UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- The impact of social media on young India’s mental health

Articles from The Indian Express fit as case studies or simply as enriching fodder for GS I, IV and Essays. The power of a tool is only as good as how we use it. One such tool is social media affecting mental health especially of youth. We will go beyond the case study to discuss a few things about mental health issues. Articles by Sukriti Chauhan, Shireen Yachu, Virander S Chauhan and Dalbir Singh will be useful.

Relevance

Case studies are an important part of the UPSC civil services exam, especially the ethics paper. But case studies can also be very beneficial for value addition in the essay, GS mains and interview. With a dearth of examples, try to enrich your answers with articles and stories in The Indian Express.

The Case

One cannot deny that Social media has become a daily habit in our lives, especially among youth. Individuals across different age groups use social media platforms for communication and networking. Clearly, there is a growing dependency on social media. What is worrying is that constant use of social media leads to many problems like

—exposure to risky content

—changes in behavioural patterns

—inferiority complex

—cyber-bullying

This results in grave mental health challenges and illnesses.

The Issue

Impact of social media on youth. It is imperative to address the current challenges to regulate social media use, especially among the young generation.

The Problems

There can be many problems which can be highlighted, but let us focus on three of them-

1. Depression-

According to UNICEF, 1 in 7 Indians aged 15 to 24 years feel depressed. Depression is linked to lack of self-esteem, poor concentration and other maladaptive symptoms, and can lead to difficulties in communication, failure to work or study productively, amplified risk of substance use and abuse, as well as suicidal thoughts. One of the key risk factors for these prevalent rates of depression is social media.

2. Internet Persona-

As social beings, we inherently have a need for social acceptance, and social media often becomes a tool for validation. The number of likes one’s posts or images garners becomes a quantitative measure for many, in relation to their looks, and intelligence, and even extends to their worth as a person. Individuals strive to maintain an ‘internet persona’ which paints a rosy picture of one’s life, using filters to hide parts considered ‘not good enough. Body dysmorphia- It is common among young people and has increased over the past few years. Use of algorithms on these platforms forces people to only watch similar content.

3. Lack of socialization-

Excessive social media use takes time away from doing other things that may benefit your mental health like connecting with others in person, spending time in nature and taking care of yourself.

The Suggestions/Solutions

1. We must take action on mental health seriously and monitor the incidence of psychiatric disorders (like, depression, anxiety) and identify the factors of risk and resilience. Do not shy away from accepting the overuse of social media as the reason behind the psychiatric disorder.

2. There is a need to conduct a disaggregated situational assessment of the diverse young demographic in our country. Such an assessment should keep in mind the differences associated with class, gender and other social factors.

3. Need to focus on socialization in family schools and professional spaces along with physical exercises and meditation. Let us bring ourselves closer to nature and natural things.

4. Need of creating awareness and dialogue that would help in de-stigmatising the issue, in order to allow autonomy for the individual to share feelings in a safe space.

5. Support systems like family and peers, need to be equipped with understanding the factors related to the issue and initiate supportive steps. Family members and teachers are seen as role models. Restricting them from social media will inspire youth too.

6. Additionally, to address the structural challenges, there is a need to reimagine the workspace and educational framework. Social media dependence in such spaces can be reduced to an extent that it doesn’t become addictive.

7. Pragmatic government policies based on empirical evidence, strong political will, social inclusion, mental health literacy, vibrant media and responsive corporate sector coupled with innovative technologies and crowdsourcing could mitigate this apathy.

Beyond the case: The Mental Health Issue

—Mental illness is an amalgamation of biological, social, psychological, hereditary, and environmental stressors.

—The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well-being, where an individual realises their capabilities, can cope with the normal stressors of life, work productively, and is able to contribute to their community.

—In India, according to NIMHANS data, more than 80 per cent of people do not access care services for a multitude of reasons, ranging from lack of knowledge, stigma and high cost of care.

—The “Global prevalence and burden of depressive and anxiety disorders in 204 countries and territories in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic” study, published in Lancet public health, has estimated an increase of about 35 per cent in the prevalence of anxiety and depression in India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—As per the National Mental Health Survey, 2016, the prevalence of mental disorders in the age group 13-17 years was 7.3%. The most common prevalent problems were Depressive Episodes & Recurrent Depressive Disorder (2.6%), Agoraphobia (2.3%), Intellectual Disability (1.7%), Autism Spectrum Disorder (1.6%), Phobic anxiety disorder (1.3%) and Psychotic disorder (1.3%).

—Currently, as per WHO, for 1,00,000 population India has 0.3 psychiatrists, 0.12 nurses and 0.07 psychologists and 0.07 health workers. These reflect an alarming shortage of human resources and a dire need to scale up investment to address the issue.

—Though Mental Health Act 2017 has granted patients the legal right to live with dignity without discrimination, coercion and harassment, the endeavour in this segment is too scattered and lacks focus and coordination. It should be noted that this act envisages the establishment of the Central Mental Health Authority and State Mental Health Authority.

—The Union Budget 2022-2023 took the consideration the issue of mental health, and announced the National Tele-Mental Health Programme in India, for 24*7 free tele counselling services.

—To address the mental health issue promotion of awareness through campaigns, utilising celebrities and social influencers, mobilising the support of NGOs, deeper engagement of local communities and local governments are some of the measures which could improve outcomes.

—An efficient and robust community-integrated model will have the ability to build a response system of cadres of community volunteers and leaders to create ‘safe spaces’. They would build upon locally established peer support networks such as Self-Help Groups (‘SHGs’), activity-based groups, and civil society organizations to provide care.

—It is important that any community-based mental health program provides access to institutional social care benefits by building strategic partnerships with the local governments, panchayats, educational institutions and other stakeholders to enable referrals and access to existing social benefit schemes.

—Prioritizing availability of essential psychotropic drugs at all levels of healthcare.

—The theme of World Mental Health Day 2022 (10th October) is ‘Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority’.

—In 1982, the Indian government launched the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) to improve the status of mental health in India. It has three components- treatment of the Mentally ill, rehabilitation, prevention and promotion of positive mental health

—WHO’s Comprehensive Mental Action Plan 2013-2020 was adopted by the 66th World Health Assembly. The Mental Health Atlas was launched by WHO in 2017.

—The Sustainable Development Goals target 3.4 and 3.5 talk about reducing mental illness.

—The Supreme Court has held healthcare to be a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Point to ponder: Can you think along the lines of community participation and awareness campaigns that could address the issue of mental health?

MCQ:

Consider the following statements and answer the following questions-

1. The Supreme Court has held healthcare to be a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.

2. The Union Budget 2022-2023 announced the National Tele-Mental Health Programme in India for 24*7 free tele counselling services.

3. NIMHANS is the apex centre for mental health and neuroscience education in the country which comes out with Mental Health Atlas.

Which of the following statements are correct?

a) 1 and 2 b) 2 and 3

c) 1, 2 and 3 d) Only 2

(Answer in the next article of UPSC Essentials)

