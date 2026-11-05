UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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With reference to the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), consider the following statements:

1. Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, all resident individuals are allowed to freely remit up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year.

2. The Scheme is available to partnership firms and Trusts.

3. The scheme includes remittance for trading in foreign exchange abroad.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Liberalised Remittance Scheme is important for understanding India’s foreign exchange management framework and capital account transactions. The topic links with the role of the Reserve Bank of India in regulating outward remittances and managing foreign exchange.

Explanation

— Outward remittances from India under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have crossed $20 billion during the first eight months of 2026. Resident Indians remitted approximately $20.09 billion abroad during January-August 2026, compared with an estimated $19.08 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

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— Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, all resident individuals, including minors, are allowed to freely remit up to USD 2,50,000 per financial year (April – March) for any permissible current or capital account transaction or a combination of both.

— The Scheme was introduced on February 4, 2004, with a limit of USD 25,000. The LRS limit has been revised in stages consistent with prevailing macro and micro economic conditions. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The LRS declaration form must be countersigned by the minor’s natural guardian. The Scheme is not available to corporates, partnership firms, HUF, Trusts etc. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Remittance for trading in foreign exchange abroad is prohibited under the scheme. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.rbi.org.in)

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QUESTION 2

With reference to India’s animal-product exports, consider the following statements:

1. Marine products and buffalo meat have emerged as India’s two largest agricultural export items, ahead of basmati rice and other traditional agricultural commodities.

2. India permits the export of both cattle beef and buffalo meat, provided they originate from processing plants registered with APEDA.

3. The diversification of export destinations has helped Indian marine products and buffalo meat exporters reduce their dependence on the US market.

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Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 3 are correct and Statement 3 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 and Statement 3 are correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statements 2 and 3 are correct.

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Relevance: Agricultural exports are important for understanding India’s foreign trade composition and export diversification. It is relevant to the study of export promotion, agricultural trade policies and India’s position in global commodity markets.

Explanation

— Livestock and fisheries contribute roughly 40% to India’s agricultural GDP today, as against 30% just over a decade ago. That is now getting reflected in exports as well. Latest data from the Department of Commerce shows marine products and buffalo meat to be the country’s two biggest agricultural export items.

— Overall farm exports during April-September, at $27.1 billion, were up 4.7% over the $25.9 billion for the same period of 2025. But marine products and buffalo meat exports grew at a much higher rate of 13.2% (from $4 billion to 4.5billion)and53.8%(2.2 billion to $3.4 billion), respectively.

— According to the Department of Commerce data, marine products and buffalo meat are India’s two largest agricultural export items, ahead of basmati rice and other traditional agricultural commodities. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— India permits the export of buffalo meat subject to prescribed conditions but does not permit the export of cattle meat. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The diversification of export destinations has helped Indian exporters offset the impact of declining shipments to the US. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Statement 3 does not explain Statement 1 because it does not explain why marine products and buffalo meat have emerged as India’s largest agricultural export items.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Gini index, consider the following statements:

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1. It is a statistical measure used to assess the level of income inequality within a nation.

2. It ranges from 0 to 100, with a higher number indicative of lower inequality.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The Gini index is relevant to understanding poverty, income distribution and socioeconomic disparities. The topic links with measures of economic development, human development and the assessment of inequality across countries.

Explanation

— Extreme poverty in India, measured by those who live on less than $3 per day in 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, fell to 2.6% in 2023, according to the World Bank. However, wage disparity remains “pronounced”, it said, noting that median earnings for the top 10% of workers were about 13 times greater than for the bottom 10%.

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— Along with poverty, consumption inequality has also declined. The Gini index – it ranges from 0 to 100, with a higher number indicative of greater inequality – in 2023 was 23.0, down from 28.8 in 2011-12 and 25.5 in 2022-23. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Gini index is a statistical measure used to assess the level of income inequality within a nation, ranging from complete equality to extreme inequality. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Purchasing Power Parity, or PPP, measures how much of goods and services can be bought in one country in terms of another country’s currency. It is widely used to convert the cost of a basket of items into a common currency while also removing the distortions caused by different levels of prices across countries.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.investopedia.com)

QUESTION 4

Recently, the Indian government has identified four states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote setting up of critical mineral processing plants. Consider the following pairs:

1. Odisha – Nickel processing

2. Maharashtra – Lithium processing

3. Gujarat – Rare earth processing

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the pairs

Relevance: Critical minerals are essential for India’s energy transition, clean-energy technologies and advanced manufacturing. It is relevant to government initiatives on critical mineral security, import dependence and strategic industrial development.

Explanation

— The development comes as the government has already identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote setting up of critical mineral processing plants.

— The government plans to develop every park as a complete ecosystem for a particular mineral. Accordingly, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are looking at rare earth processing, while Odisha and Maharashtra are set to focus on nickel and lithium, respectively.

— Gujarat has been identified for rare earth processing given the availability of heavy rare earth elements in the state and its existing beneficiation and processing capabilities. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, has also been identified for the development of a rare earth corridor.

— Odisha is being considered for nickel processing due to its domestic nickel reserves and its location in eastern India, which could facilitate the processing of imported nickel from Indonesia and other countries with abundant reserves of the mineral.

— Notably, India has little processing capacity for critical minerals and is almost 100% import-dependent for some key critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements (REEs) and silicon. At the same time, China controls 90% of global critical mineral processing and often uses it as leverage during times of trade tensions.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The term ‘Ship-to-ship transfers’ with reference to LPG refers to:

(a) The transfer of LPG from a tanker to an onshore storage facility through specialised pipelines without unloading the vessel.

(b) The transfer of LPG between two vessels while both are anchored at designated port terminals under customs supervision.

(c) The direct transfer of LPG from a production platform to a tanker through subsea pipelines for onward transportation.

(d) A shuttle tanker carries cargo with its location transponder often switched off to avoid detection, before transferring it to another tanker waiting in safer waters.

Relevance: Ship-to-ship transfers are relevant to understanding global LPG trade, maritime logistics and energy transportation. The topic links with maritime security, vessel tracking systems and the monitoring of international shipping activities.

Explanation

— STS transfers have emerged as a key ploy for West Asian producers to move energy cargoes out of the Persian Gulf.

— Unlike regular operations, in which the commodity is loaded onto tankers that sail directly to the destination port, STS transfers involve a shuttle tanker that carries the cargo for some distance, often sailing without switching on its location transponder in a bid to avoid detection. The cargo is then transferred to another tanker waiting in safer waters.

— In STS operations in the Strait of Hormuz, the supplier usually takes on the responsibility — and the risk — of sending the cargo through the strait. As per energy and commodities information provider Argus, STS transfers of West Asian LPG cargoes are largely being done off the coast of Oman or India’s west coast.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 186)

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