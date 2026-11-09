UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Which of the following are the functions and powers of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)?

1. To investigate any dispute or situation which might lead to international friction

2. To take military action against an aggressor

3. To recommend the admission of new Members

4. To approve the regular budget of the United Nations

5. To settle legal disputes between states through judicial decisions

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 3 and 4 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: The question covers the mandate, powers and functions of the principal organs of the United Nations. It is relevant to the UN’s role in maintaining international peace, security and the rules-based international order.

Explanation

Under the United Nations Charter, the functions and powers of the Security Council are:

— to maintain international peace and security in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations;

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— to investigate any dispute or situation which might lead to international friction;

— to recommend methods of adjusting such disputes or the terms of settlement;

— to formulate plans for the establishment of a system to regulate armaments;

— to determine the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression and to recommend what action should be taken;

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— to call on Members to apply economic sanctions and other measures not involving the use of force to prevent or stop aggression;

— to take military action against an aggressor;

— to recommend the admission of new Members;

— to exercise the trusteeship functions of the United Nations in “strategic areas”;

— to recommend to the General Assembly the appointment of the Secretary-General and, together with the Assembly, to elect the Judges of the International Court of Justice.

— The UN General Assembly approves the regular budget of the United Nations.

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— The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, settles legal disputes between states through judicial decisions.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: main.un.org)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Conference of the Parties (COP), consider the following statements:

1. A COP is the annual meeting of countries that signed the 1972 Club of Rome.

2. COP venues rotate among the UN’s regional groups.

3. For the year 2026, the host is “Western European and Others”.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: International environmental conventions and their institutional mechanisms are important areas of the UPSC syllabus. The question also covers the role of UN regional groups in international cooperation and the organisation of global conferences.

Explanation

— Starting on November 9, the next chapter of global climate action will unfold in Turkey at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) until November 20, with about 100,000 participants and heads of state gathering for a World Leaders’ Summit on November 11 and 12.

— As the first COP since the United States’ exit from the Paris Agreement earlier this year, COP31 removes the largest historical emitter from finance conversations, sharpening developing countries’ demand that Europe and others fill the gap. Energy security, meanwhile, has taken centre stage. The war on Iran has pushed up oil and gas prices, raising the cost of fuel and food. Supporters of a faster energy transition argue that this shows the risks of fossil-fuel dependence, while importers such as India face more immediate pressure to keep supplies affordable.

— A COP is the annual meeting of countries that signed the 1992 UNFCCC. In Antalya, there will be three meetings in focus: COP31, the 21st session of the Conference of Parties serving as the meeting of Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP21), and the 8th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of Parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement (CMA8). Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

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— COP venues rotate among the UN’s regional groups, and 2026 was the turn of the “Western European and Others” group to host. Turkey bid with Antalya, and Australia bid with Adelaide, in partnership with Pacific Island nations. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following countries are members of Mercosur (South American trade bloc)?

1. Colombia

2. Bolivia

3. Venezuela

4. Paraguay

5. Suriname

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 3 and 5 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 3, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: Regional trade blocs and economic integration are important components of international relations. Understanding MERCOSUR helps in studying South American regional cooperation and trade arrangements.

Explanation

— Mercosur comprises Brazil, its largest member by territory, economy and population, along with Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, the newest member. Venezuela, once a member, has been suspended indefinitely.

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— Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Suriname are the associate members, not full members.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following:

This country is an island located off the coast of southeastern China. It is separated from China by the Luzon Strait. The Bashi Channel separates this country from the northern Philippines. The East China Sea lies to its north, while the South China Sea lies to its south. The Tropic of Cancer passes through the island.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) South Korea

(b) Taiwan

(c) Vietnam

(d) Timor-Leste

Relevance: The question is relevant to the geographical location of strategically important islands in the Indo-Pacific region. The region is significant in the context of regional security, maritime trade and geopolitical developments.

Explanation

— Taiwan is an island about 160 km off the coast of southeastern China, separated by the Taiwan Strait. In its recent history, it was administered by China’s last imperial dynasty, the Qing, but passed on to the Japanese in 1895. Japan’s defeat in World War II (1939-45) led to the Republic of China (ROC) taking control.

— The Bashi Channel separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

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— The East China Sea lies to its north and the South China Sea to its south.

— The Tropic of Cancer passes through Taiwan.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, consider the following statements:

1. It was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly through a resolution adopted in 2024.

2. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP), is responsible for coordinating its observance.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant to the role of the United Nations and its specialised agencies in addressing global developmental challenges. It highlights the importance of gender equality, women’s participation and empowerment in agriculture.

Explanation

— The International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 recognises their contributions across agrifood systems and explores ways to build a more equitable future where women farmers can thrive. Their roles are essential in providing the food that supports healthy diets and keeps us nourished.

— The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2024, proclaiming 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with the other UN Rome-based agencies — IFAD and WFP — is responsible for coordinating activities and facilitating the observance throughout 2026. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.fao.org)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 187)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 186)

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