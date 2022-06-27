UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Psyche

Updated: June 27, 2022 6:05:39 pm
Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answers to previous MCQs.
Word: Psyche
Subject: Science (space)
Why in news?
—NASA delays Psyche mission to asteroid because of late software delivery.
What is Psyche?
— Psyche is an asteroid. What makes it unique is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, one of the building blocks of our solar system.
— This asteroid is in between Mars and Jupiter, and is orbiting the Sun.
What is NASA’s Psyche mission?
— NASA’s Psyche mission is a journey to a unique metal asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.
— Psyche was selected in 2017 as part of NASA’s Discovery Program, which is a line of low-cost competition missions led by a single principal investigator.
What are the main objectives of the mission?
— To understand how planets and other bodies are separated into layers such as cores, mantles, and crusts.
— To examine an asteroid made of metal.
— To explore early eras of solar system.
(source: nasa.gov)
Point to ponder: What is NASA’s Discovery program?
MCQ:
Which of the statements is/are correct?
1.NASA’s DART was the first mission to visit Ceres and the first mission to visit Vesta.
2.NASA’s Dawn is the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards.
3. NASA’s Psyche Mission is part of NASA’s Discovery Program.
a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 2 and 3 only
c) 1 and 3 only d) 3 only
Answer for the previous MCQs:
UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- (b)
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Stagflation- (a)
