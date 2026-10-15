UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Economy MCQs on Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve, demand liabilities and more (Week 184)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), consider the following statements:

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1. The FERR requirement applies only to derivative contracts where the user purchases foreign currency against INR.

2. The FERR requirement applies only to specified foreign exchange derivative contracts undertaken by users for hedging capital account transactions.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Economy, particularly foreign exchange management and RBI regulations. It tests understanding of foreign exchange derivatives, hedging and the distinction between current account and capital account transactions.

Explanation

— The FERR is a reserve required to be maintained by Authorised Dealers with the Reserve Bank of India in respect of:

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(a) Specified foreign exchange derivative contracts involving INR (as explained in 2 below) undertaken by Authorised Dealers with users; and

(b) Foreign exchange derivative contracts involving INR undertaken by an Authorised Dealer for hedging the currency risks of its own assets and liabilities where the Authorised Dealer is purchasing foreign currency against the INR.

— The FERR requirement applies only to derivative contracts where the user purchases foreign currency against INR. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The FERR requirement applies only to specified foreign exchange derivative contracts undertaken by users for hedging current account transactions. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: rbi.org.in)

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following are the demand liabilities of a bank?

1. Current deposits

2. Fixed deposits

3. Cash certificates

4. Margins held against letters of credit/guarantees

5. Balances in overdue fixed deposits

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: This question is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Economy, particularly banking fundamentals and the classification of bank liabilities. It tests understanding of demand and time liabilities and their role in banking operations.

Explanation

— Demand Liabilities of a bank are liabilities which are payable on demand. These include current deposits, demand liabilities portion of savings bank deposits, margins held against letters of credit/guarantees, balances in overdue fixed deposits, cash certificates and cumulative/recurring deposits, outstanding Telegraphic Transfers (TTs), Mail Transfer (MTs), Demand Drafts (DDs), unclaimed deposits, credit balances in the Cash Credit account and deposits held as security for advances which are payable on demand. Money at Call and Short Notice from outside the Banking System should be shown against liability to others.

— Fixed deposits and cash certificates are time liabilities.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: rbi.org.in)

QUESTION 3

The value of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) is based on:

1. US dollar

2. Chinese renminbi

3. Indian Rupee

4. Japanese yen

5. Euro

6. Gold

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 1, 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

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Relevance: This question is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Economy, particularly international financial institutions and the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It tests conceptual understanding of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and their valuation mechanism.

Explanation

— India’s forex reserves have four components: foreign currency (FX) assets, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and the Reserve Tranche Position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

— SDRs are a buffer of sorts for IMF members, who can exchange it for currency when they are in trouble. The value of SDRs is based on a basket of five currencies – the US dollar, the euro, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, and the pound sterling.

— Gold and Indian Rupee are not a component of the SDR.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Recently, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences to two American economists: Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford for:

(a) having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress

(b) studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity

(c) having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes

(d) microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation

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Relevance: This question is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Economy. It tests awareness of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences and the contributions of economists to economic theory.

Explanation

— The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 — commonly called the Economics Nobel — to two American economists: Robert E Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. They will share the prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor (approximately Rs 12 crore) equally.

— The official citation states they have received the award “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”. Macroeconomic stabilisation refers to policies that governments and central banks use to “stabilise” an economy.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The concept of ‘generalisation of inflation’ refers to:

(a) a situation in which the prices of a few essential commodities rise sharply due to temporary supply shortages.

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(b) the process in which higher prices start to spread across the household consumption basket in a sustained manner.

(c) a decline in the general price level caused by a sustained fall in aggregate demand.

(d) a situation in which inflation remains confined to the food and fuel sectors without spreading to other goods and services.

Relevance: The question tests understanding of how inflationary pressures spread across different goods and services in the economy. The concept is important for analysing inflation trends and understanding the RBI’s approach to price stability.

Explanation

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— Household inflation jumped to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, data released on October 12 showed. And one phrase is now on everyone’s lips: price pressures are generalising, or spreading. This is important, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week admitted that there is “some evidence of elevated inflation expectations and generalisation of inflation”.

— The generalisation of inflation is the process when higher prices start to spread across the household consumption basket in a sustained manner. This requires the price rise to span different categories of items and move from ones that are most susceptible to price increases – such as food and fuel – to others, like consumer goods and services.

— There are many ways to check if inflation is spreading across the CPI basket. Let us consider the simplest ones first: how many items are seeing above 4% inflation. Why 4%? Because the RBI’s medium-term target is 4%, in a band of 2-6%. So, it stands to reason that if more and more items of the CPI basket are seeing 4%-plus inflation, then price pressures are spreading.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 183)

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