UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 164) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.
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Consider the following statements about river bridges connecting India with neighbouring countries:
1. ‘Maitri Setu’, built over Feni river, connects Ramgarh in India with Sabroom in Bangladesh.
2. Jhulaghat suspension bridge connects India with Myanmar.
3. Mechi bridge and its approaches connect Panitanki Bypass in India with Kakarvitta in Nepal.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 2 and 3
(c) 1 only
(d) 3 only
Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it tests India’s border connectivity projects and cross-border infrastructure diplomacy. It also strengthens preparation for map-based factual questions on border crossings, rivers, and strategic connectivity corridors.
Explanation
— The Feni River, which connects Sabroom (India) with Ramgarh (Bangladesh). Hence, statement 1 is not correct.
— Jhulaghat Suspension Bridge connects India and Nepal. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.
— The Mechi Bridge and its approaches connect Panitanki Bypass (India) with Kakarvitta (Nepal). Hence, statement 3 is correct.
Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.
The 900-year-old Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shaqif) was recently in the news as Israeli forces claimed to have captured this castle. It is located in:
(a) Syria
(b) Jordan
(c) Lebanon
(d) Iraq
Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it helps in mapping West Asian conflict zones and understanding their strategic locations.
Explanation
— Israeli forces claimed to have captured the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shaqif) and its strategic ridge in southern Lebanon after expanding its operations across the Litani River, Reuters and the Associated Press reported.
— The capture marks their deepest incursion into Lebanon in over a quarter century, the military said in its statement. Located near the city of Nabatiyeh, the castle was last captured by Israel in 1982. Its military held it until they withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.
— The latest move comes after days of intense attacks, including airstrikes, in nearby villages, marking a significant gain for Israel in the latest war with Hezbollah.
Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.
Match List I with List II and select the answer using the code given below the Lists: (UPSC 2026)
List I (Project Supported by India) List II (Country)
A. Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project 1. Maldives
B. Restoration of Stor Palace 2. Afghanistan
C. District Hospital at Dickoya 3. Bhutan
D. Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies 4. Sri Lanka
Code:
A B C D
(a) 1 4 2 3
(b) 3 2 4 1
(c) 3 4 2 1
(d) 1 2 4 3
Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it tests knowledge of India’s development cooperation and bilateral assistance projects with neighbouring countries. It also helps in linking important infrastructure, cultural restoration, and capacity-building projects with specific neighbouring countries.
Explanation
— A. Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project – 3. Bhutan
— B. Restoration of Stor Palace – 2. Afghanistan
— C. District Hospital at Dickoya – 4. Sri Lanka
— D. Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies – 1. Maldives
Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.
Ships from which of the following countries have to cross the Strait of Hormuz to reach out to the Indian Ocean? (UPSC 2026)
1. Bahrain
2. Syria
3. Qatar
4. Egypt
Select the answer using the code given below :
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 1 and 3
(c) 2 and 3
(d) 3 and 4
Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it tests strategic maritime geography and important global chokepoints. It also strengthens map-based preparation related to straits, canals, seas, and their global strategic significance.
Explanation
— The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and eventually the Indian Ocean.
— Bahrain is located in the Persian Gulf.
— Syria has access to the Mediterranean Sea.
— Qatar is situated in the Persian Gulf
— Egypt – The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean and Red Sea.
Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.
Which of the following countries agreed to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?
(a) United States
(b) Canada
(c) China
(d) Russia
Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it highlights developments in nuclear energy cooperation, an important part of global energy security and clean energy transition. It also connects with international relations and energy geopolitics, particularly partnerships in civil nuclear technology.
Explanation
— Russia agreed to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, with a $16.5 billion investment, according to Reuters.
|FYI:
Kazakhstan is the largest country in Central Asia, which is the biggest producer of uranium, and has been debating the idea of nuclear power for nearly two decades. Moscow has also signed an agreement to provide export credit to Kazakhstan, as per the report.
— According to the report, the country held a referendum in 2024, in which citizens voted in favour of building the plant, and the village of Ulken, on the shores of Lake Balkhash in the southeast of the country, was selected for that.
Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.
Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 164)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 164)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 164)
Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 164)
Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 163)
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