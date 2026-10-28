UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on NVS-03 satellite, retinitis pigmentosa and more (Week 186)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the NVS-03, consider the following statements:

1. It is a navigation satellite system envisaged to provide continuity of navigation services for the IRNSS series.

2. It will be placed in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by the GSLV-F18.

3. The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: NVS-03 is relevant to the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly India’s satellite navigation capabilities and space technology. It is important for understanding India’s efforts to strengthen indigenous navigation infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign systems.

Explanation

— Following mixed fortunes with its two missions in 2026, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to return to the launch pad on October 30 to launch a navigation satellite, NVS-03, on board the GSLV Mk II, which delivered this year’s only successful mission in September.

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— GSLV-F18 is the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The GSLV-F18 vehicle will place the NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Launch is planned from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— NVS-03 is the Third Satellite in Next generation navigation satellite system envisaged for providing continuity of navigation services for IRNSS series. The satellite carries Indigenous Atomic clocks, along with the procured Atomic clocks. It also includes L1 signal in addition to existing L5/S signals with coverage over India land mass and a region extending 1500 km around Indian geopolitical boundary. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: www.isro.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to retinitis pigmentosa, consider the following statements:

1. It is a group of genetic disorders.

2. It is a disease that destroys the eye’s rods and cones.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: Retinitis pigmentosa is relevant to the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly genetics, inherited disorders and human physiology. It also connects with advances in genetic testing, gene therapy and research on inherited retinal diseases.

Explanation

— Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of genetic disorders that affect the retina’s ability to respond to light, causing a slow loss of vision. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— There are ongoing clinical trials on restoring vision in people who have become blind due to retinitis pigmentosa, a disease that destroys the eye’s rods and cones. Using special glasses emitting light, the person was able to discern and grasp objects on a table. There are also hopes that optogenetics could improve cochlea implants. Currently, these implants stimulate the auditory nerve using electricity. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The Meissner effect is:

(a) magnetic field trapped inside a normal conductor

(b) phenomenon of ferromagnets losing magnetism when heated

(c) increase in resistance below the critical temperature

(d) expulsion of magnetic fields from a superconductor

Relevance: The topic is relevant to applications of superconductivity in MRI machines, magnetic levitation, and advanced scientific equipment. It is relevant to the Science and Technology syllabus.

Explanation

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— Superconductors behave in ways utterly unlike ordinary materials. In a normal wire, electrons scatter and lose energy as heat, much like commuters jostling one another on a crowded street. But when certain materials are cooled below a critical temperature, those electrons pair up and begin to move together in perfect synchrony, gliding through the material without ever bumping into anything. The resistance drops to exactly zero, not just nearly zero, a current started in a superconducting loop can circulate for years without fading.

— The other great signature of superconductivity is something even stranger: the complete expulsion of magnetic fields, known as the Meissner effect. When a material turns superconducting, it pushes magnetic fields out of its interior.

— Superconductors are also used to generate extremely powerful magnetic fields, e.g., in MRI machines or particle accelerators. The two facts are not contradictory. The superconductor itself contains no magnetic field inside, thanks to the Meissner effect, but a coil of superconducting wire can carry enormous currents without loss.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The term ‘Exoplanets’ refers to:

(a) Small celestial bodies composed mainly of ice and dust that orbit the Sun.

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(b) Planets that orbit the Sun beyond the orbit of Neptune.

(c) Natural satellites that orbit planets outside our solar system.

(d) Planets located outside our solar system and often found orbiting a star or a remnant star.

Relevance: Exoplanets are relevant to the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly astronomy and space exploration. The topic covers planetary systems beyond our solar system and methods used to detect distant planets.

Explanation

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— In terms of scientific capabilities, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope lies between the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Telescope. It will be able to scan vast swathes of the cosmos and may provide new insights about dark matter, dark energy and exoplanets.

— Exoplanets: These are planets located outside our solar system and are often found orbiting a star or a “remnant star” (the remains of a star that has burnt out).

— The Roman Space Telescope, which can scan a wide area of space, may be able to identify many more exoplanets. This search could help us finally answer that tantalising question: Are we alone in the universe? So far, more than 6,000 exoplanets have been identified.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), consider the following statements:

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1. ISRO started work on NavIC in 1999 after the Kargil War.

2. It is a nine-satellite constellation that covers the Indian subcontinent and a region up to 1,500 km around it.

3. Most of the satellites in NavIC have failed primarily because of defective imported atomic clocks.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: NavIC is important for understanding India’s indigenous satellite navigation systems and space-based infrastructure. The topic links with satellite technology, regional navigation systems and India’s efforts to achieve strategic autonomy in space.

Explanation

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— NavIC, which stands for Navigation with Indian Constellation, is the operational name for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). A seven-satellite constellation that covers the Indian subcontinent and a region up to 1,500 km around it, NavIC is a regional satellite-based navigation system similar to the US’s Global Positioning System (GPS). Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— With all seven satellites functional, the system was designed to provide location accurately up to 10 metres, which would be open to the public. A more accurate restrictive service would also be available for a fee to select users, such as those undertaking massive construction projects or the military. Incidentally, the space agency started work on NavIC in 1999 after the Kargil war, where Indian defence forces could not use the US-owned GPS system to provide locational aid to its soldiers in conflict zones. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The NavIC system has had a choppy track record. Although ISRO has launched 11 navigation satellites since July 2013 for the nearly Rs 2,250-crore system, six satellites have failed primarily because of defective imported atomic clocks and, on a few recent occasions, owing to orbital issues. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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