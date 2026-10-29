UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Economy MCQs on Flex-fuel vehicles, Farmer ID and more (Week 186)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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With reference to the Farmer ID, consider the following statements:

1. It is an Aadhaar-like unique digital identity that is linked to the State’s land records.

2. The database created through the Farmer IDs is known as Farmers’ Registry, which is part of the Digital Agriculture Mission.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Farmer ID is relevant to the digitisation of agriculture and the creation of a unified database of farmers in India. The topic links to the Digital Agriculture Mission, AgriStack, land records and the targeted delivery of government schemes.

Explanation

— The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Saturday that it has reached its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs five months ahead of its scheduled deadline of March 31, 2027.

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— The Farmer ID is an Aadhaar-like unique digital identity that is linked dynamically to the State’s land records, and has information like demographic, crop sown, ownership details, etc. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The database created through the Farmer IDs is known as Farmers’ Registry. It serves as one of the three core registries under the Agri-Stack component of the Union Government’s Digital Agriculture Mission – a digital public infrastructure initiative for the farm sector that was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2024. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The other two registries under the Agri-Stack are Geo-referenced Village Maps and Crop Sown Registry.

— According to ministry sources, 26% of 11 crore registered farmers, who have been provided Farmers’ ID are women. Of the total 11 crore farmers, approximately 81% belong to marginal and small operational-holding categories.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements about the Flex-fuel vehicles:

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1. These are specifically designed with fuel-system components and materials that are compatible with ethanol blends from E20 to E100.

2. These vehicles can operate only on a fixed ethanol blend and cannot accommodate variations in the ethanol content of fuel.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Flex-fuel vehicles are relevant to India’s ethanol blending programme and efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil. The topic links to biofuels, energy security, the automobile industry and sustainable mobility.

Explanation

— Amid the ongoing debate over the use of E20 fuel, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified a key change in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing the flex-fuel vehicles to run on up to E100 or nearly pure ethanol. This does not mean that every petrol car can use E100 now. The new regulation expands the range of fuels that can be used in vehicles and paves the way for the manufacturing and supply of more flex-fuel vehicle components, ethanol production infrastructure, and the deployment of such vehicles on the road.

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— The ministry said that vehicles designed as flex-fuel vehicles will not have material compatibility issues with E100. It also said that E85 or E100 shall be used in vehicles designed by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as flex-fuel vehicles. This means that vehicles that use normal fuel or E20 cannot use E100.

— “Flex-fuel vehicles are specifically designed with fuel-system components and materials that are compatible with ethanol blends from E20 to E100. Vehicles designed as flex fuel vehicles will not have material compatibility issues. Motorists should check the fuel compatibility sticker on their vehicle and follow the manufacturer’s guidance in the owner’s manual while opting for the fuel choice at the fuel station,” said the ministry in its explanatory note on the amendment. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Flex-fuel vehicles can accommodate variations in the ethanol content of fuel within their designed operating range. They are not restricted to a single, fixed ethanol blend. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, consider the following statements:

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1. It is a scheme in which instalments are paid by the Centre and the State in the ratio of 50:50.

2. It provides eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to meet their agricultural needs.

3. The scheme became operational in 2024.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: PM-KISAN is an important government initiative for supporting farmers’ income and rural demand. It is relevant to the study of agricultural subsidies, direct benefit transfers (DBT) and welfare schemes.

Explanation

— The Centre has announced a major update on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers across the country. The scheme’s 24th instalment will be released on October 30, 2026. Under this instalment, Rs 2,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

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— The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is one of the central government’s flagship schemes. It provides eligible farmer families with annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to meet their agricultural needs. The amount is paid in three equal instalments, with Rs 2,000 transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The scheme was launched in 2018 and became operational in 2019. In the 24th instalment, Rs 18,680 crore will be disbursed to 9.34 crore farmers. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Recently, ‘Pioxaniliprole’ was in the news. It is:

(a) India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule

(b) A biofertiliser developed to improve nitrogen fixation in leguminous crops.

(c) A genetically modified crop variety developed to resist insect pests.

(d) A microbial pesticide developed exclusively for organic farming.

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Relevance: Pioxaniliprole is relevant to developments in India’s agrochemical industry and indigenous research and development. The topic links to agricultural productivity, crop protection, pest management and reducing dependence on imported technologies.

Explanation

— PI Industries Ltd plans to commercially launch its proprietary active ingredient insecticide molecule, Pioxaniliprole, under the trade name ‘Pioxazon’ in the coming rabi (winter-spring) crop season.

— “Pioxaniliprole, which is India’s first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule, has been granted approval by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Board after undergoing extensive evaluation through regulatory studies and multilocation field trials.

— Pioxaniliprole, belonging to the anthranilic diamide class of insecticides, has been approved as a 20% weight-by-volume suspension concentrate formulation for use on rice, chilli, tomato and chana (chickpea) crops. The insect pests against which it can be sprayed include yellow stem borer, leaf folder, fall armyworm, tobacco cutworm, fruit borer and pod borer.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) applies to:

1. Undisclosed and never-before-taxed foreign income or asset located outside India up to Rs 1 crore

2. Asset up to Rs 5 crore located outside India, which was already offered to tax or was acquired when the assessee was a non-resident, but not declared in the relevant schedule of the income tax return.

3. The scheme allows eligible taxpayers to disclose foreign assets without payment of any tax or fee and grants automatic immunity from all legal proceedings, including cases involving proceeds of crime.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: FAST-DS is relevant to India’s efforts to improve tax compliance and encourage the disclosure of foreign assets by small taxpayers. The topic links to the Black Money Act, income tax administration, undisclosed foreign assets and voluntary disclosure mechanisms.

Explanation

— Nudging taxpayers under its ongoing assets disclosure scheme, Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), the Income Tax Department has recently reached out to select taxpayers who have invested in residential and commercial properties in the UAE, sources in the Ministry of Finance said.

— While the tax disclosure window, FAST-DS, has been launched to facilitate disclosure of undisclosed overseas assets, it has also resulted in doubts and questions as individuals face high fees and penalties to participate in the scheme. The problem is more acute for salaried individuals who have received restricted stock units (RSUs) or ESOPs and have not reported them before.

— The scheme applies to two broad categories: i) undisclosed and never-before-taxed foreign income or asset located outside India up to Rs 1 crore; ii) asset up to Rs 5 crore located outside India, which was already offered to tax or was acquired when the assessee was a non-resident, but not declared in the relevant schedule of the income tax return. Under the first category, an assessee needs to pay 30% of fair market value (FMV) of assets or 30% of undisclosed income as tax and 30% as additional income tax in lieu of penalty, while for the second category, the disclosure fee is Rs 1 lakh. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The scheme requires payment of the applicable tax or fee. Its exclusions and conditions also mean that immunity is not automatic in every case, particularly for assets linked to proceeds of crime. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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