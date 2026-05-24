UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 163) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Which of the following countries are members of the European Union? (UPSC 2026)

1. Belarus

2. Poland

3. Germany

4. Switzerland

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 2 and 4 only

Relevance: It is relevant because UPSC frequently asks factual questions on international organisations, regional groupings, and member countries. Such questions reflect UPSC’s focus on static geography linked with contemporary global developments.

Explanation

— The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

— Several European countries are not part of the EU. These include Albania, Andorra, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, San Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Moldova, the United Kingdom, Vatican City, and Kosovo (partially recognised).

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following connectivity projects is/are a part of cooperation between India and the ASEAN member countries? (UPSC 2026)

1. Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project

2. IMT Trilateral Highway

3. Agartala-Akhaura Rail Line

Select the answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 2 only

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Relevance: Such projects are significant for understanding India’s strategic engagement with Southeast Asia and regional integration efforts. UPSC can frame questions linking international corridors, diplomacy, and economic cooperation with current affairs.

Explanation

— Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project: This is a connectivity plan between India and Myanmar that aims to connect India’s northeast to Myanmar’s Sittwe port. Myanmar is a member of ASEAN and therefore participates in India-ASEAN cooperation.

— IMT Trilateral Highway: This is a major India-ASEAN connectivity project that connects India with Myanmar and Thailand.

— Agartala-Akhaura Rail Line: This is a bilateral connection initiative between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is not an ASEAN member.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following UN organisations/ agencies: (UPSC 2026)

1. World Food Programme

2. United Nations Children’s Fund

3. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

4. International Labour Organisation

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How many of the above has/have been awarded the Nobel Prize twice?

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

Relevance: It is important because UPSC frequently asks questions on international organisations and major global recognitions. Questions linking current affairs with institutional history and international awards are a recurring UPSC trend.

Explanation

— Two organisations have won the Nobel Peace Prize more than once: the International Committee of the Red Cross three times and the UNHCR twice.

— The others — World Food Programme, United Nations Children’s Fund, and International Labour Organisation — have each received it once.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: nobelprize.org)

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QUESTION 4

With reference to the BRICS, consider the following statements:

1. The member countries of the BRICS represent around half of the global population.

2. South Africa joined the group in 2025.

3. The BRICS summit for 2026 will be held in Shanghai.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: BRICS remains significant in the context of global governance reforms, emerging economies, and India’s foreign policy. Such questions test awareness of summits, membership changes, and contemporary multilateral cooperation frameworks.

Explanation

— Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency. India, as the chair of the BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— South Africa joined BRICS in 2010, leading to the transition from BRIC to BRICS. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

‘Afsluitdijk’ was recently in the news. It is a:

(a) Deep-sea mineral exploration project in the Arctic Ocean

(b) High-speed rail corridor connecting Northern Europe

(c) International agreement on coastal biodiversity conservation

(d) Global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation

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Relevance: It is relevant because UPSC frequently asks questions from important places and structures that were in the news. It reflects UPSC’s focus on international developments with broader contemporary relevance.

Explanation

— Indian PM Narendra Modi visited the iconic Dutch water management project Afsluitdijk – a 32-km dam and causeway.

— Afsluitdijk is considered a global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation, protecting large parts of the Netherlands from the North Sea while enabling freshwater storage.

— “The visit to the dam put a spotlight on the parallels between the Afsluitdijk and India’s ambitious Kalpasar project in the state of Gujarat. The Kalpasar project aims to create a freshwater reservoir across the Gulf of Khambhat, integrating tidal power generation, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure. In this regard, the two sides welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent between Ministry of Jal Shakti of India and Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management of the Netherlands for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar project,” it said.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 162)

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