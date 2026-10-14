UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on INS Mangrol, lithium-ion batteries and more (Week 184)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Consider the following statements with reference to lithium-ion batteries used in power banks:

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1. Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density, which can increase the risk of overheating and combustion under certain conditions.

2. The use of low-quality or counterfeit battery cells can increase the risk of manufacturing defects and fire hazards in power banks.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

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(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Relevance: Lithium-ion batteries are relevant to energy storage technologies, portable electronic devices and electric mobility. The topic links with Science and Technology, particularly developments in battery technology, energy storage and consumer electronics.

Explanation

— A Chennai-bound Indigo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday after a passenger’s power bank caught fire mid-air. The cabin filled with smoke and the crew had to extinguish the fire. Authorities have launched an investigation.

— Power banks typically contain multiple lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) or lithium-ion battery cells, many of which may be low-quality, poorly manufactured, or even recycled. Experts say these batteries are highly energy-dense and therefore vulnerable to overheating and combustion under certain conditions. When substituted with low, quality counterfeit cells, power banks exhibit manufacturing defects, which might be the most probable cause of the power bank fire in the October 11 flight, said Sagar Mitra, professor at IIT Bombay. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— Why Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1: High energy density is an inherent characteristic of lithium-ion batteries, whereas counterfeit or defective cells represent a separate risk factor that can increase the likelihood of battery failure.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following statements is/are correct about the INS Mangrol?

1. It has Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities.

2. INS Mangrol is the third of the eight indigenously designed and built Mahe-class vessels.

3. INS Mangrol is named after the coastal town in Gujarat.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

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Relevance: The question is relevant to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and modernisation of the Indian Navy. The topic links with Science and Technology and Current Affairs, particularly defence indigenisation and India’s maritime capabilities.

Explanation

— In a boost to India’s coastal defence and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Mangrol at Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard on October 12.

— The third Mahe-class ASW Shallow-Water Craft (SWC) can track and hunt underwater threats, strengthening maritime surveillance and safeguarding critical coastal approaches — especially in the littoral zone, the strategically and economically critical shallow and near-shore maritime zone. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— INS Mangrol is the third of the eight indigenously designed and built Mahe-class ASW-SWCs being built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) at Kochi. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command, presided over the commissioning ceremony. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— INS Mangrol is named after the coastal town and prominent fishing harbour of Mangrol in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, reflecting the region’s rich maritime heritage. The ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy from 1983 to 2004. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The term ‘adenocarcinoma’ refers to:

(a) A type of cancer that develops in bone-forming cells and primarily affects the skeletal system.

(b) A type of cancer that originates in muscle cells and affects the body’s soft tissues.

(c) A type of cancer that develops in squamous cells lining the skin and certain internal organs.

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(d) A type of non-small cell lung cancer that develops in cells lining the airways or producing mucus.

Relevance: The topic links with basic human biology, cell differentiation and the characteristics of cancerous growth. It is relevant to the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly developments in medical science and health-related terminology.

Explanation

— Pope Leo XIV, 71, diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer, has undergone “successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung“, the Vatican stated. The 71-year-old pontiff will remain in the hospital for about a week following the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

— Adenocarcinoma is a type of non-small cell lung cancer that develops in cells lining the airways or producing mucus.

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— It is one of the common forms of lung cancer. The seriousness of the diagnosis depends on factors such as the tumour’s size, its location, whether it has spread to nearby lymph nodes or other organs, and the characteristics of the cancer cells.

Therefore, option (d) is correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to NASA’s Perseverance rover, consider the following statements:

1. It landed in Jezero Crater.

2. Recently, NASA’s Perseverance set an off-world record for total distance driven by any vehicle on Mars.

3. The Perseverance rover aims to seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: NASA’s Perseverance rover is important for understanding Mars exploration and the search for evidence of past microbial life. It links with the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly space missions, recent scientific achievements and advances in planetary research.

Explanation

— NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Jezero Crater, an area with an ancient delta, on Feb. 18, 2021. The goal of the mission is to seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) for possible return to Earth. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— NASA’s Perseverance sets an off-world record for total distance driven, farther than any vehicle ever has on the surface of another world. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The milestone came as Perseverance travelled toward an area called “Idubi” through the region off the western rim of Jezero Crater nicknamed “Lac de Charmes,” where the rover is investigating what may be some of the oldest terrain ever explored in the solar system.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: science.nasa.gov)

QUESTION 5

With reference to the National Quantum Mission, consider the following statements:

1. The mission is set to span from 2023–24 to 2030–31.

2. India had set an eight-year target of achieving 5,000 kilometres of quantum-secure communication.

3. The mission aims to develop a multi-node quantum network incorporating quantum memories.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The National Quantum Mission is a major initiative to strengthen India’s capabilities in quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing. It links with the Science and Technology syllabus, particularly government initiatives, indigenous technological development and cybersecurity.

Explanation

According to pib.gov.in,

— “To place India at the leading edge of quantum innovation, the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) on April 19, 2023. Backed by an investment of ₹6,003.65 crore, this major initiative will drive nationwide quantum research and development through 2030–31. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— India had set an eight-year target of achieving 2,000 kilometres of quantum-secure communication and had achieved the 1,000-kilometre milestone in three years. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Objectives of the National Quantum Mission

— Quantum Computing Evolution: Develop intermediate-scale quantum computers with 20-50 physical qubits (3 years), 50-100 physical qubits (5 years), and 50-1000 physical qubits (8 years) across platforms like superconducting and photonic technologies to advance computational capabilities.

— Satellite-Based Quantum Communication: Establish satellite-enabled quantum-secured communication between two ground stations over 2000 km within India and extend this technology for long-distance secure quantum communication with other countries.

— Inter-City Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): Implement quantum-secured communication spanning 2000 km using trusted nodes and wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) on existing optical fiber infrastructure, enhancing secure data transmission.

— Multi-Node Quantum Networks: Develop a multi-node quantum network incorporating quantum memories, entanglement swapping, and synchronized quantum repeaters at each node, enabling scalable and robust quantum communication (2-3 nodes). Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Advanced Quantum Sensing and Clocks: Design highly sensitive quantum devices including magnetometers with 1 femto-Tesla/sqrt(Hz) sensitivity in atomic systems and better than 1 pico-Tesla/sqrt(Hz) in Nitrogen Vacancy centers, gravity sensors with better than 100 nano-meter/second² sensitivity, and atomic clocks with 10⁻¹⁹ fractional instability for precision timing, navigation, and secure communication.

— Quantum Materials and Devices: Develop and synthesize next-generation quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures, and topological materials for the fabrication of qubits, single-photon sources/detectors, entangled photon sources, and quantum sensing/metrological devices for applications in computing and communication.”

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 183)

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