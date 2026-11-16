UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz | History : Tribal revolts, Cultural terms, Medieval history, and more

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History & Culture to check your progress.

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‘Jamdani’ and ‘Ajarakh’ refer to:

(a) Indian desserts with GI tags

(b) Traditional kitchen utensils

(c) Medieval sports of India

(d) None of the above

Relevance: India’s traditional crafts and textile heritage reflect the country’s cultural diversity, regional identities and indigenous knowledge systems. Understanding these art forms is important for UPSC, particularly for questions on Indian culture, heritage, and the preservation of traditional practices.

Explanation

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— Jamdani, a centuries-old handwoven textile from the Bengal region—now Bangladesh and West Bengal, India—has deep historical roots. Dr Sadhna, associate professor of fashion design, School Arts and Design at Woxsen University, said that while the term appears in literature from the 3rd century BC in Kautilya’s Arthashastra and during the Gupta period (4th–6th century AD), it was under Mughal rule (16th–18th centuries) that Dhaka’s weavers gained royal patronage.

— Evolving from renowned Bengal muslin, jamdani is traditionally crafted from cotton, and is celebrated for its fine, airy texture and elegance. The name “jamdani” derives from the Persian words jam (flower) and dani (vase), describing its floral designs. In 2013, UNESCO recognized Jamdani weaving as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscoring its cultural and historical significance.

— Deep in the heart of India’s Kutch region, a tradition of block printing a textile — ajrakh — famous for its intricate patterns and deep indigo hue has been passed down through generations for centuries.

— Ajrakh is more than just a fabric; it is a cultural symbol, deeply entangled with the lives of the Kutch region,” according to Professor John Varghese from the School of Fashion at the World University of Design, Sonipat.

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— Whether ajrakh originated in the Egyptian or Indus Valley Civilisation is still being debated. But Gujarat-printed ajrakh was excavated from Al-Fostat, near old Cairo in Egypt, and was showcased at the ‘India and the World’ exhibit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai, from November 11, 2017, to February 18, 2018. The priest-king of Mohenjodaro is also depicted wearing what is believed to be an early form of ajrakh, explained J Usha Rani, associate professor of fashion and textiles at Pearl Academy, Bengaluru.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Arrange the following tribal revolts in chronological order of their occurrence:

1. Munda Rebellion

2. Tana Bhagat Movement

3. Dhal Revolt

Select the correct code:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2, 1 and 3

(c) 3, 1 and 2

(d) 3, 2 and 1

Relevance:

Tribal revolts played an important role in shaping resistance against colonial rule and reflected diverse forms of opposition to British policies and exploitation. Understanding their chronology, regional spread and causes is important for UPSC, particularly for Modern Indian History and the freedom struggle.

Explanation

— The first tribal revolt during British rule in Jharkhand was the Dhal Revolt in 1767, led by Jagannath Dhal, the former king of Dhalbhum, a part of West Bengal today. Triggered by the presence of the British East India Company that marginalised the local population, this revolt lasted 10 years. In response to the ongoing unrest, the British reinstated Jagannath Dhal as the ruler of Dhalbhum in 1777.

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— However, this was just the beginning. Several other revolts followed, with the two most notable being the Munda Rebellion and the Tana Bhagat Movement, says Hasnain. “Among the tribal movements organised in Bihar-Jharkhand and the adjoining areas, Birsa Movement is the most widespread and the best known. After….Tana Bhagat Movement occupies the most important place because of its multidimensional significance of far reaching socio-political implications,” Hasnain notes.

— The Munda Rebellion, which lasted from 1899 to 1900, was another significant response to the exploitation faced by the Mundas, traditionally agriculturalists suffering under British officials and moneylenders. Led by the young and charismatic Birsa Munda, who claimed divine inspiration, the rebellion saw guerrilla warfare and direct attacks on colonial property and officials.

— The Tana Bhagat Movement, which began in 1914, emerged alongside the Birsa Movement and was founded by Jatra Bhagat, a leader of the Oraon tribe. He called for a return to traditional practices, rejecting colonial rule and Western influences. Bhagat highlighted agrarian issues and initiated a no-rent campaign, urging labourers to refuse forced or low-wage work.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the History of India, consider the following statements.

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1. After the death of Emperor Aurangzeb and the decline of the Mughal Empire, the Maratha Confederacy expanded rapidly, posing a threat to Ahmad Shah Durrani’s Afghan Empire.

2. The smaller but unified Ahmad Shah army decisively overwhelmed the Marathas in the third battle of Panipath due to the technological and tactical superiority of Afghans, combined with internal rivalries within the Maratha ranks.

Which of the above given statements is/are true?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance:

The decline of the Mughal Empire and the emergence of regional powers transformed the political landscape of 18th-century India. Understanding the shifting alliances, military strategies and power struggles of this period is important for UPSC, particularly for questions on the transition from Mughal rule to British dominance.

Explanation

Marathas, Ahamd Shah Durrani, and the battle for control

— After the death of Emperor Aurangzeb and the decline of the Mughal Empire, the Maratha Confederacy expanded rapidly, posing a threat to Ahmad Shah Durrani’s (also known as Ahmad Shah Abdali) Afghan Empire. To counter this, Ahmad Shah launched a campaign, capturing large parts of Punjab and aiming to starve the Maratha forces. In response, the Marathas assembled a large army under Sadashivrao Bhau, who managed to reclaim Delhi.

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— Ahmad Shah sought to trap the Maratha forces in Punjab, cutting off their supplies while moving troops southward. Surrounded by the enemy and starving, Sadashivrao Bhau attempted to break the siege, leading to a confrontation at Panipat in 1761. In part II of his book, Medieval India, historian Satish Chandra observes that “the Bhau would not have been able to prevail over the Abdali, saddled as he was with heavy artillery and womenfolk.” He contends that while the Maratha soldiers primarily relied on lances and swords, the Afghan forces held a significant advantage with skilled musketeers equipped with quick-loading flintlock guns and mounted on “swift, well-trained horses.” This technological and tactical superiority, combined with internal rivalries within the Maratha ranks, ultimately weakened their forces. The smaller but unified Ahmad Shah army decisively overwhelmed the Marathas.

— The third battle of Panipat on January 14, 1761, devastated the Maratha army, ended their ambition to succeed the Mughals, and plunged northwestern India into decades of instability. “The ultimate beneficiaries were not the Maratha sardars and erstwhile Mughal nobles who stood for regionalism, but the English who brought in centralism of a new-kind, the colonial type,” notes Chandra.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following pairs of UNESCO World Heritage sites in India and their locations is correctly matched?

(a) The Nanda Devi National Park: Uttarakhand

(b) Rani-ki-Vav: Rajasthan

(c) Humayun’s Tomb: Uttar Pradesh

(d) Khangchendzonga National Park : Arunachal Pradesh

Relevance:

India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites reflect the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Understanding their geographical locations, historical significance and unique features is important for UPSC, particularly for topics related to Indian heritage, culture, geography and conservation.

Explanation

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— Khangchendzonga National Park, also Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve, is a national park and a biosphere reserve located in Sikkim, India. It is a sacred mountain in Tibetan Buddhism, where the area is considered a beyul, a sacred hidden land. It is home to ethnically diverse Sikkimese communities.

— Humayun’s Tomb, the tomb of the Mughal Emperor constructed in the 1560s. It was the first example of a garden tomb in the Indian subcontinent. It is situated in Delhi.

— Rani-ki-Vav or the Queen’s Stepwell at Patan, Gujarat has been called one of the finest examples of a step well, constructed in the 11th century by the Chaulukya dynasty.

— The Nanda Devi National Park and Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Uttarakhand, India.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

He put an end to the institution of the Yogiatirippads — the erstwhile spiritual heads of the Vadakkumnathan and Perumanam temples, who had conspired against the previous Cochin king in his wars against the Calicut Zamorin — and entrusted temple management to the government.

Who is referred to in the above lines?

(a) K. Kelappan

(b) EMS Namboodiripad

(c) Accamma Cherian

(d) Sakthan Thampuran

Relevance:

The history of regional kingdoms and temple administration offers insights into the relationship between political authority, religious institutions and society in pre-colonial India. Such themes are relevant to UPSC, particularly for understanding regional histories, cultural heritage and the socio-religious developments of India.

Explanation

— Minister of State for Tourism and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi on Saturday (September 7) pledged to replace a statue of Sakthan Thampuran that was knocked over by a state transport bus in June with a new bronze statue if the Kerala government did not do so within 14 days.

Who was Sakthan Thampuran?

— Raja Rama Varma Kunjipillai or Rama Varma IX, better known today as Sakthan Thampuran, ruled over the Cochin kingdom from 1790 to 1805. He was born in 1751 to Ambika Thampuran and Chendose Aniyan Namboodiri of the Cochin royal family, but was raised by an aunt who called him Sakthan, meaning ‘powerful’. The word thampuran is believed to be an appropriation of the Sanskrit samrat, meaning emperor.

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— The Cochin kingdom, which was part of the Late Chera Empire, covered the regions between Ponnani in Malappuram and Thottappally in Alappuzha in today’s Kerala. (Ashalatha Thampuran, History of the Cochin Royal Family: Tracing the Journey of Perumpadappu Swarupam, 2019) Strategist and ruler — Sakthan Thampuran became heir apparent in 1769 as an 18-year-old. He advised his king to maintain friendly relations with both the Dutch and the English, who were vying for a larger share of trade in the region. — Sakthan is said to have orchestrated Mysore’s attempt to invade the Travancore kingdom, which had established relations with the English East India Company. This would result in the Powney treaty which freed the Cochin kingdom from its allegiance to Mysore, and helped formalise its relations with the British. — Sakthan Thampuran put an end to the institution of the Yogiatirippads — the erstwhile spiritual heads of the Vadakkumnathan and Perumanam temples, who had conspired against the previous Cochin king in his wars against the Calicut Zamorin — and entrusted temple management to the government. — He built a fearsome reputation for himself, and is said to have largely freed his kingdom of crime.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 187)

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