Monday, June 27, 2022
UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Psyche

What is 'Psyche'? Questions around key terms of science and technology are very common in UPSC-CSE especially when they are in news. Solve the MCQ given below after reading this article.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 6:05:39 pm
Illustration of the planned Psyche spacecraft near the massive asteroid Psyche. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answers to previous MCQs.

Word: Psyche

Subject: Science (space)

Why in news?

—NASA delays Psyche mission to asteroid because of late software delivery.

What is Psyche?

— Psyche is an asteroid. What makes it unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, one of the building blocks of our solar system.

— This asteroid is in between Mars and Jupiter, and is orbiting the Sun.

What is NASA’s Psyche mission?

— NASA’s Psyche mission is a journey to a unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

— Psyche was selected in 2017 as part of NASA’s Discovery Program, which is a line of low-cost competition missions led by a single principal investigator.

What are the main objectives of the mission?

— To understand how planets and other bodies are separated into layers such as cores, mantles, and crusts.

— To examine an asteroid made of metal.

— To explore early eras of solar system.

(source: nasa.gov)

Point to ponder: What is NASA’s Discovery program?

MCQ:

Which of the statements is/are correct?

1.NASA’s DART was the first mission to visit Ceres and the first mission to visit Vesta.

2.NASA’s Dawn is the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards.

3. NASA’s Psyche Mission is part of NASA’s Discovery Program.

a) 1, 2 and 3                    b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1 and 3 only               d) 3 only

Answer for the previous MCQs:

