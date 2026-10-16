UPSC Essays 2027: How to decode philosophical topics and build strong arguments

UPSC essay topics used to be about policy, such as the digital economy or Centre-state finances, and they read like longer General Studies answers. The clear shift to proverbs and philosophical reflections began in 2021, and it is now more or less complete.

Proverbs, as we know them, draw a line in the sand about how things ought to be, such as “As you sow, so shall you reap” or “Honesty is the best policy”. But history has shown where they break. Nikola Tesla gave the world alternating current and died broke in a New York hotel room. Galileo told the truth about the Earth moving around the Sun and spent his last years under house arrest. An everyday proverb sounds right as a rule, and history keeps supplying the exceptions.

The ‘tension’ within a proverb

The proverbs UPSC sets are harder, because the push and pull sits inside the line itself. In some topics both sides are named, as in “The cost of being wrong is less than the cost of doing nothing” (2024), which sets acting against waiting and asks which costs more. In others one side stays hidden. “Muddy water is best cleared by leaving it alone” (2025) praises waiting, and the aspirant has to bring in the other side, the problems that only grow when left alone.

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These pulls also come back year after year, in new words. Topics about “Power” are the clearest case. “The empires of the future will be the empires of the mind” (2024), “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting” (2025) and “A good leader is one who follows the followers” (2026) all ask whether power works better by compelling people or by persuading them.

One way to approach such topics is to identify the underlying conflict, or what may be called “Think in Tensions”. A tension is the push and pull between two sides that each hold some truth. The three power topics share one tension: “force against influence”. Other topics repeatedly explore conflicts such as “action against inaction” or “process against goal”.

The aspirant’s task is to identify the tension, recognise the side the question leaves unsaid, and reflect on how and when each side holds. “A good leader is one who follows the followers” speaks for influence. The unsaid side is force, the day a leader must overrule the crowd, as a collector does when he orders a lockdown nobody wants. The aspirant has to understand power through this push between force and influence, work out when, why and how each gets chosen, and back each case with an example.

A topic like “Best lessons are learnt through bitter experiences” (2025) asks about something every aspirant has lived through, such as a failed attempt, the loss of someone close or a friendship that ended. A failed attempt can teach an aspirant to plan better and keep going. The same failure can also leave a fear of the next attempt, or resentment toward those who cleared it. Some of life’s best lessons come from good experiences too, such as a teacher who believed in a student, or a friend who stood by during a bad year. The essay has to weigh what bitterness teaches against what it costs, and against what kindness teaches.

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Using AI without losing the argument

Many aspirants now prepare with an AI chatbot open beside them. Its usefulness and limitations become clearer when essay preparation is divided into three cases: gathering material, building an argument and reflecting on personal experience.

#1 Gathering material

In the first case, gathering material, AI is a real help. Asked about force and influence, a chatbot will give examples on Kautilya, Machiavelli, the Salt March and the Cuban missile crisis within seconds. That range matters to an aspirant in a small town without a good library. The risk is that every aspirant who asks gets a similar list, and examiners then read the same Sun Tzu line in essays after essays. AI can widen the aspirant’s range, but it cannot teach the sensitivity needed to decide what to apply and how.

#2 Building the argument

In the second case, building the argument, the chatbot tends to work against the aspirant. It writes fluent, balanced paragraphs and closes nearly every tension with a middle path, the same habit examiners already see in coaching templates. A better use is to write the paragraph first and then ask the chatbot to argue against it. A mentor usually does this better. She asks why the collector’s lockdown order held, who obeyed it, and what would have happened if the villages had refused.

#3 Reflecting on personal experience

In the third case, reflecting on one’s own life, the chatbot has little to give. It has never failed an attempt or lost someone close. A topic on bitter experiences needs the aspirant to talk through what happened with someone who will ask what the failure taught and what it cost. That conversation belongs with a mentor, a teacher or an honest friend.

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A workable balance for UPSC 2027 is to use AI to broaden the range of examples and to challenge one’s own drafts. Alongside that, the aspirant should set aside an hour each week to discuss a paragraph with a mentor who can identify gaps in the reasoning.

A framework for critical thinking

The “Think in Tensions” approach draws on traditions of critical thinking and debate that extend well beyond the examination hall.

One framework for putting it into practice is TAS: thesis, antithesis and synthesis, a sequence associated with German philosophy and commonly credited to Hegel. Indian scholastic debate offers a related approach. A scholar first states the opponent’s view, the purvapaksha, then answers it, and only then arrives at a settled position, the siddhanta.

Bringing these traditions into conversation offers aspirants a way to structure arguments that acknowledge competing perspectives before arriving at a reasoned conclusion, an approach suited to an examination that rewards both reflection and analytical rigour.

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(Rohit Pande brings over a decade of experience in mentoring, strategy and consulting to the world of civil services examinations. He keeps a keen eye on the evolving patterns of the UPSC exam.)

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