide in dense forests and come out at night to feed on leaves, fruit, seeds, and bark. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Their feathers are a beautiful mottled green and yellow, perfectly camouflaging them among moss and foliage. Up close, they have an almost owl-like face with soft whisker-like feathers around their beak — giving them a permanently curious expression.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the Nor’wester, consider the following statements:

1. These are single air mass thunderstorms.

2. These are associated with warm fronts.

3. These are localised rainfall and thunderstorm events which occurs in the region of north-western India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Nor’westers (Kalbaisakhi) are a classic Indian climatology topic, frequently used by UPSC to test understanding of pre-monsoon weather phenomena and regional wind systems. Questions are often framed to differentiate between local storms, frontal systems, and monsoonal processes, making conceptual clarity crucial.

Explanation:

— At least two people died and several others sustained severe injuries as a Nor’wester wreaked havoc in the Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district.

About Nor’wester

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— These are localised rainfall and thunderstorm events which occurs in the region of Eastern South Asia. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— According to some authors, nor’westers are single air mass thunderstorms while according to others nor’wester thunderstorms are associated with cold fronts moving with the passage of extra-tropical disturbances. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— It is well known that the frontal characteristics are not often properly manifested in the tropics, the front being rather diffuse or uncertain in the average picture of the wind and pressure distribution during the passage of secondary low pressure waves.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: mausamjournal.imd.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

Consider the following:

1. These species prefer elevated, protected locations that offer a cooler, more stable environment.

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2. The species is highly defensive: when it senses a threat, it mobilises a large portion of its colony.

3. These species are strongly attracted to and disturbed by strong odours.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Honey bees

(b) Paper wasps

(c) Hornets

(d) Termites

Relevance: UPSC often tests behavioral traits, nesting patterns, and ecological roles of species rather than just factual identification. It is also useful for application-based MCQs, where subtle distinctions between similar species are key for elimination.

Explanation:

— Honeybee attacks have been making headlines with alarming regularity across India in recent days.

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— The species responsible for most incidents is Apis dorsata, the giant rock bee. It builds large, open-air nests on cliff faces, fort ramparts, and tall trees.

— Honeybees prefer elevated, protected locations that offer a cooler, more stable environment. A single honeybee colony can house around 60,000 bees. The species is highly defensive: when it senses a threat, it mobilises a large portion of its colony, and a disturbed swarm can pursue its target over a considerable distance at around 35 km per hour.

— It is important to understand that bees generally do not attack on their own – there is an external disturbance or perceived threat involved. And once a bee stings, it dies. They act like soldiers, sacrificing their lives to protect the hive.

— Lighting a bonfire or cooking near a hive or smoking in its vicinity can agitate a colony. Bees are strongly attracted to and disturbed by strong odours – perfumes, scented lotions, hair oils, and incense sticks can draw bees and heighten aggression.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following:

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These mountain ranges, which have deposits of salts and minerals, forged through the collision of tectonic plates. The process of their formation began roughly 500-600 million years ago, during the Late Precambrian to Early Cambrian period. Over time, these salt beds were buried under innumerable layers of marine sediment and volcanic rock.

The above mentioned statement refer to:

(a) Mauna Loa

(b) Deccan Traps in India

(c) Siberian Traps

(d) Hormuz mountains

Relevance: Questions often combine geomorphology with economic geology (evaporites, hydrocarbons, salt deposits). Salt dome regions are closely associated with petroleum accumulation, making them important for questions on energy geography.

Explanation:

— As the US-Israel war on Iran extends into its third week, all eyes are on the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s energy supply passes. Iran’s effective closure of the narrow strait has disrupted these flows and driven up the price of oil.

— While conventional mountain ranges are generally forged through the collision of tectonic plates, the mountains in the Hormuz range are, in fact, vast deposits of salts and minerals.

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(source: Wikimedia commons) (source: Wikimedia commons)

— The process of their formation began roughly 500-600 million years ago, during the Late Precambrian to Early Cambrian period. During this time, shallow and mineral-rich seas repeatedly flooded the region. As these waters repeatedly evaporated, they left behind thick layers of salt over the course of millenia.

— Over time, these salt beds were buried under innumerable layers of marine sediment and volcanic rock.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP-6), consider the following statements:

1. The members agreed to a global phase-out of dental amalgam by 2034.

3. The convention was held in Tokyo.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The Minamata Convention on Mercury is in news due to recent COP decisions, making it important for international environmental governance questions. UPSC can ask about provisions, targets, and implementation mechanisms of global conventions on pollution and health.

Explanation:

— The sixth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP-6), held in Geneva from 3 to 7 November 2025, brought together over 1,000 participants in person and nearly 4,000 online viewers. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— COP-6 adopted new amendments to Annex A, establishing a global phase-out of dental amalgam by 2034, a decision described by many delegations as a historic milestone for the Convention. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Parties also agreed to step up global efforts to eliminate mercury-added skin-lightening products, enhancing enforcement and cooperation with the World Health Organization and other partners to curb illegal trade and protect public health.

— Parties strengthened action on artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), recognizing the importance of providing alternative livelihoods for mining communities, particularly those in vulnerable situations, when moving away from mercury use.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.unep.org)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 149)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 153)

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