UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Economy MCQs on cotton cultivation in India, bilateral investment treaty and more (Week 183)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to cotton cultivation in India, consider the following statements:

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1. India currently allows farmers to grow GM cotton hybrids/varieties containing only two genes — cry1Ac and cry2Ab.

2. India is the only country cultivating all four recognised cultivated cotton species.

3. India ranks first in the world in cotton cultivation area.

4. In Odisha, there is no cotton production.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The question links with Indian agriculture, cotton cultivation and genetically modified (GM) crops. It covers crop geography, species diversity and India’s position in global cotton cultivation.

Explanation

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— More than a quarter of the total area cultivated under cotton in India comprises “illegal” hybrids incorporating unapproved genetically modified (GM) traits, including resistance to glyphosate herbicide.

— Out of the 114.8 lakh hectares (lh) area sown under cotton by Indian farmers in 2025-26, an estimated 26.2-29 lh, i.e. 24-30%, was of hybrids containing unauthorised herbicide-tolerant (HT) or Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) genes, according to a field-based study commissioned by the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and National Seed Association of India (NSAI).

— India currently allows farmers to grow GM cotton hybrids/ varieties containing only two genes — cry1Ac and cry2Ab — that are isolated from Bt, a soil bacterium. These genes code for proteins toxic to certain bollworm insect pests. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

According to pib.gov.in:

— “India is the only country that cultivates all four recognized cotton species. These include G. Arboreum and G. Herbaceum, commonly referred to as Asian cotton. The other species are G. Barbadense, known as Egyptian cotton, and G. Hirsutum, known as American upland cotton. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— Cotton production in India is largely concentrated in 9 major states, grouped into 3 distinct agro-ecological zones: Northern Zone comprising Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, Central Zone comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, Southern Zone comprising Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. In addition to these states, cotton is also grown in Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

— India ranks first in the world in cotton cultivation area. India ranks second globally in both cotton production and consumption.” Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

In which of the following cases is there a possibility of an increase in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

1. High crude oil prices

2. Low Inflation

3. Global Supply Shocks

4. Rapid Depreciation of the Indian Rupee

5. Economic Slowdown or Recession

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: The question helps understand how inflationary pressures, exchange-rate movements and supply shocks influence interest-rate decisions. It is relevant to the inflation–growth trade-off and transmission of monetary policy.

Explanation

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— The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent, marking the first rate hike since February 2023 and signalling a shift towards tighter monetary policy amid rising inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and a challenging global interest-rate environment.

— The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has changed the policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ indicating further hike in the interest rates is likely.

— The decision by the policy panel to hike rates comes after nearly two years of monetary accommodation. The increase is expected to push up borrowing costs across the economy, affecting interest rates on home, personal and vehicle loans, while also providing some support to deposit rates.

— Higher crude oil prices can raise imported inflation and inflation expectations, creating pressure for tighter monetary policy. Hence, 1 is correct.

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— Low and stable inflation generally reduces the need for a repo-rate hike. Hence, 2 is not correct.

— Adverse supply shocks can generate inflationary pressures, potentially prompting monetary tightening. Hence, 3 is correct.

— A sharp rupee depreciation can make imports costlier and increase imported inflation. Hence, 4 is correct.

— During an economic slowdown or recession, the RBI may instead consider lowering rates to support growth, depending on inflation conditions. Hence, 5 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the bilateral investment treaty, consider the following statements:

1. A Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) is an agreement between two countries that sets the rules for how businesses from one country can safely invest in the other.

2. The BITs apply to both public and private investments.

3. Under BITs, two countries share a single set of commercial laws.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is important for understanding foreign investment, investment protection and India’s international economic relations. It is useful for understanding how international investment agreements influence the investment climate and economic policy.

Explanation

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— A decade after unilaterally terminating multiple bilateral investment treaties (BITs) signed between 2016 and 2017, India has kicked off a significant overhaul of its investment treaty network. There are now expectations that the government would seal 4-5 agreements by year-end.

— A bilateral investment treaty or a BIT is an agreement between two countries which spells out the rules governing private investment in either nation from companies in the other. As such, they help promote, protect, and provide clarity to foreign investments. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— Amid sharp slowdown in net inflow of investments, the new pacts show the country’s readiness to a higher degree of flexibility when it comes to exhaustion of local remedies (ELR) — a rule which requires a foreign investor to seek redress in the host state’s domestic courts or administrative bodies before bringing an international claim.

— A BIT does not create a common or shared set of commercial laws. Each country retains its own domestic legal framework; the treaty establishes certain obligations between the two states regarding investments. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The GST Council consist of:

1. Union Finance Minister

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2. Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue or Finance

3. Minister nominated by each State Government

4. Any person nominated by the President of India where there is a proclamation of emergency under Article 356 of the Constitution of India

5. Minister nominated by each Union territory

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to tax reforms, revenue sharing and cooperative federalism. It is useful for distinguishing the constitutional provisions governing GST Council membership and voting.

Explanation

— As per Article 279A(2) of the Constitution, the GST Council shall consist of the following members: –

(i) The Union Finance Minister

(ii) The Union Minister of State in charge of Revenue or Finance

(iii) The Minister in charge of Finance or Taxation or any other Minister nominated by each State Government

(iv) Any person nominated by the Governor of the State where there is a proclamation of emergency under Article 356 of the Constitution of India

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: gstcouncil.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

The term ‘Regasification’ refers to:

(a) The process of converting natural gas into LNG by cooling it to approximately −162°C for transportation and storage.

(b) The process of removing impurities such as carbon dioxide, water and sulphur compounds from natural gas before liquefaction.

(c) The process of compressing natural gas to high pressure for transportation through long-distance pipelines.

(d) The industrial process of warming LNG from its cryogenic storage temperature (-162°C) back into its standard gaseous state for distribution and consumption.

Relevance: The question is relevant to energy security, fuel imports and diversification of India’s energy mix. It helps to understand the LNG value chain and import infrastructure, including regasification terminals.

Explanation

— The conflict between US-Israel and Iran impacting the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait have brought India’s energy security into sharp focus.

— India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer and second-largest energy importer, importing around one-third of its total energy supply. It ranks as the world’s third-largest crude oil importer and the fourth-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

— This vulnerability is further exacerbated by India’s coastal imbalance. Approximately 65-70% of India’s oil imports, 75-80% of LNG imports, and 55-60% of LPG imports are handled on the west coast. This concentration is reinforced by infrastructure: nearly 60-65% of refining capacity and about 70-75% of LNG regasification capacity are located on the West coast.

— Regasification refers to the industrial process of warming LNG from its cryogenic storage temperature (-162°C) back into its standard gaseous state for distribution and consumption.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 182)

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