UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on GISAT-1A satellite, mission CosmoCube and more (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the satellite GISAT-1A, consider the following statements:

1. It is an Earth observation satellite.

2. It has a 10-year mission life.

3. This satellite is a replacement satellite for EOS-03, which missed its orbit after the final propulsive segment of the rocket failed to ignite.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: This question is important for UPSC Prelims because ISRO satellite missions and their specific objectives, capabilities and mission details are recurring areas of factual testing, making it essential to track developments in India’s space programme.

Explanation

— After a seven-month hiatus, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to resume its launch services, with the earth observation satellite GISAT-1A set to be launched in the first week of September. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— This is one of two satellites — the other being NVS-03 — that has remained parked at Sriharikota spaceport for months as launches were put on hold following a series of setbacks, said officials in the know.

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— GISAT-1A or Geo Imaging Satellite — also referred to as EOS-05 under the new nomenclature — is a replacement satellite for the 2021-launched GISAT-1 (or EOS-03), which missed the orbit after the final propulsive segment of the rocket failed to ignite. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The new satellite, GISAT-1A, which boasts a 10-year mission life, is designed to image large areas of interest at frequent intervals for the purposes of monitoring natural disasters or keeping a track of agriculture or forestry. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to E. coli, consider the following statements:

1. It is a bacterial strain that is commonly found in the intestines of people and animals.

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2. Adults and senior citizens are more vulnerable to diseases caused by this bacterium.

3. E.coli strains cannot be treated.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Relevance: E. coli is relevant for UPSC Prelims as it links microbiology, infectious diseases, public health, food and water contamination, and antimicrobial resistance. It also helps in understanding how different bacterial strains can range from harmless gut flora to serious disease-causing pathogens.

Explanation

— In a recent report titled ‘Passenger Amenities and Sanitation at Non-Suburban Railway Stations in Indian Railways’, the CAG said E. coli bacteria was detected in drinking water samples collected from eight railway stations out of 49 stations, including several Mumbai local stations. Other stations were the sample discovered the contamination were those in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand.

— Escherichia coli (E.coli) is a bacterial strain that is commonly found in the intestines of people and animals, fecal waste of cattle and humans. The most common manner in which this bacteria contaminates water is if there is a leak in the sewage pipelines in a locality. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Consumption of water contaminated with E.coli can cause diarrhoea, digestive issues, urinary tract infection and vomiting. The world over, children have been found more vulnerable to diseases caused by this bacteria. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— It is treatable with antibiotics. Unfortunately, some E.coli strains have become drug resistant too because of overuse of antibiotics. A sensitivity test can show which antibiotics can work, whether injectables are required or not. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The “RK-251” is a:

(a) Reactive oxygen species (ROS)-activated prodrug for targeted cancer treatment

(b) Gene-editing therapy designed to correct cancer-causing mutations

(c) Monoclonal antibody developed to stimulate the immune system against tumours

(d) Nanoparticle-based drug delivery system for transporting chemotherapy drugs

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Relevance: The topic is significant for UPSC Prelims as it highlights recent advances in pharmaceutical research, targeted drug-delivery approaches and the development of next-generation therapeutic technologies.

Explanation

— The Ministry of Science & Technology has shared details of the drug, which is designed to exploit a feature of cancer cells: they often have higher levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS), molecules that can be harmful when present in excess. Researchers have used this difference to create a drug that can be activated preferentially inside cancer cells.

“— A new ‘smart’ cancer drug designed to switch on and work only inside cancer cells can replace traditional chemotherapy, which in many cases also harms healthy cells. In preclinical studies, RK-251 showed strong activity against aggressive triple-negative breast cancer cells, with much less effect on healthy cells. The behavioral study of the developed candidate drug in zebrafish embryos (Danio rerio) also showed no obvious signs of toxicity and exhibited the desired fluorescence in the presence of reactive oxygen species (ROS), suggesting the drug may be safe for further research and validation. More studies are needed before this technology can be tested in patients. The work is published in ACS- Journal of Medicinal Chemistry,” the ministry said in a press statement.

— RK-251 was developed through a collaboration led by Dr Asis Bala from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology, and Dr K.P. Bhabak from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The mission CosmoCube is associated with:

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(a) Studying the cosmic dark ages before the formation of the first stars

(b) Mapping the distribution of water ice on the lunar surface

(c) Detecting gravitational waves from merging neutron stars

(d) Monitoring solar activity and its impact on Earth’s atmosphere

Relevance: The topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it covers a recent space-science development and tests awareness of specialised missions designed to investigate fundamental questions in astronomy and cosmology.

Explanation

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— A proposed suitcase-sized satellite could give astronomers a new way to study the universe’s earliest stages by listening for faint radio signals from more than 13.5 billion years ago. The mission, called CosmoCube, would operate near the Moon and use the lunar far side as a natural shield against radio interference from Earth. Researchers say the concept could help scientists study the poorly understood period between the Big Bang and the formation of the first stars.

— The international team behind CosmoCube proposes placing the small spacecraft in orbit around the Moon, allowing it to collect measurements as it passes behind the Moon’s far side. The Moon would block radio noise originating from Earth, creating a much quieter environment for the spacecraft’s instruments.

— According to the researchers, CosmoCube would spend around 40 minutes on the far side during every two-hour orbit. Over a proposed two-year mission, the satellite could collect roughly 1,000 hours of data at extremely low radio frequencies.

— The measurements could offer scientists a clearer picture of the cosmic dark age and the transition towards the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

With reference to the Moon Base programme, consider the following statements:

1. The programme aims to create a permanent research station on the Moon.

2. The programme is intended to function primarily as a commercial tourism facility.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic is significant for UPSC Prelims as it covers the emerging phase of sustained lunar exploration, human spaceflight, space infrastructure and international cooperation in space. It also highlights the strategic and scientific importance of establishing a long-term human presence beyond Earth.

Explanation

— The invitation to join NASA’s Moon Base programme can be an important turning point in the history of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), one that can potentially put it on an entirely different trajectory. The invitation itself was not surprising, considering that India has already signed the Artemis Accords, and entered into a strategic partnership with the United States on human spaceflight missions.

— The Moon Base programme is about creating a permanent research station on the Moon, one that can be inhabited by astronauts, and robots, for prolonged periods of time. The base, to be built in stages over several years, is meant to facilitate lunar research, and allow exploration and exploitation of lunar resources. It will possibly be the most challenging engineering exercise ever undertaken, requiring several trips to the Moon by crewed and robotic missions. It could also be the costliest scientific project ever. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The countries that have signed on to the Artemis Accords have, in a way, already shown a willingness to join such a collaboration. There are 70 nations in that club now, including some major space-faring countries like Japan, India, South Korea, and Israel. Several European countries are also in the group.

— The programme is centred on scientific research, exploration and sustained human presence, rather than functioning primarily as a commercial tourism facility. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 176)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 175)

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