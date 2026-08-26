UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Instrument Landing System, H1N1 influenza and more (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the Instrument Landing System (ILS), consider the following statements:

1. It uses radio signals from ground equipment to provide an aircraft with precise lateral and vertical guidance towards the runway.

2. It provides information on the aircraft’s fuel status and engine performance during landing.

3. It assists in determining the weight and balance of an aircraft before landing.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is relevant to UPSC Prelims under Science and Technology and Aviation Technology. It also has relevance to aviation safety, airport infrastructure and modern air-traffic management.

Explanation

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— Thunderstorms can produce strong and rapidly changing winds, wind shear, downbursts, turbulence, hail and lightning. The FAA advises pilots not to take off or land in the face of an approaching thunderstorm because a sudden gust can create dangerous wind changes.

— For aircraft, crosswinds are more dangerous. As Minneapolis’ Metropolitan Aircrafts Commission explains, “Runways are built to align with historical wind patterns specific to each airport because aircraft land and take off into the wind.” Strong winds blowing across an airplane’s path can make landing and take-off difficult, as pilots have to angle the plane’s path in relation to the wind.

— Aircraft have systems to remove rain from the windscreen and to protect against icing, while their engines are certified to operate in precipitation. Their structures and systems are also designed to deal with lightning strikes. This basically means that the body of the aircraft provides a conductive path that allows the electrical current to travel around the structure and exit elsewhere, leaving the inside safe.

— ILS uses radio signals from ground equipment to provide an aircraft with precise lateral and vertical guidance towards the runway. Airports and aircraft can be approved for different categories of low-visibility operations. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— In India, the Airports Authority of India defines CAT I operations as approaches with a decision height of at least 200 ft and specified visibility/RVR minima. CAT II allows lower decision heights and lower RVR, while CAT III operations permit approaches in much poorer visibility. CAT III is further divided into IIIA, IIIB and IIIC depending on the permitted decision height and RVR.

— ILS does not provide information about an aircraft’s fuel status or engine performance. These are monitored through the aircraft’s onboard systems. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— ILS does not determine an aircraft’s weight and balance. These are established through aircraft loading and weight-and-balance procedures before flight. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Agnikul, Skyroot and GalaxEye are:

(a) Indian start-ups involved in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and drone technologies

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(b) Indian start-ups engaged in the development of missile guidance and defence systems

(c) Indian start-ups working on advanced communication and electronic warfare technologies

(d) Indian private space start-ups involved in space technology and related applications

Relevance: This question is relevant for UPSC Prelims under Science and Technology, particularly India’s emerging private-sector capabilities. It can also be linked with innovation, commercialisation of technology and the development of indigenous capabilities.

Explanation

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— Praising them for their courage to take on challenges in a new realm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of space entrepreneurs that they could become a powerful magnet for global scientific and technological talent in India.

— “People working in this field anywhere in the world should think that if they have to make a career, and do something great, they should go to India, get connected to India’s space ecosystem, start working with one of your companies. I believe very strongly that because of you we can attract a global talent pool to India. And that can become a big strength for India,” he said. India has opened up its space sector for domestic private players, offering favourable policies and incentives for companies wanting to work in this area. Over 400 space start-ups — like Agnikul, Skyroot and GalaxEye — have come up in the last few years.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements about the H1N1 influenza:

1. It is a subtype of influenza A virus.

2. It is an infectious viral illness which causes respiratory tract infections.

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3. In most of the cases, the H1N1 influenza leads to acute respiratory distress.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: H1N1 influenza is relevant for UPSC Prelims under Science & Technology—Health and Diseases, particularly infectious and viral diseases. The topic also has relevance to public health, disease transmission and pandemic preparedness.

Explanation

— Amid a rise in H1N1 cases, particularly in Delhi and Bengaluru, doctors are highlighting differences in how influenza behaves in the two cities. While infections may not necessarily be more severe in Bengaluru, experts suggest the virus could circulate for longer there, influenced by the city’s climate and seasonal patterns.

— H1N1 influenza, a subtype of the influenza A virus, is a contagious viral illness that causes upper and, in some cases, lower respiratory tract infections in its hosts. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— Symptoms of H1N1 influenza infections include rhinorrhea, rigours, myalgia, headache, fever, chills, loss of appetite, and possibly lower respiratory tract and gastrointestinal disease.

— Rarely, H1N1 influenza can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome and subsequent bacterial sepsis. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— A pandemic variant of H1N1, known as “swine flu,” emerged from the recombination of previous swine, avian, and human influenza strains, resulting in a global pandemic that affected millions of people and impacted industries such as food and tourism.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov)

QUESTION 4

Consider the following:

China is preparing to launch its lunar probe, which consists of an orbiter, lander, rover and a specialised hopper, along with a range of scientific instruments. The mission will lift off aboard a Long March 5 Y14 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan. The primary target of the mission is the lunar south pole, with the lander expected to attempt a touchdown near the edge of Shackleton Crater later this year.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Tianwen-1

(b) Shenzhou-19

(c) Chang’e-7

(d) Tianwen-2

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Relevance: This question is relevant for UPSC Prelims under Space Technology and China’s lunar exploration programme. The topic is important for understanding lunar south-pole exploration and emerging space capabilities.

Explanation

— China is preparing to launch its Chang’e-7 lunar probe this weekend in what is being described as one of the most ambitious robotic missions ever attempted on the Moon. The mission, scheduled for August 24 Beijing time, will study the lunar south pole’s environment, terrain and resources, while also looking for signs of water ice in areas that remain permanently shielded from sunlight.

— The mission will lift off aboard a Long March 5 Y14 rocket from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan.

— Chang’e-7 is made up of an orbiter, lander, rover and a specialised hopper, along with a range of scientific instruments developed by organisations from several countries. Its primary target is the lunar south pole, with the lander expected to attempt a touchdown near the edge of Shackleton Crater later this year.

— One of the mission’s most important objectives will be to investigate possible deposits of water ice inside permanently shadowed craters. Scientists believe water ice could exist in these extremely cold regions, but its distribution and quantity have not yet been fully established.

— The Chang’e-7 lander will deploy a hopper designed to move between sunlit areas and shadowed craters. Unlike conventional lunar vehicles, the hopper will be able to make short jumps across the challenging terrain. It uses active shock-absorption technology to help it land safely on sloped surfaces.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the CE20 cryogenic engine, consider the following statements:

1. It powers the upper cryogenic stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle.

2. This engine is used to enhance the payload capability of the LVM3 vehicle.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The CE20 cryogenic engine is important for UPSC Prelims under Space Technology and India’s launch vehicle capabilities. The topic is relevant in the context of ISRO’s advancements in launch vehicle and propulsion technologies.

Explanation

— The CE20 cryogenic engine powers the upper cryogenic stage of the LVM3 launch vehicle. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— In order to enhance the payload capability of the LVM3 vehicle, future missions of LVM3 are planned to be operated with an uprated C32 stage with 22 tonne thrust for the CE20 engine. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.isro.gov.in)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 177)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 176)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 176)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 176)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 176)

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