UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 160) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Which of the following are the members of OPEC+ countries?

1. Saudi Arabia

2. Brazil

3. Iraq

4. United States

5. Kuwait

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 3, 4 and 5

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 3 and 5 only

Relevance: The question is important for understanding global energy geopolitics and the role of OPEC+ in crude oil pricing. The topic is frequently linked with current affairs on oil supply cuts, inflation, and India’s energy security.

Explanation

— OPEC+ is set to agree on a modest oil output hike, according to sources who spoke to news agency Reuters. However, the increase will remain mostly on paper as ⁠long ​as the US-Iran war continues to disrupt Gulf oil supplies.

— Seven OPEC+ countries, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Oman, have agreed in principle to raise oil output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June. The move comes as a way to show the group is ready to ⁠raise global supplies once the war stops.

— Brazil and the United States are not members of OPEC+.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the African Lion exercise, consider the following statements:

1. It is the U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual combined joint military exercise.

2. In 2026, the exercise was held in Egypt.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is important for understanding India’s defence diplomacy and global military engagements in regions like Africa. It can be useful for linking current affairs with international relations and security exercises.

Explanation

— Two US service members are missing in southwestern Morocco after taking part in annual multinational military exercises in the North African country, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM). Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— The war games exercise started in April and runs across four countries, including Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. It is scheduled to end in early May.

FYI: African Lion is the U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual, combined joint military exercise, held primarily in Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the India-Africa trade, consider the following statements:

1. India-Africa trade grew more than four times in FY 2025 as compared to FY 15.

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2. In 2025, the Indian exports to Africa in terms of value were more than India’s imports from Africa.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is important for understanding India’s external trade patterns with Africa, especially trade balance and key commodities. It is also relevant for questions on energy security, imports (oil, minerals), and export competitiveness of India.

Explanation

— India-Africa trade grew from around $75 billion in 2015 to $103 billion in FY 2025. According to a report from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian exports to Africa were around $45 billion, while imports stood at $58 billion. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

— Major Indian exports include mineral fuels and oils, automobiles, pharmaceuticals… Major imports from Africa include crude oil, diamonds, copper, precious and semi-precious stones, minerals and some agricultural products.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Which of the following countries has announced the roll-out of the biofuel B50, a blend of 50% palm oil-based biodiesel and 50% conventional diesel?

(a) Canada

(b) Sweden

(c) Indonesia

(d) Singapore

Relevance: The question is important for understanding biofuels and renewable energy policies. The question reflects the role of global leadership in palm oil-based biodiesel production.

Explanation

— Amid the surge in oil prices because of the Iran war, Indonesia has announced the roll-out of the biofuel B50, a blend of 50% palm oil-based biodiesel and 50% conventional diesel.

— The fuel is being tested and should be in use by July. For India, which relies heavily on Indonesian palm oil imports, this could mean tighter supply and pricier cooking oil back home.

FYI: Story continues below this ad Indonesia’s net imports of crude oil stood at around USD 7.8 billion as of 2025. The proposed B50 biodiesel programme aims to partially substitute these imports with palm oil-based fuel. This policy push comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties and a recent surge in global oil prices, which have crossed $100 per barrel in recent days. The policy also aligns with Indonesia’s broader sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) roadmap.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following countries shares a border with Lebanon?

1. Syria

2. Jordan

3. Israel

4. Cyprus

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Relevance: The question tests conceptual clarity of West Asian geography. It helps in mapping-based questions involving geopolitical regions. The question strengthens static–dynamic linkage, especially in questions on international relations and border disputes.

Explanation

— According to a release by the US Department of State, the terms agreed to include:

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— Lebanon and Israel have reached an understanding in which both nations will work to create conditions conducive to lasting peace… full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border, while preserving Israel’s inherent right to self-defense.

— Notable here are “ full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, given Lebanon has never officially recognised Israel, and Israel wants to occupy southern Lebanon up to 30 km north of the border as a security buffer against Hezbollah. Also, the right to self defence has often been Israel’s rationale for actions against its neighbours.

— The deal further says that “Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities”, and that the “Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets.”

— Lebanon has only two land borders: Syria to the north and east, and Israel to the south.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 159)

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