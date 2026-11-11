UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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Which of the following is/are used in cloud seeding to trigger artificial rain?

1. Silver iodide

2. Silver Nitrate

3. Sodium chloride

4. Potassium Nitrate

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

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Relevance: The question is relevant to weather modification techniques and emerging applications of atmospheric science. It links Science and Technology with cloud physics, precipitation processes and artificial rain generation.

Explanation

— Cloud seeding refers to introducing substances such as silver iodide or sodium chloride into a particular class of clouds to artificially trigger rain.

— Cloud seeding experiments began to be carried out around the world after American chemist Vincent Schaefer and his colleagues at General Electric in New York made the first snowstorm in a laboratory freezer in 1946.

— Generally, water vapour condenses around small particles in the air to form the droplets that make up a cloud. These droplets collide and grow; as they get heavy and the cloud gets saturated, it rains.

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— In case of cloud seeding, the seed particles are “cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), a particle on which water vapour condensates” or “ice nuclei particles, a particle on which water freezes”, the 2024 document said. CCNs have an affinity for water vapour to form cloud droplets or ice particles, respectively. Ice crystals grow faster than drops, and they enlarge and fall.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

To read more: How cloud seeding carried out? and How cloud seeding improve air quality?

QUESTION 2

With reference to the kamikaze drones, consider the following statements:

1. These are weapon systems that can hover or circle a target area, searching for a suitable target before attacking.

2. They are more expensive than traditional missiles.

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3. These drones are designed primarily to return to their launch platform after completing a strike mission.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant to emerging defence technologies and the modernisation of military capabilities. It links Science and Technology with unmanned aerial systems, precision-guided weapons and their applications in modern warfare.

Explanation

— The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is planning to acquire kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are capable of striking targets up to 15 km away while livestreaming video of the ground beneath. The Directorate General of CRPF has circulated draft qualitative requirements and trial directives for what it calls OFC+RF-based FPV kamikaze drones — first-person-view UAVs — that fly to a designated objective carrying a high-explosive warhead, transmit surveillance imagery back to the operator, and then destroy themselves on impact.

According to pib.gov.in,

— “Loitering munitions also known as “suicide drones” or “kamikaze drones”, are weapons systems that can hover or circle a target area, searching for a suitable target before attacking. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— They are generally considered a relatively cost-effective alternative to conventional precision-guided missiles. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Kamikaze drones are designed to destroy themselves along with the target on impact. They are not primarily designed to return to their launch platform.” Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The term “Physical AI” refers to:

(a) The use of artificial intelligence to simulate human intelligence and emotions in virtual environments.

(b) The application of AI to analyse large datasets and generate predictions without interacting with the physical environment.

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(c) The integration of AI into digital platforms to automate administrative, financial and business-related processes.

(d) The use of AI to enable autonomous systems such as robots or camera-bots to discern, comprehend, and perform complex actions in the physical world — effectively.

Relevance: The question is relevant to emerging technologies and recent advances in Artificial Intelligence. It links Science and Technology with robotics, autonomous systems, machine perception and human-machine interaction.

Explanation

— At a time when renewed unease over artificial intelligence (AI) spending is weighing heavily on the technology sector, there are some answers to the related concern over how to tangibly monetise AI tools. Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company ADNOC, for instance, has signed a new deal earlier this week with AI firms G42 and OpenAI to deploy advanced AI capabilities across the energy major’s operations.

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— Physical AI refers to the use of AI to enable autonomous systems such as robots, camera-bots, and self-driving cars to discern, comprehend, and perform complex actions in the physical world — effectively, AI systems that operate in the physical world. This involves the combination of AI models with sensors, actuators, and other control systems that allow models to act upon real-world environments.

— Most of the AI that humans interact with on a day-to-day basis today exists purely digitally: Things like talking with a chatbot, using AI for image generation, or using it as a code assistant – these all live in the world of bits and bytes. Physical AI, on the other hand, is the kind that crosses over into the world of atoms, things in actual physical space. These are AI systems that can perceive their environment, they can reason about it, and can take action. Take robotics, for instance. Before AI, robot behavior was typically scripted, and robots could only perform a predefined range of tasks within specifically engineered environments, like a robotic arm that welds the same seam a thousand times a day on an automotive production line.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the measurement of pollutants in Air Quality Monitoring Stations, consider the following pairs:

1. Sulphur dioxide – measured by UV photometry

2. Ozone – measured by UV fluorescence

3. Carbon monoxide – measured by non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) absorption

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

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Relevance: The question is relevant to environmental monitoring technologies and scientific methods used to assess air pollution. It links Science and Technology with the measurement principles and applications of analytical instruments used in Air Quality Monitoring Stations.

Explanation

— Particulate matter is measured using Beta Attenuation Monitors (BAM), which rely on the beta ray attenuation principle. A small Carbon-14 or Krypton-85 source emits beta rays through a clean patch of filter tape. After air is drawn through and dust collects on the tape, the instrument re-measures the spot. Fewer beta rays pass through, and the decline in signal is used to calculate PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations.

— Sulphur dioxide is measured by UV fluorescence, which detects the weak glow SO2 emits under ultraviolet light. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Ozone is measured by UV photometry, which tracks how much UV light it absorbs. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— Carbon monoxide is measured using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) absorption, based on how much infrared light CO absorbs. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Nitrogen oxides are measured through chemiluminescence, where instruments detect the faint light produced when the gases react with ozone inside the analyser.

— Ammonia is measured using optical spectroscopy based on its characteristic absorption of light.

— These methods are approved under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) of 2009, which list “gravimetric, wet-chemical (for manual stations) and automatic instrument-based techniques” to ensure comparable data across India.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to PJ.2.1, recently seen in the news. It is a:

(a) SARS-CoV-2 variant

(b) Highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) strain

(c) Mpox virus variant

(d) Ebola virus strain

Relevance: The question is relevant to emerging infectious diseases and developments in virology. It links Science and Technology with the evolution, classification and genetic lineages of viruses.

Explanation

— A new SARS-CoV-2 variant, PJ.2.1, is drawing attention after being identified in Canada in May 2026 and subsequently detected in several countries, including the US, Singapore, Australia, France and Spain. A study published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 documents its spread, characteristics and how well antibodies generated by variant-adapted booster vaccines can neutralise it.

— The researchers noted that Covid-19 continues to circulate globally and remains a cause of considerable illness and death. PJ.2.1, described in the paper as a “novel saltation variant”, originated from MC.10.1.7, a descendant of the JN.1 lineage that circulated until May 2025, and was first detected in Ontario, Canada, on May 2, 2026, before cases were reported in other Canadian provinces.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 187)

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