UPSC Essentials: Case study of the week- IAS officers with the dog and ‘VIP’ culture in bureaucracy

Case studies are an important section of the GS IV- Ethics paper. One such case reported at Delhi’s Thyagraj stadium can be curated to suit the syllabus of UPSC-CSE.

The case: The recent incident at Delhi’s Thyagraj stadium caught the nation’s attention. The Indian Express reported that the stadium was cleared by sending the athletes early so that the IAS officer-couple can walk with their dog on the tracks. After this report, the IAS officers were transferred and the Delhi government extended the time for the athletes in the stadium to 10 pm.

The issues: VIP culture versus public interest.

Bureaucratic privileges versus code of ethics.

The problems:

1. The history of VIP culture in our country goes back to the British era. The masters enjoyed power and privileges over common citizens or the natives.

2. The undue bureaucratic privileges and exemptions may lead to inequality and unfair use of limited resources in the country. Such privileges cost a lot of trouble to common citizens.

3. Such incidences create a trust deficit between common citizens and the administration.

4. These incidences bring a bad name to the whole system. It becomes a big question of integrity.

5. There are attitudinal problems in some civil servants linking their service to status. Thus, the VIP culture versus public interest also becomes the issue of status symbol versus public interest.

The measures and solutions:

1. Lead by example with a sense of responsibility: It is a must for leaders and administrators to lead by example. Many a time a bureaucrat is seen as a role model for society. His or her public and private life has a very thin boundary. Thus, a sense of responsibility should be realized while taking any action in public or private life.

2. Conscience should guide: There can not be rules and regulations to guide every action. In the absence of any such laws, rules or regulations, conscience should guide a bureaucrat’s decision both in public and private life.

3. The VIP culture must end: The VIP culture of privileges and exemptions has no place in a democratic society. There is a definite need to end the mindset of VIP culture in civil servants and to strengthen the culture of EPI or every person is important.

4. Attitudinal change in civil servants required: The values of service, integrity, etc. should be the foundational values of a civil servant. He or she must understand that the citizen-centric governance model of which he is a part should encourage inclusivity, equality, democracy, and welfare of the common man. He or she cannot enjoy privileges and exemptions.

5. Reward and punish- The government of the day should take action after an inquiry against the officers in cases of violation of the code of conduct. They should be held accountable for their deeds. At the same time, the government should also reward those who have done exemplary work in their service.

6. Media and citizens- The media as the fourth pillar of democracy should be vigilant and report such incidences without any biases so that such events are not repeated. The citizens too should be aware of their rights.

Beyond this case:

Many events and incidences in the past highlight the seriousness of the issue of the VIP culture. The following are some of the examples:

1. The Supreme Court’s first strike on VIP culture came in 2013 when it stated red beacons on government cars with “Raj mentality” and ruled that red beacon lights on vehicles can only be used by people listed as “high dignitaries”, that too only when they are on duty.

2. AIIMS scrapped its decision to open a special counter for VIP cases. (2017)

3. The Government banned the use of red and blue beacons equating them to the symbols of VIP culture.