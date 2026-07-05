UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 169) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to UNESCO sites in news and their associated countries, consider the following pairs:

1. Golestan Palace – Israel

2. Chehel Sotoun Palace – Lebanon

3. Tyre (port city) – Jordan

How many of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: UNESCO World Heritage Sites located in conflict zones and regions affected by geopolitical tensions frequently attract international attention and are important from the perspective of cultural heritage protection.

Explanation

— Lebanon’s culture minister said last week that nearly four months of Israeli operations had damaged or destroyed heritage sites across the south. The most prominent site affected is Tyre, a nearly 5,000-year-old port city and UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Lebanon that flourished under the Phoenicians, Greeks, Romans and Byzantines. The site sustained damage during Israel’s ongoing military campaign in southern Lebanon.

— A crown was blown off an ancient column at the UNESCO-listed Al-Bass site in Tyre, and barriers erected to shield the ruins from strikes were instead blown into the area they were meant to protect, according to Reuters.

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— In Nabatieh, Israeli strikes pummelled the city’s Mamluk-era market, a centuries-old commercial quarter dating to the medieval Mamluk Sultanate, during its ongoing campaign in Lebanon.

— Nearby, Beaufort Castle, a roughly 900-year-old Crusader-era fortress overlooking Nabatieh, also came under direct fire. Israeli forces went on to capture the site on May 31 despite the ceasefire.

— UNESCO separately said it was “deeply alarmed” by reports of damage to the Chama Citadel, a 12th-century fortress in southern Lebanon, and condemned what it called “unlawful attacks against cultural property.” The citadel sustained severe damage during an Israeli airstrike on April 13, according to Lebanese authorities and ICOMOS Lebanon.

— Since Israel and the United States launched a joint military campaign against Iran at the end of February, dozens of the country’s protected monuments have been damaged. The most prominent casualty is the Golestan Palace in central Tehran, which sustained damage during Israeli strikes on March 1. UNESCO confirmed the roughly 400-year-old palace, which began under the Safavid dynasty and was later expanded by the Qajars, was damaged by a strike in its buffer zone at Arg Square.

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— Iran’s cultural heritage ministry stated that 149 historical sites across 20 provinces were damaged during the conflict, with Tehran accounting for the highest level of destruction. In Isfahan, strikes in early March reached the 17th-century Chehel Sotoun Palace, which has been used for imperial receptions and ceremonies during the Safavid era, and the Masjed-e Jame, regarded as Iran’s oldest Friday mosque. UNESCO confirmed damage to both.

— Ali Qapu Palace, a 16th-century, six-story royal residence on Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square, known as a masterpiece of Safavid architecture, was also targeted in strikes in early March. According to Reuters, more than 70% of its windows and doors were shattered, and cracks were visible on the building’s walls.

Golestan Palace — Iran

Chehel Sotoun — Iran

Tyre — Lebanon

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following country/countries has/have entered into an agreement with Kazakhstan for the joint exploration and extraction of untapped tungsten reserves in the country?

1. Russia

2. China

3. United States

4 India

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 3 and 4 only

Relevance: The agreement reflects the growing geopolitical competition among major powers to secure resilient supply chains for critical minerals, particularly outside China’s dominance.

Explanation

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— The US-Kazakhstan deal to jointly explore and mine Kazakhstan’s untapped tungsten deposits came under the scanner last week after an investigation by The New York Times found that the deal was set to benefit the families and businesses associated with US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Signed in November 2025, the deal did not publicly disclose both families’ personal interests, the NYT report said.

— As trade tensions escalated in early 2025, China expanded export controls on several critical minerals, including tungsten, resulting in shortages. This is significant for the US, especially of metals such as tungsten, known as the war metal for its high density, high melting point and hardness, with its shortage exacerbated by the closure of the last American tungsten mining facility a decade ago.

— The tungsten deal is part of an MoU between Kazakhstan and the US on Cooperation in the Field of Critical Minerals, officially signed in November 2025 during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington. The visit culminated in the signing of at least 30 deals with US companies worth $ 17.2 billion, including a tungsten project expected to require around $1.1 billion in investment.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

China is stepping up investment in the Middle Corridor, a multimodal trade route linking China with Europe. Which of the following countries are part of the route between China and Europe via the Caspian Sea?

1. Kazakhstan

2. Russia

3. Azerbaijan

4. Georgia

5. Turkey

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

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Relevance: The Middle Corridor has gained strategic importance due to efforts by countries and businesses to diversify trade routes connecting Asia and Europe amid geopolitical disruptions. The corridor is also significant in the context of China’s connectivity initiatives and Eurasian geopolitics.

Explanation

— China is stepping up investment in the Middle Corridor, a multimodal trade route linking China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, as Beijing seeks to reduce dependence on routes passing through Russia and conflict-hit parts of West Asia.

— According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), the corridor combines rail, road and maritime transport and is emerging as a strategic alternative amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

— The report said that cargo travelling via the Middle Corridor can reach Europe in 15-18 days, compared with 45-60 days by conventional sea routes. The route has attracted growing attention from exporters looking for faster deliveries while avoiding security risks linked to the Red Sea and sanctions-related uncertainties surrounding Russia.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Which of the following is/are an archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean?

1. Seychelles

2. Fiji

3. Sri Lanka

4. Madagascar

5. Mauritius

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, and 4 only

(d) 1 and 5 only

Relevance: UPSC can ask this topic because archipelagic states have special rights and obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including over archipelagic waters and maritime zones.

Explanation

— India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

— The key outcomes of talks between the two sides reflected the broadening of New Delhi’s engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelagic nation, expanding cooperation across defence and maritime security to connectivity, capacity building, development partnership, digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education.

What is an archipelagic nation? Story continues below this ad The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) defines an archipelagic state as one that is entirely made up of one or more archipelagos and may contain other islands.

— Seychelles and Mauritius are archipelagic countries in the Indian Ocean.

— Fiji is an archipelagic state in the Pacific Ocean. Sri Lanka is not considered an archipelagic state under international law. Madagascar is a large island state, not an archipelagic one.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following countries has been grappling with a sharp rise in measles cases since January 2026, with the outbreak spreading across much of the country?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Democratic Republic of Congo

(c) Botswana

(d) Indonesia

Relevance: Measles outbreaks have resurged globally due to declining vaccination coverage and disruptions to immunization programmes. UPSC can ask this question because large-scale infectious disease outbreaks often feature in the examination due to their implications for public health governance, global health security, and international cooperation.

Explanation

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— Bangladesh is witnessing an unprecedented measles outbreak, with the number of suspected measles deaths rising to 623, while laboratory-confirmed measles deaths remain unchanged at 93, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

— Bangladesh has been grappling with a sharp rise in measles cases since January 2026, with the outbreak spreading across much of the country. Between March 15 and April 14, authorities reported 19,161 suspected measles cases and 2,973 laboratory-confirmed infections. During the same period, 166 suspected measles-related deaths (case fatality rate of 0.9%) and 30 laboratory-confirmed measles-related deaths (case fatality rate of 1.1%) were recorded. A total of 12,318 patients were admitted to hospitals, while 9,772 were discharged.

— The National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point for Bangladesh subsequently notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the nationwide surge, reporting infections in 58 of the country’s 64 districts across all eight divisions.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 169)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 168)

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