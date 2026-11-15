UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 188) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the East Asia Summit (EAS), consider the following statements:

1. The objectives and principles of EAS are outlined in the 2005 Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

2. The 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) will be held in the Philippines.

3. The Chairmanship of the EAS can only be held by an ASEAN member country.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is relevant to India’s engagement with ASEAN-led regional institutions and its Act East Policy. It connects with regional cooperation, Indo-Pacific geopolitics and India’s role in the evolving East Asian security architecture.

Explanation

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— A summit of the Quad leaders is expected to take place in Manila next week, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

— The East Asia Summit (EAS) process was initiated in 2005 with the convening of the 1st East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The East Asia Summit’s objectives and principles are outlined in its basic documents, including the 2005 Kuala Lumpur Declaration on the East Asia Summit. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Under the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, the EAS is hosted and chaired by an ASEAN member country that assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The 21st East Asia Summit is scheduled to be held in the Philippines in 2026. The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: eastasiasummit.asean.org)

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QUESTION 2

The ‘NUTEC Plastics’ aims to address the global challenge of plastic pollution. It is an initiative of:

(a) Global Environment Facility

(b) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

(c) United Nations Environment Programme

(d) International Atomic Energy Agency

Relevance: The question connects with topics such as plastic waste management, recycling technologies, marine pollution and sustainable development. It is relevant to the role of international organisations in developing scientific and technological solutions for environmental protection.

Explanation

— NUTEC Plastics is the IAEA’s flagship initiative to address the global challenge of plastic pollution.

— It brings together countries and partners from around the world to fight plastic pollution on two fronts: at point of source, by introducing new technologies to improve plastic recycling; and in the ocean, where the bulk of plastic waste ends up.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.iaea.org)

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QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements about the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE):

1. It is an international non-governmental, non-profit organisation.

2. It is headquartered in Geneva.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant to international environmental organisations and their role in promoting environmental education and sustainable development. It is useful for understanding the institutional framework supporting environmental conservation and sustainability at the global level.

Explanation

— The Blue Flag is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism boats that meet prescribed standards of environmental management, water quality, safety, accessibility and environmental education.

— The programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), an international non-governmental, non-profit organisation headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. It began in France in 1985 and has since grown into a global certification programme. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

The Disaster Risk Financing Platform aims to secure access to more than $3 billion in risk financing to protect 75 million people and their livelihoods from potential climate shocks and natural hazards by 2030. The Disaster Risk Financing Platform was launched during:

(a) 7th United Nations Environment Assembly

(b) 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference

(c) 56th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

(d) 14th G20 Leaders’ Summit

Relevance: The question links to international cooperation on climate change, disaster risk reduction and climate resilience. It is relevant to India’s engagement with multilateral climate negotiations and international climate-financing mechanisms.

Explanation

According to http://www.fao.org,

— “The United Nations today launched a new initiative at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, aiming to secure access to more than $3 billion in risk financing to protect 75 million people and their livelihoods from potential climate shocks and natural hazards by 2030.

— Bringing together six UN agencies, the UN Disaster Risk Financing (DRF) Platform aims to make disaster response funding more predictable, increase the availability of funding for early action during major crises, and maximise the impact of every dollar by combining available resources with private sector support.

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— The platform will enable agencies to share expertise, pool data, and coordinate joint solutions to expand the UN’s use of pre-arranged financing. Combining robust data and predictive analysis with funds will help governments and agencies help turn early warnings into anticipatory actions. This will strengthen emergency responses before, during, and after disasters.”

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Berlin West Africa Conference, consider the following statements:

1. The Conference set rules governing European expansion on the continent.

2. The Conference divided up and partitioned the entire continent of Africa among European powers.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The question is relevant to the study of European imperialism, colonial expansion and the Scramble for Africa during the 19th century. It connects with themes such as colonialism, geopolitical rivalries and the changing political map of Africa.

Explanation

— The Berlin West Africa Conference, held from November 15, 1884, to February 26, 1885, resulted in the adoption of the General Act, which set rules governing European expansion on the continent. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Among other things, the Act established conditions under which European powers could acquire territory along the African coast, internationalised navigation on the Congo and Niger rivers, called for a renewed campaign against the overland slave trade, and declared a vast area of Central Africa, designated the ‘conventional basin of the Congo’, neutral.

— The Conference did not legally partition the African continent amongst European nations. Instead, it established laws that allowed and legitimised further European territorial expansion and the Scramble for Africa. Much of the actual dividing occurred through subsequent accords and colonial invasions. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 188)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 187)

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