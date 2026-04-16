UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Economy MCQs on India’s energy dependency on Strait of Hormuz, Kharif crops and more (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on the Economy to check your progress.

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Consider the following statements:

1. India depends on imports to meet over 88% of its crude oil needs, 40% of which depend on the Strait of Hormuz.

2. As for natural gas, India’s import dependency is about 50%, and almost half of India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports come via the Strait of Hormuz.

3. In the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), India’s reliance on imports is 60%, and 90% of those come through the Strait of Hormuz.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is important for UPSC Prelims under Indian Economy and Geography, particularly in the context of India’s energy security and import dependence. Such topics are often linked to current affairs, testing awareness of maritime chokepoints, global trade routes, and India’s vulnerability to supply disruptions.

Explanation

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— About a fifth of global oil and gas flows transit through the critical maritime chokepoint that connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea. Much of these oil and gas volumes go to Asian economies, including India.

— The country depends on imports to meet over 88% of its crude oil needs, 40% of which depend on the Strait of Hormuz. As for natural gas, India’s import dependency is about 50%, and 55-60% of India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports come via the Strait. In the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), India’s reliance on imports is 60%, and a whopping 90% of those come through the critical waterway.

— The supply disruption forced reduction in natural gas and LPG supplies to certain industries in India as the government was forced to prioritise the requirements of households and priority sectors.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the ports in India, which of the following pairs is/are correct?

1. Paradip Port : Andhra Pradesh

2. Sikka Port : Maharashtra

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: Questions on the location of major and minor ports can be asked in UPSC Prelims. Such topics gain importance in current affairs due to developments in logistics, energy imports, and India’s expanding role in global trade.

Explanation

— After a crude oil tanker laden with Iranian oil reached the waters off the port of Paradip in Odisha, another Iranian oil tanker has reached the anchorage of Gujarat’s Sikka port, according to ship tracking data.

— These tankers mark the first cargoes of Iranian crude to reach Indian ports in almost seven years, following the sanctions waiver announced by the US last month. The one-month waiver allowed sale of Iranian oil already in tankers on the water in a bid to ease the supply disruption in the global market and keep oil prices in check. After peace talks failed over the weekend, the US has now announced a blockade of Iranian ports in an effort to restrict Tehran’s revenue from oil exports.

FYI Amid the West Asia war, the US on March 21 suspended for a month the sanctions on Iranian crude already loaded on tankers in a bid to allow as many barrels of oil as possible to flow into the international market to improve the global oil supply situation and curb spiralling crude oil prices. The waiver from Washington was similar to the one issued for Russian oil earlier in March; India’s Russian oil imports have surged since the war began. India hasn’t imported Iranian crude since May 2019 due to reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran by the first Trump administration. Story continues below this ad Vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz were effectively halted due to the conflict that began on February 28; Iranian oil shipments largely continued unabated though. The Strait accounted for one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the fertiliser Urea, consider the following statements:

1. It is the most used fertiliser, accounting for 55-60 per cent of India’s total fertiliser consumption.

2. It is widely used to supply the nitrogen essential for higher crop yields.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: Questions on fertilisers like urea are important for Agriculture and Economy under the UPSC Prelims. They are frequently linked to government initiatives such as the Urea Subsidy Scheme, Neem-Coated Urea, and PM-PRANAM, making them relevant for current affairs. Aspirants must read about their composition and usage, which would help in eliminating options.

Explanation

— India is currently 15-20 per cent import-dependent for Urea and NPK-based fertiliser (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) demand, about 60 per cent of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) requirement, and almost all of its Muriate of Potassium (MOP) needs.

— Urea is the most used fertiliser, accounting for 55-60 per cent of India’s total fertiliser consumption and nearly 80 per cent of all nitrogenous fertilisers. Urea is widely used to supply the nitrogen essential for higher crop yields. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

FYI Following the inconclusive end of the US-Iran peace talks, the situation in West Asia remains tense, casting a shadow over the possibility of easing the energy-supply disruptions. The prolonged disruptions pose serious challenges for India’s agricultural production and food security, particularly in view of the upcoming kharif season. Story continues below this ad India is said to have sufficient opening stock of fertilisers for the kharif season, which accounts for 60 per cent of the country’s annual agricultural output. The government has also approved the new Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers, with the total subsidy outlay for the Kharif 2026 season pegged at Rs 41,533 crore.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following crops are covered under the Kharif crops?

1. Barley

2. Sorghum

3. Mustard

4. Maize

5. Groundnut oilseeds

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 4 and 5 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 5 only

Relevance: This may appear to be an easy question for many; however, UPSC frequently tests fundamental concepts where errors cannot be afforded. Questions on Kharif and Rabi crops are common in the Prelims and are often linked to current affairs such as MSP announcements, food security, and government schemes like PMFBY and PM-KISAN.

Explanation

— India’s agricultural landscape is broadly divided into Kharif (monsoon), Rabi (winter) and Zaid cropping seasons.

Kharif Cropping

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— It begins in July and lasts around September or October.

— Major Kharif crops include rice, maize, sorghum, millet, pulses (arhar and moong), and oilseeds (groundnut and soybean).

— The area sown with Kharif crops exceeds 378 lakh hectares, reflecting a 14.10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Rabi Cropping

— It begins with the onset of winter in October and concludes with the harvesting season around March or April.

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— The primary Rabi crops include wheat, barley, mustard, gram, and lentils. Wheat stands out as the most important Rabi crop, occupying a significant portion of the total cultivated area during this season.

Zaid Cropping

— These are grown in the short intervening season between Kharif and Rabi, typically from March to June. Common Zaid crops include watermelon, cucumber, pumpkin, bitter gourd, and fodder crops.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following acts empowers the RBI to direct banks in public interest, in the interest of banking policy, or to prevent conduct “detrimental to the interests of the depositors or in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the banking company”?

(a) Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(b) Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970

(c) Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961

(d) Banking Regulation Act, 1949

Relevance: Questions on banking laws are important for UPSC Prelims under the Indian Economy syllabus. Such topics frequently gain relevance due to current developments involving RBI directives, banking reforms, financial stability, and depositor protection.

Explanation

— Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, empowered the RBI to direct banks in public interest, in the interest of banking policy, or to prevent conduct “detrimental to the interests of the depositors or in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the banking company.” The classification guidelines for the “fraud” tag flow from that authority.

FYI On April 7, 2026, the Supreme Court settled a procedural dispute between borrowers and banks on whether a borrower must be given a personal or oral hearing before a loan account is classified as fraudulent under RBI norms. A bank tagging a loan account as “fraud” can cut off a borrower’s access to credit, trigger criminal scrutiny and follow her across future transactions.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 157)

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