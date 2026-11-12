UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Economy MCQs on currency in circulation, Nutrient-Based Subsidy Scheme and more (Week 188)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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With reference to ‘currency in circulation’ (CIC), consider the following statements:

1. A low CIC-to-GDP ratio indicates that people and businesses rely heavily on cash for transactions.

2. A high CIC-to-GDP ratio reflects a shift towards digital payments, banking channels and formal financial systems.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question links with monetary economics, financial inclusion and the measurement of cash intensity in an economy. It is relevant to understanding the relationship between currency circulation, GDP, digital payments and the formalisation of the economy.

Explanation

— As per the RBI’s definition, currency with the public is calculated by deducting cash held by banks from total currency in circulation (CIC). CIC refers to currency notes and coins issued by the central bank within a country that are physically used to conduct transactions between consumers and businesses.

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— A high CIC-to-GDP ratio indicates that people and businesses rely heavily on cash for transactions, while a lower ratio reflects a shift towards digital payments, banking channels and formal financial systems. On the other hand, a lower CIC-to-GDP ratio, driven by increased digitalisation and reduced reliance on cash, generally enables smoother monetary policy transmission and better inflation control, experts say. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

— India’s currency-in-circulation-to-GDP ratio is relatively high compared with those of the US and China, but lower than Japan’s. However, a high ratio, while indicating greater dependence on physical cash, does not necessarily mean an economy is less developed or less financially sophisticated.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The term ‘black mass’ with reference to lithium-ion batteries was recently in the news. Consider the following statements:

1. It is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down.

2. It contains critical minerals.

3. The export of black mass is prohibited in India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The question links with the circular economy, resource efficiency and sustainable industrial development. It is relevant to India’s efforts to strengthen domestic recycling capacity, reduce import dependence and secure critical mineral supply chains.

Explanation

— With an eye on building a resilient domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining, the government has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect.

— Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— In a notification issued on November 10, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry amended the export policy for “waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators – Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-lon Battery Black Mass)” from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

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— The ban on these exports comes days after the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure support for critical mineral processing. The scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, will focus on establishing an ecosystem for lithium and nickel processing and is expected to support sectors such as electric mobility, battery energy storage systems, electronics, defence, and specialty steel.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the ingot and wafer, consider the following statements:

1. The solar manufacturing value chain begins with polysilicon, which is processed into ingots and then sliced into wafers. These wafers are used to manufacture solar cells.

2. India does not have ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity and is completely dependent on imports from China.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: It is relevant to understanding the solar manufacturing value chain, domestic industrial capacity and import dependence. The question is important in the context of India’s efforts to promote solar manufacturing, achieve energy security and strengthen the domestic renewable energy supply chain.

Explanation

— Amid China’s plans to introduce an export licensing regime from this month for capital goods used in key sectors such as solar equipment and heavy machinery, including tunnel boring machines, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has begun a fresh push to indigenise 100 items spanning intermediates and capital goods across sectors. It has also begun discussions with the respective ministries on ways to boost their domestic production, a senior government official said.

— According to industry estimates, India has around 233 gigawatts (GW) of annual solar module manufacturing capacity, but its solar cell manufacturing capacity remains relatively limited at around 30 GW. With the country adding about 50 GW of solar power capacity annually, much of its module manufacturing industry continues to depend on imported cells.

— The gap is even wider further upstream. India has only around 2 GW of installed ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity, leaving a significant part of this segment dependent on imports. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— The solar manufacturing value chain begins with polysilicon, which is processed into ingots and then sliced into wafers. These wafers are used to manufacture solar cells, which are subsequently assembled into modules. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Purchasing Power Parity, or PPP, consider the following statements:

1. It measures how much of goods and services can be bought in one country in terms of another country’s currency.

2. It is used to convert the cost of a basket of items into a common currency.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The question links with national income accounting, international economics and the measurement of economic growth. It is important for comparing GDP, living standards and the relative economic size of countries using PPP-based estimates.

Explanation

— Extreme poverty in India, measured by those who live on less than $3 per day in 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, fell to 2.6% in 2023, according to the World Bank. However, wage disparity remains “pronounced”, it said, noting that median earnings for the top 10% of workers were about 13 times greater than for the bottom 10%.

— It also cautioned that poverty is becoming “increasingly concentrated geographically” – about 57% of India’s poor live in a belt that stretches from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal.

— Purchasing Power Parity, or PPP, measures how much of goods and services can be bought in one country in terms of another country’s currency. It is widely used to convert the cost of a basket of items into a common currency while also removing the distortions caused by different levels of prices across countries. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

With reference to the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme, consider the following statements:

1. The scheme is available only for the Kharif crops.

2. Under the NBS framework, Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K) are excluded.

3. Under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme, the government provides a fixed subsidy, which is revised monthly.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question links with agricultural economics, fertiliser pricing and government expenditure on agricultural subsidies. It is important in the context of India’s fertiliser policy, food security and efforts to improve agricultural productivity while rationalising subsidies.

Explanation

— The Union Cabinet approved Rs 62,370 crore as subsidy for the rabi season, up 64% from last year’s allocation of Rs 37,952 crore. The subsidy on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, including Di-ammonium Phosphate and nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and sulphur are applicable from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

According to pib.gov.in,

— “Under the NBS framework, subsidies are determined based on the nutrient content of fertilisers, primarily NPKS: Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K), and Sulphur (S). Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers aims to promote the balanced use of essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur, thereby helping farmers avoid over-dependence on any single fertiliser and maintain soil health while improving productivity. It ensures that fertilisers are available to farmers on time and at affordable, subsidised prices, which is vital for smooth crop planning.

— The Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme is applicable throughout the year, covering both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme, the government provides a fixed subsidy, revised annually or biannually.” Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 187)

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