UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on SweepSAR acquisition technology, Project Kusha and more (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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The ‘SweepSAR acquisition technology’ is associated with:

(a) Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover navigation system

(b) NavIC satellite-based regional navigation network

(c) Gaganyaan Crew Escape System

(d) NISAR Mission

Relevance: UPSC may ask questions on space missions, their objectives, and the technologies used in them, especially those involving ISRO. International collaborations in the space sector and mission-specific technological innovations are important areas from the current affairs perspective.

Explanation

— The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a ground-breaking Earth observation initiative that will provide new insights into our planet’s dynamic surfaces. NISAR is the world’s first spaceborne radar project to use dual-frequency (L-band and S-band) instruments. It employs an advanced 12-meter reflector and revolutionary SweepSAR acquisition technology.

— The observatory’s construction enables high-resolution photography over a wide-swath (~240 km) without compromising coverage. NISAR, which operates in a 747 km Sun-synchronous orbit, provides continuous, all-weather worldwide coverage with a 12-day repetition cycle, creating a dense time series of data critical for monitoring rapid environmental changes, geohazards, and resource management.

— The mission is currently in the science operations phase, acquiring data across global observation tracks in accordance with the Reference Observation Plan, with S-band SAR data acquired via ISRO ground stations and subsequent data processing, archiving, and dissemination carried out at the Integrated Multi-Mission Ground Segment for Earth Observation Satellites (IMGEOS), Shadnagar, NRSC.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.isro.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the working of facial recognition technology, consider the following statements:

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1. Facial recognition systems analyse a person’s facial features from an image or video, convert them into a unique digital template, and compare that template against images stored in a database.

2. This process works by extracting distinctive facial landmarks and mathematical measurements, enabling the system to match or verify an individual’s identity.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

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(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Relevance: UPSC increasingly covers emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, biometrics, and digital governance in the Science and Technology section. The topic also intersects with data privacy, cybersecurity, and ethical use of AI, making it important from a current affairs perspective.

Explanation

— The deployment of surveillance vans near the student protest at Jantar Mantar has brought a growing policing practice into focus: the use of live video feeds and artificial intelligence (AI)-aided facial recognition to scan people gathered at a public demonstration.

— The Delhi Police says the system is being used to maintain law and order and identify known criminals. Protesters, however, say round-the-clock recording has created an atmosphere of intimidation, with several students covering their faces because they fear being profiled. The dispute has reached the Delhi High Court, raising questions over how facial recognition works and what safeguards govern its use.

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— Across India, digital surveillance systems are increasingly becoming a key part of modern policing, with law enforcement agencies deploying networks of CCTV cameras, facial recognition technology, drone-based monitoring, automated number plate recognition systems and AI-powered video analytics.

— Facial recognition systems analyse a person’s facial features from an image or video, convert them into a unique digital template, and compare that template against images stored in a database. If the similarity score crosses a predefined threshold, the system flags a potential match for further verification. In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request in 2022, the Delhi Police had revealed that it considered a match to be “positive” if its system showed an accuracy rate of 80%. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The system works by recognising distinct facial characteristics such as eye distance, nose shape, jawline, cheekbones, and other facial parameters. These characteristics are mathematically stored into a distinct digital template, which is then used to match. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Why Statement 2 is the correct explanation of Statement 1: Statement 2 describes how the digital template referenced in Statement 1 was generated. The extraction of face landmarks and quantitative measurements is the primary procedure that allows facial recognition systems to compare and validate identities.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to Legionnaires, consider the following statements:

1. This disease is a serious form of pneumonia.

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2. The bacteria that cause Legionnaires naturally exist in water environments.

3. The highest risk is seen among children.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: UPSC can ask about infectious diseases, their causative agents, modes of transmission, and vulnerable groups. It can be linked with topics on bacterial diseases, pneumonia, and disease outbreaks in current affairs.

Explanation

— A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on New York City’s Upper East Side has drawn attention after health authorities confirmed a fourth death linked to the cluster.

— The outbreak has highlighted the importance of maintaining cooling towers and other water systems where Legionella can grow, but many questions remain about how such infections occur, who is most vulnerable and what the public should and should not be concerned about.

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— Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which naturally exist in water environments. Infection occurs when a person inhales tiny water droplets containing the bacteria. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— During community outbreaks, cooling towers are frequently identified as the source because they can generate large amounts of aerosolised water that may spread over a considerable distance.

— The highest risk is seen among older adults, smokers, people with chronic lung disease, and those with weakened immunity. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to Project Kusha, consider the following statements:

1. The project has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

2. The project aims to build unmanned aerial vehicles.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: UPSC can ask about indigenous defence projects, their developing agencies, and their capabilities. Aspirants should distinguish between missile systems, air defence systems, and UAV programmes developed by different Indian defence organisations.

Explanation

— In a major step towards the development of indigenous long-range air defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the first flight test of the ‘Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM), at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

— A long-range SAM typically has a range of over 200 km. India operates Russian S-400 Triumf, which is understood to be capable of hitting targets up to 400 km away.

— The DRDO has been developing Project Kusha — an indigenous long-range SAM system — to protect strategic military and civilian assets and infrastructure from a range of aerial threats, including fighter jets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft within a wide range and altitude envelope. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

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— All weapon system elements, including the missiles, radars, command and control centre, have been developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements about the Indian Microgravity Experiments (iMEx-2026) initiative:

1. It is an Announcement of Opportunity (AO) launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace.

2. The initiative aims to build a sustainable microgravity research ecosystem in India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Human spaceflight and Gaganyaan are among the most important current affairs themes for UPSC, making initiatives like iMEx-2026 highly relevant. UPSC can ask questions on ISRO programmes, space research initiatives, and new institutional mechanisms supporting India’s space ecosystem.

Explanation

— The Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), ISRO, conducted the first National Workshop on Microgravity Research on July 15, 2026, at ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, to give a single venue for deliberating on India’s sustainable microgravity research environment.

— The session comprised talks on India’s recent microgravity research activities, including experiences and scientific conclusions from experiments conducted onboard the ISS during the Axiom-4 mission, as well as the status and future potential under the Indian Microgravity Experiments (iMEx-2026) plan.

— The Indian Microgravity Experiments (iMEx-2026) program is an Announcement of Opportunity (AO) issued by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to establish a sustainable microgravity research ecosystem in India. The initiative welcomes researchers from academia, start-ups, and business to propose experiments that make use of space’s unique, nearly weightless environment. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.isro.gov.in)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 172)

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