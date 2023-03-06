OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz in the recent weeks. The AI application managed to clear several global exams such as the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, US medical exam and even the US bar exam for law. However, let’s see how it answers the one of the toughest exams of the world — UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exams.

How does ChatGPT explain and answer to the questions of UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exams? Let’s see.

Note: The following past year questions are categorised subject wise and as per different difficulty levels. All questions were asked only once.

Economy

Question 1 (analytical/advance, difficulty level: high)

Consider the following statements:

1. Tight monetary policy of US Federal Reserve could lead to capital flight.

2. Capital flight may increase the interest cost of firms with existing External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

3. Devaluation of domestic currency decreases the currency risk associated with ECBS.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (a) 1 and 2 only.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. Tight monetary policy of US Federal Reserve could lead to capital flight.

This statement is correct. When the US Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, it makes borrowing more expensive, leading to a decrease in investment and an increase in savings. As a result, investors may withdraw their investments from other countries and invest them in the United States, leading to capital flight.

2. Capital flight may increase the interest cost of firms with existing External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

This statement is also correct. When capital flight occurs, it leads to a shortage of capital in the country from which the capital is flowing out. As a result, the interest rates in that country may rise. This increase in interest rates could lead to an increase in the interest cost of firms with existing External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

3. Devaluation of domestic currency decreases the currency risk associated with ECBS.

This statement is incorrect. Devaluation of domestic currency increases the currency risk associated with ECBs. When a country’s currency is devalued, it means that it is worth less in relation to other currencies. This makes it more expensive for the country to repay its ECBs, which are typically denominated in foreign currency. As a result, devaluation increases the currency risk associated with ECBs.

Correct Answer: (a)

Question 2 (analytical/advance, difficulty level: high)

With reference to the Indian economy, consider the following statements:

1. If the inflation is too high, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to buy government securities.

2. If the rupee is rapidly depreciating, RBI is likely to sell dollars in the market.

3. If interest rates in the USA or European Union were to fall, that is likely to induce RBI to buy dollars.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (a) 1 and 2 only.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. If the inflation is too high, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to buy government securities.

This statement is correct. When inflation is too high, RBI may use open market operations (OMO) to reduce the money supply in the economy. One way of doing this is by selling government securities to banks and other financial institutions. When RBI buys government securities, it injects money into the economy, which can help to counteract the effects of inflation.

2. If the rupee is rapidly depreciating, RBI is likely to sell dollars in the market.

This statement is also correct. When the rupee is rapidly depreciating, RBI may intervene in the foreign exchange market to sell dollars and buy rupees. This can help to stabilize the value of the rupee and prevent it from falling too rapidly. By selling dollars, RBI reduces the supply of dollars in the market, which can help to increase the value of the rupee.

3. If interest rates in the USA or European Union were to fall, that is likely to induce RBI to buy dollars.

This statement is incorrect. If interest rates in the USA or European Union were to fall, it would typically make it less attractive for investors to hold those currencies. As a result, the value of those currencies would likely fall relative to the rupee. In such a scenario, RBI would be more likely to sell dollars and buy rupees to stabilize the value of the rupee.

Correct Answer: (b)

Question 3 (basic/factual, difficulty level: low)

With reference to the “G20 Common Framework”, consider the following statements:

1. It is an initiative endorsed by the G20 together with the Paris Club.

2. It is an initiative to support Low Income Countries with unsustainable debt.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (c) Both 1 and 2.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. It is an initiative endorsed by the G20 together with the Paris Club.

This statement is correct. The G20 Common Framework is an initiative that was endorsed by the G20 together with the Paris Club in November 2020. The Paris Club is an informal group of creditor countries that works to find coordinated and sustainable solutions to the payment difficulties experienced by debtor countries.

2. It is an initiative to support Low Income Countries with unsustainable debt.

This statement is also correct. The G20 Common Framework is an initiative to support low-income countries that are facing unsustainable debt burdens. Under the initiative, eligible countries can receive debt service suspension from their official bilateral creditors, which can help to free up resources to address the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, eligible countries can also receive debt treatment under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI.

Correct Answer: (c)

Question 4 (basic/factual, Difficulty level: low)

With reference to the ‘Banks Board Bureau (BBB)’, which of the following statements are correct?

1. The Governor of RBI is the Chairman of BBB.

2. BBB recommends for the selection of heads for Public Sector Banks.

3. BBB helps the Public Sector Banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (b) 2 and 3 only.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. The Governor of RBI is the Chairman of BBB.

This statement is incorrect. The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) was set up in 2016 to improve the governance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and to help them raise capital. The BBB is headed by a Chairman and several members, but the Governor of RBI is not the Chairman of BBB.

2. BBB recommends for the selection of heads for Public Sector Banks.

This statement is correct. The BBB recommends candidates for the posts of Chairman, Managing Director, and Executive Director of PSBs and also for non-executive Chairman of PSBs. The recommendations made by the BBB are based on merit and are aimed at ensuring that the best candidates are selected for these important positions.

3. BBB helps the Public Sector Banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans.

This statement is also correct. In addition to recommending candidates for top positions in PSBs, the BBB also helps these banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans. The BBB works closely with the management of PSBs to help them identify areas for improvement and to develop plans to address these areas. The aim of this support is to improve the governance of PSBs and to ensure that they are able to raise capital to support their growth and development.

Correct Answer: (b)

Polity

Question 5: (advance, difficulty level: medium)

If a particular area is brought under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which one of the following statements best reflects the consequence of it?

(a) This would prevent the transfer of land of tribal people to non-tribal people.

(b) This would create a local self-governing body in that area.

(c) This would convert that area into a Union Territory.

(d) The State having such areas would be declared a Special Category State.

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (a) This would prevent the transfer of land of tribal people to non-tribal people.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

The Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India deals with the administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes in several states of India. The Fifth Schedule provides for the establishment of a Tribes Advisory Council to advise on matters related to the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes in the state.

If a particular area is brought under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India, it means that the area is a Scheduled Area and the people living in that area are Scheduled Tribes. The consequence of this is that it prevents the transfer of land of tribal people to non-tribal people. This is because the land in Scheduled Areas is held in trust by the state government for the benefit of the Scheduled Tribes living in that area. The state government cannot transfer or lease the land to non-tribal people without the consent of the Tribes Advisory Council.

Correct Answer: (a)

Question 6: (basic/factual, difficulty level: medium)

With reference to anti-defection law in India, consider the following statements:

1. The law specifies that a nominated legislator cannot join any political party within six months of being appointed to the House.

2. The law does not provide any time-frame within which the presiding officer has to decide a defection case.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (d) Neither 1 nor 2.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

The anti-defection law was introduced in India through the 52nd Amendment to the Constitution in 1985. The law seeks to prevent political defections by elected representatives and to ensure stability in governments.

1. The law specifies that a nominated legislator cannot join any political party within six months of being appointed to the House.

This statement is incorrect. The anti-defection law applies to elected members of legislative bodies, not nominated members. Nominated members do not have a vote in the election of the President of India or in the impeachment of the President.

2. The law does not provide any time-frame within which the presiding officer has to decide a defection case.

This statement is also incorrect. The anti-defection law provides a time-frame within which the presiding officer of a legislative body has to decide a defection case. According to the law, the presiding officer has to decide a defection case within three months from the date on which the petition is submitted to him/her. If the presiding officer fails to decide the case within the prescribed time, the member who is alleged to have defected shall be deemed not to have defected.

Correct Answer: (b)

Question 7: (basic, difficulty level: low)

Consider the following statements:

1. The Constitution of India classifies the ministers into four ranks viz. Cabinet Minister, Minister of State with Independent Charge, Minister of State and Deputy Minister.

2. The total number of ministers in the Union Government, including the Prime Minister, shall not exceed 15 percent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct option is (a) 1 only.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. The Constitution of India classifies the ministers into four ranks viz. Cabinet Minister, Minister of State with Independent Charge, Minister of State and Deputy Minister.

This statement is correct. The Constitution of India does not use the terms “Minister of State with Independent Charge” and “Deputy Minister,” but it classifies the ministers into four ranks: Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, and Parliamentary Secretaries.

2. The total number of ministers in the Union Government, including the Prime Minister, shall not exceed 15 percent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha.

This statement is incorrect. There is no specific provision in the Constitution of India that limits the number of ministers in the Union Government. The number of ministers is determined by the Prime Minister, based on the political and administrative requirements of the government. However, Article 75(1) of the Constitution provides that the Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President and the other ministers shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Correct Answer: (b)

Environment/Ecology

Question 8 (basic/factual, difficulty level: low)

Certain species of which one of the following organisms are well known as cultivators of

fungi?

(a) Ant

(b) Cockroach

(c) Crab

(d) Spider

ChatGPT’s Answer: (a) Ant

Correct Answer: (a)

Art & Culture

Question 9 (Analytical/ Advance, Difficulty level Medium)

Which one of the following statements about Sangam literature in ancient South India is correct?

(a) Sangam poems are devoid of any reference to material culture.

(b) The social classification of Varna was known to Sangam poets.

(c) Sangam poems have no reference to warrior ethic.

(d) Sangam literature refers to magical forces as irrational.

ChatGPT’s Answer: (b) The social classification of Varna was known to Sangam poets.

Correct Answer: (b)

Question 10 (basic, difficulty level: medium, from current affairs)

The Prime Minister recently inaugurated the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple Veraval. Which of the following statements are correct regarding Somnath Temple?

1. Somnath Temple is one of the Jyotirlinga shrines.

2. A description of Somnath Temple was given by Al-Biruni.

3. Pran Pratishtha of Somnath Temple (installation of the present day temple) was done by President S. Radhakrishnan.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1,2 and 3

ChatGPT’s Answer: The correct answer is (d) 1, 2 and 3.

ChatGPT’s Explanation:

1. Somnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in the Prabhas Kshetra of Saurashtra in Gujarat.

2. Al-Biruni, the famous Persian scholar, visited India during the 11th century and wrote a detailed account of Indian culture and society. He also described the Somnath Temple in his book “Kitab al-Hind”.

3. The present-day temple of Somnath was reconstructed after it was destroyed several times by foreign invaders. The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the temple was done by President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan in 1951.

Correct Answer: (a)

Share your views, answers and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com