UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 161) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the India and Vietnam relations, consider the following statements:

1. India and Vietnam decided to elevate bilateral ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, and set a new trade goal of $25 billion by 2030.

2. India and Vietnam entered into a Strategic Partnership in 2007.

3. The bilateral trade between India and Vietnam has approximately doubled over the past decade.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: India’s relations with Vietnam are important for UPSC Prelims because Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. Questions on strategic partnerships, trade targets, and bilateral cooperation are frequently linked to current affairs and help in understanding India’s expanding diplomatic and economic outreach in Southeast Asia.

Explanation

— India and Vietnam decided to elevate bilateral ties to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’, set a new trade goal of $25 billion by 2030 and increase defence systems procurement between the two countries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the visiting President of Vietnam To Lam. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— India was one of the first countries with whom Vietnam entered into a Strategic Partnership in 2007. This was also India’s first Strategic Partnership within the ASEAN region. The two countries elevated the relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— On the trade ties, Modi said, “Bilateral trade between India and Vietnam has doubled over the past decade, reaching a volume of $16 billion. Today, we have taken several significant decisions aimed at further boosting this figure to $25 billion by the year 2030. The MoU between our respective drug authorities will now enhance access for Indian pharmaceuticals in Vietnam. The export of India’s agricultural, fisheries and animal products to Vietnam is also set to become smoother. Very soon, Vietnam will get to savor India’s grapes and pomegranates, while we will enjoy Vietnam’s durian and pomelo.” The two sides signed 11 pacts, ranging from rare earth to digital payments, urban management to culture and manuscripts. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following countries borders Caspian Sea?

1. Russia

2. Iran

3. Turkmenistan

4. Azerbaijan

5. Georgia

6. Iraq

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 only

(b) 3, 4, and 5 only

(c) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

Relevance: The Caspian Sea region is important for UPSC Prelims because it is strategically significant for global energy reserves, oil and gas pipelines, and Eurasian geopolitics. The region is also relevant for understanding India’s interests in the International North-South Transport Corridor and broader engagement with Central Asia and Eurasia.

Explanation

— Russia has been at the forefront of assisting Iran in the war against the United States and Israel by transporting drone components to the Islamic country via the Caspian Sea, the New York Times reported, quoting US officials who spoke anonymously.

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— With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its blockade by the US Navy forces, Iran’s efforts to open alternative routes are progressing at a great pace. Towards this, four Iranian ports along the Caspian Sea are working to bring in wheat, corn, animal feed, sunflower oil and other supplies.

— The Caspian Sea is bordered by five countries: Russia, Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the parts of the United Nations, consider the following statements:

1. The Security Council has 15 Members, of which 10 permanent and 5 non-permanent members.

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2. The International Court of Justice is the only the principal organs of the United Nations not located in New York.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Questions on the structure and functioning of the United Nations are important for UPSC Prelims because international organisations and their institutional mechanisms are a recurring area in International Relations.

Explanation

— The main parts of the UN structure are the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat. All were established in 1945 when the UN was founded.

— The General Assembly is the UN’s main deliberative, policymaking, and representative organ. The General Assembly is the only UN body with universal representation, as it includes representatives from all 193 UN Member States.

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— According to the UN Charter, the Security Council is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It has fifteen members (5 permanent and 10 non-permanent). Every member has one vote. The Charter requires all Member States to comply with Council decisions. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The Economic and Social Council is the primary body in charge of coordinating, reviewing, and recommending policies on economic, social, and environmental issues, as well as implementing globally agreed-upon development goals.

— The Trusteeship Council was established in 1945 under Chapter XIII of the UN Charter to provide international supervision for 11 Trust Territories administered by seven Member States, as well as to ensure that adequate steps were taken to prepare the Territories for self-government and independence.

— The International Court of Justice is the primary judicial organ of the United Nations. Its seat is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands). It is the only one of the United Nations’ six primary organs that is not based in New York (USA). Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— The Secretariat includes the Secretary-General and tens of thousands of international UN staff members who carry out the UN’s day-to-day operations as directed by the General Assembly and the Organization’s other primary organs.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 4

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is a disputed region between:

1. Armenia

2. Azerbaijan

3. Russia

4. Romania

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 4

Relevance: The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for UPSC Prelims because territorial disputes and ethnic conflicts in strategically important regions are frequently linked to International Relations and map-based questions.

Explanation

— A host of European Union (EU) leaders were in Armenia for two summits as the Caucasian country, long considered to be aligned with Russia, stepped up its outreach towards the West. Armenia appears to be rethinking its security architecture, especially after the 2023 Azerbaijani takeover of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers.

— But these summits also come at a time when the European grouping faces questions over its own security mechanisms amid tensions with the US over the Iran war and tariffs.

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— The Nagorno-Karabakh region has long been disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has served as a mediator and peacekeeper in the issue, whereas Romania is not a party to the dispute.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

1. This country is home to about 4.7 million Indians, and annual remittances by the large Indian community in this country is one of the highest in the world.

2. This country is India’s third largest trading partner after China and the US.

The above mentioned statements refer to which country?

(a) Russia

(b) UAE

(c) Qatar

(d) Saudi Arabia

Relevance: Knowledge of India’s major trading partners, overseas Indian communities, and economic linkages is crucial for understanding contemporary International Relations and India’s global economic diplomacy.

Explanation

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— At a time when India is navigating security and economic challenges amidst the instability in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the UAE on May 15. And amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which has impacted energy supplies to much of the world, including India, the UAE announced it was exiting the OPEC, the bloc of oil-producing exporters headed by Saudi Arabia, and the OPEC Plus.

— India has walked the diplomatic tightrope between the UAE and Iran, but has repeatedly condemned the attacks on the UAE. Trade with the energy-rich UAE has been disrupted due to the Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the last two months — only 11 Indian ships have been able to transit the strait.

FYI: The UAE is home to about 4.7 million Indians, and annual remittances by the large Indian community in the UAE is one of the highest in the world. The Indian expatriate community is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting about 35 per cent of the country’s population. The India-UAE trade, valued at USD 180 million per annum in the 1970s, reached USD 84 billion in 2023-24 – the UAE became India’s third largest trading partner after China and the US. For the period April 2000-September 2024, FDI inflows from the UAE accounted for nearly USD 22 billion (3.1% of the total inward FDI inflows), making it the seventh largest source of investments. The UAE has committed to invest USD 75 billion in India’s infrastructure sector over a period of time.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 160)

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