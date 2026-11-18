UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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Consider the following statements:

1. These two spacecraft were launched by NASA in 1977 as fly-by interplanetary missions.

2. They were assigned different routes to collect scientific data about the outer Solar System and search for the heliopause.

3. Both spacecraft were primarily designed to study the planets within the inner Solar System.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Voyager Interstellar Missions

(b) Pioneer Interstellar Missions

(c) Mariner Interplanetary Missions

(d) Galileo Space Missions

Relevance: The topic links planetary science with space probes, the heliosphere, heliopause and major discoveries about the outer planets. It is important for Science and Technology, particularly NASA’s space exploration missions and advances in deep-space research.

Explanation

— NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is set to become the first human-made object to reach the milestone distance of “one light-day” from Earth. Having travelled for nearly 50 years, it will have covered the distance that a particle of light travels in 24 hours — about 26 billion kilometres.

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— NASA launched two Voyager Interstellar Missions: Voyager 1 (September 5, 1977) and Voyager 2 (August 20, 1977), as fly-by interplanetary missions.

— Both spacecraft were chartered with different routes and designated to collect scientific data en route. The information was aimed at improving the characterisation of the outer solar system environment and the search for the heliopause. The latter marks the outer edge of the heliosphere, which NASA describes as “The protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields, generated by the Sun.” Interstellar space, or the space between galaxies, begins at the heliopause.

— Onboard were slow-scan colour TV cameras for imaging the planets and their moons, and a suite of instruments to record magnetic, atmospheric, and other data about the planetary systems. Both Voyagers have continued cruising beyond their stipulated mission life of about four years.

— Voyager 1: The spacecraft exited the solar system faster than Voyager 2, crossing interstellar space in 2012. Its observations led to the discovery that Jupiter’s atmosphere was far more turbulent than previously known. It also found a thin ring around it and many of its moons.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements about the Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs):

1. There is no treatment for any of the LSDs.

2. All lysosomal storage disorders are inherited in an autosomal recessive manner.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Lysosomal storage disorders are relevant to understanding genetic diseases, cellular metabolism and the role of lysosomes in human health. It is important for Science and Technology, particularly biotechnology, genetic disorders and advances in disease diagnosis and treatment.

Explanation

— Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are a diverse group of over 70 rare, inherited metabolic conditions that present significant diagnostic and therapeutic challenges, especially in genetically diverse and resource-limited settings like India. Most LSDs are inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, but not all. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— LSDs cause a buildup of toxic materials in the body’s cells. According to the Cleveland Clinic, patients with LSDs lack certain enzymes or the enzyme activator, a substance that helps the enzyme work. In their absence, the patient’s body fails to break down fats and sugars, which can accumulate and be harmful.

— There are treatments for only about 7% of rare diseases. Most patients who have treatable conditions also receive treatment intermittently. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to drug-eluting microspheres (gel beads), consider the following statements:

1. They are made of biodegradable polymers.

2. They are injected directly into the blood vessels supplying the tumour.

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3. They destroy tumours primarily by releasing chemotherapy drugs into the bloodstream rather than by blocking blood vessels.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The topic links nanomedicine and biomedical engineering with minimally invasive procedures such as transarterial chemoembolisation (TACE). It is important for Science and Technology, particularly emerging cancer therapies, drug-delivery systems and medical innovations.

Explanation

— The researchers have repurposed this medical technology for the treatment of soil – and have developed tiny beads made from a seaweed-based gel that release controlled amounts of micronutrients into the soil surrounding the roots of plants as soon as it turns acidic. When soil turns acidic, it is a signal that plants need a fresh shot of the chemicals that are the building blocks of their nutrition.

— ‘Gel beads’, or drug-eluting microspheres, are used mainly in the treatment of liver tumours, and have been in clinical practice for more than 20 years now.

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How hydrogel beads help in growth of a plant. How hydrogel beads help in growth of a plant.

— Microspheres or ‘beads’, made of a hydrogel such as polyvinyl alcohol and pre-loaded with chemotherapy drugs, are injected into the blood vessels that supply the tumour. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The beads block the vessel, starving the tumour and, following the embolisation, release the drug locally for several days, delivering a high dose inside the tumour with limited exposure elsewhere. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The mission ‘Dragonfly rotorcraft’ is aimed at:

(a) Studying the atmosphere and surface composition of Venus

(b) Exploring the subsurface oceans of Jupiter’s moon Europa

(c) Investigating the surface composition and geological features of Mars’ moon Phobos

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(d) Saturn’s moon Titan and investigate the moon’s habitability

Relevance: The Dragonfly mission is relevant to space exploration, planetary science and the search for conditions suitable for life beyond Earth. It is important for Science and Technology, particularly space missions, celestial bodies and astrobiology.

Explanation

— Dragonfly, the first-of-its-kind rotorcraft to explore another world, will fly to various locations on Saturn’s moon Titan and investigate the moon’s habitability.

— The Dragonfly rotorcraft will break the barriers for exploration of other planetary bodies. Instead of being limited to just the region around its landing site, Dragonfly’s rotors will carry it for miles across Titan during its planned 3.3-year mission, stopping to explore a variety of geologically interesting areas along the way, including dunes and Selk Crater.

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— Dragonfly is expected to make one flight every 1-2 Titan days, which is called a Tsol and lasts about 16 Earth days.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: science.nasa.gov)

QUESTION 5

With reference to Klebsiella pneumoniae, consider the following statements:

1. It majorly causes infections in adults and rarely in newborn, and is generally associated with low mortality.

2. It is not known to develop resistance to multiple drugs.

Which of the statements given above is/are incorrect?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic links microbiology with multidrug-resistant pathogens, hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic effectiveness. It is important for Science and Technology, particularly disease management, antibiotic resistance and developments in antimicrobial research.

Explanation

— Infections caused by E. coli and Klebsiella are very common in India, both among patients admitted to hospitals and those who are not hospitalised. The growing resistance of these two bacteria to important antibiotics is a matter of serious concern for the general public. This makes quicker diagnostics and preventive healthcare imperative.

— Klebsiella pneumoniae is a major cause of healthcare-associated infections, particularly in adult and newborn intensive-care units (ICUs). It can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infections and sepsis, and is associated with high mortality, especially among critically ill patients. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Klebsiella pneumoniae is known to develop multidrug resistance, including resistance to carbapenems, which are important antibiotics used to treat severe bacterial infections. This resistance limits treatment options and makes infections difficult to manage. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 189)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 188)

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