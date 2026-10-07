UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on neutrino, pneumonic plague and more (Week 183)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to the neutrino, consider the following statements:

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1. It is a subatomic particle with no electric charge and almost no mass.

2. Exploding stars can produce enormous numbers of neutrinos.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: It covers the basic properties and astrophysical sources of neutrinos, an important topic in particle physics. It helps understand the role of neutrino observations in studying otherwise difficult-to-detect cosmic phenomena.

Explanation

— Francis Halzen has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 “for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin”.

— A neutrino is a subatomic particle with no electric charge and almost no mass. The Nobel Prize official release calls it “the shyest particle in the universe”, because it passes through matter almost without a trace. Every second, 65 billion neutrinos from the Sun pass through our bodies, and we do not notice. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Neutrinos are produced in enormous numbers by the Sun, exploding stars, nuclear reactions and radioactive decay. The same processes also produce protons, but because protons carry electric charge, their paths change by the time scientists can study them. Neutrinos interact so little with the world around them that studying the particles can give scientists a window into the processes that created them. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 has been awarded for:

(a) the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

(b) the development of metal–organic frameworks.

(c) the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

(d) the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.

Relevance: The question covers a significant recent development in chemistry and scientific research, linked to the Nobel Prize. It tests awareness of recent Nobel Prize-winning scientific discoveries and their broader applications.

Explanation

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— The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026 has been awarded to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis”.

— The scientists’ work led to the creation of a way to produce more of one type of molecules and less of its mirror image in chemical reactions where the product was the same as the catalysis, the agent causing the reaction.

— The Nobel Prize’s official press release explains chiral molecules using the example of a lock and key. Imagine making a key for a lock, only to discover that your manufacturing process produces two keys that are mirror images of each other. They look almost identical, but only one fits the lock. The other may do nothing — or, in some cases, cause damage.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the pneumonic plague, consider the following statements:

1. The pneumonic plague is caused by bacteria.

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2. Pneumonic plague is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected fleas, in the same manner as bubonic plague.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question helps understand the causative agent and modes of transmission of different forms of plague. It tests the ability to distinguish between pneumonic and bubonic plague based on their transmission mechanisms.

Explanation

— Hundreds have been quarantined after a 28-year-old laboratory technician reportedly died of pneumonic plague in the Siberian region of Irkutsk in Russia, according to Moscow Times report.

— The pneumonic plague is caused by bacteria. Pneumonic plague generally requires close exposure to respiratory droplets from an infected person, and person-to-person spread is much less common. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Pneumonic plague is primarily acquired through inhalation of respiratory droplets from an infected person or animal with pneumonic plague. Flea bites are the principal route associated with bubonic plague, not primary pneumonic transmission. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Antibiotics are effective against plague bacteria when given promptly.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements regarding TAPAS-1, recently launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket:

1. It is a commercial thermal infrared imaging payload developed by an Indian private startup.

2. It was carried into Low Earth Orbit as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission.

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3. It is designed primarily for weather forecasting and atmospheric monitoring.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question links with Earth-observation technologies, thermal infrared imaging and satellite applications. It tests awareness of SpaceX rideshare missions, Low Earth Orbit and emerging space-based imaging capabilities.

Explanation

— Minutes after midnight in India on Thursday, a partially reusable Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the second of three space launches completed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in a 13-hour window on October 1, a remarkable third triple-header from the company in the last two and a half years.

— Among the 130 payloads on the flight was TAPAS-1, India’s first commercial private thermal-imaging payload, developed by Ahmedabad-based space technology startup Satleo Labs.

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— The Thermal Access Platform for Analytics & Solutions (TAPAS) is a thermal infrared camera developed over a period of about 12 months by Satleo, a company founded in Ahmedabad in 2023 by spacetech entrepreneur Shravan Singh Bhati, retired ISRO scientist Dr Ranendu Ghosh, and sales and business development strategist Urmil Bakhai. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— TAPAS-1 is a CubeSat-category payload, which are a class of cubical nanosatellites that typically measure 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm – roughly the size of a Rubik’s Cube – and are built using modular units and commercial components that are acquired off the shelf.

— LEOs can be at altitudes between 160 km and 2,000 km above the surface of the Earth, and TAPAS-1 has been injected into an orbit 500 km high, from where the satellite will capture high-resolution images of heat and temperature variations at locations across the planet. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— TAPAS-1 has been designed to capture changes in the heat emitted from the Earth’s surface in the form of images. This data can be analysed using artificial intelligence (AI), Bhati, the CEO of Satleo, told The Indian Express. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

The LDCT (low-dose computed tomography) is used to determine:

(a) The presence of early-stage lung cancer

(b) The functioning of the heart’s electrical conduction system

(c) The blood glucose level and insulin response

(d) The bone mineral density and risk of osteoporosis

Relevance: The question covers the application of Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) in modern medical diagnosis and screening. It helps distinguish LDCT from other diagnostic techniques based on their medical applications.

Explanation

— Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in India. In 2024, it accounted for 10.9% of all cancer deaths, or 98,687 deaths, up from 75,031 in 2022, when it ranked fourth.

— Between 2022 and 2024, new lung cancer cases increased from 81,748, or 5.8% of all cancer cases, to 1.12 lakh, or 7.2%, taking it from fourth to third place in terms of incidence. Mortality, meanwhile, increased from 8.2% of all cancer deaths to 10.9%, shows the latest data from Global Cancer Observatory, a cancer statistics platform maintained by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

— But lung cancer is a disease that is not usually screened for — and has no easy way to screen for — it is usually diagnosed when it has already spread. “We have seen that 93% of all the lung cancer cases are diagnosed in advanced stages,” said Dr Abhishek Shankar, who was one of the authors of a “perspective” on lung cancer screening published by the IARC in September.

— When diagnosed in late stages, the likelihood of surviving five years with lung cancer is just 7% to 18%. This can increase to 80% if the disease is detected in the first stage. “LDCT (low-dose computed tomography) based lung cancer screening can reduce the mortality from lung cancer by treating the disease at an early stage.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 182)

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