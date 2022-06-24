scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

UPSC Essential: One word a day- BepiColombo

What is BepiColombo? Questions around key terms of science and technology are very common in UPSC-CSE especially when they are in news. Solve the MCQ given below after reading this article.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 7:31:28 pm
UPSC, UPSC current affairs, BepiColombo, UPSC science and technology, UPSC space, space missions, mercury space mission, upsc essentials, one word a day, current affairs today, upsc prelims 2023BepiColombo is a joint mission between ESA and JAXA (Twitter/@@BepiColombo)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: BepiColombo

Subject: Science (space)

Why in news?

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

— The BepiColombo mission captured a beautiful image of Mercury’s crater-marked surface as the spacecraft flew close to the planet for a gravity assist maneuver.

What is BepiColombo?

— It is Europe’s first mission to Mercury. It was launched on 20 October 2018.

— It is on a seven-year journey to the smallest and least explored terrestrial planet in our Solar System.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- Breaking the “maternity jinx” at workplace

— When it arrives at Mercury in late 2025, it will endure temperatures in excess of 350 °C and gather data during its one-year nominal mission, with a possible one-year extension.

— The mission comprises two spacecraft: the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio).

— BepiColombo is a joint mission between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), executed under ESA leadership.

Why is BepiColombo mission challenging?

Mercury’s closeness to the Sun makes the mission very challenging. It is difficult for a spacecraft to reach the planet and survive in harsh environmental conditions.

What have been the past missions to Mercury?

— Mariner 10 – NASA Flyby Mission to Venus and Mercury (1973)

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Stagflation

— MESSENGER – NASA Orbiter to Mercury (2004)

(source: esa.int)

Point to ponder: Where do India and China stand in terms of space strategy?

MCQ (attempt after reading this article)

Which of the following statements is incorrect?

a) BepiColombo is a joint mission between ESA and JAXA.

b) MESSENGER was the first NASA Flyby Mission to Venus and Mercury.

c) The Mars Perseverance rover mission is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.

d) BepiColombo is Europe’s first mission to Mercury.

Answer for the previous MCQ: UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- (b)

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement