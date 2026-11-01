UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 186) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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A country can use its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for:

1. Marine scientific research

2. Establishment and use of artificial islands

3. Conserving and managing the natural resources

4. Exercising complete sovereignty over all maritime activities within the zone

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the legal framework governing maritime zones. It links to maritime security, marine resource management and international law.

Explanation

— The exclusive economic zone is an area beyond and adjacent to the territorial sea, subject to the specific legal regime established in this Part, under which the rights and jurisdiction of the coastal State and the rights and freedoms of other States are governed by the relevant provisions of this Convention.

— In the exclusive economic zone, the coastal State has:

(a) sovereign rights for the purpose of exploring and exploiting, conserving and managing the natural resources, whether living or non-living, of the waters superjacent to the seabed and of the seabed and its subsoil, and with regard to other activities for the economic exploitation and exploration of the zone, such as the production of energy from the water, currents and winds;

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(b) jurisdiction as provided for in the relevant provisions of this Convention with regard to:

(i) the establishment and use of artificial islands, installations and structures;

(ii) marine scientific research;

(iii) the protection and preservation of the marine environment;

(c) other rights and duties provided for in this Convention.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 2

Which of the following countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO)?

1. Russia

2. Kyrgyzstan

3. Ukraine

4. Georgia

5. Tajikistan

6. Belarus

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 6 only

(b) 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

(c) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

(d) 3, 4 and 6 only

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Relevance: The question is relevant to international organisations and regional security arrangements in Eurasia. It tests knowledge of military alliances, their membership and their role in collective defence.

Explanation

— The Collective Security Treaty Organization arose from the signing of the Collective Security Treaty in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on May 15, 1992, by the presidents of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Georgia followed in 1993. The pact became effective on April 20, 1994, when the national ratification procedures were completed.

— Currently, the member countries are: Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

— The Collective Security Council (CSC) is the Organization’s highest council, comprised of the heads of member states. It evaluates the core concerns of the Organization’s activities and makes decisions targeted at realising its aims and objectives, as well as providing coordination and cooperative efforts among member states to achieve these goals. The CSC holds sessions alternatively in member states as needed, but at least once a year.

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— The chairmanship of the Council is transferred in the order of the Russian alphabet, unless the Council decides otherwise.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: en.odkb-csto.org)

QUESTION 3

The Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between:

1. Turkey

2. Indonesia

3. Philippines

4. China

5. Qatar

6. India

7. Pakistan

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 5 and 7 only

(b) 2, 3, 5 and 6 only

(c) 2, 3 and 7 only

(d) 1, 5 and 6 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to India’s neighbourhood and extended neighbourhood, particularly evolving defence partnerships in Asia and West Asia. It is important for understanding changing geopolitical alignments and emerging security cooperation frameworks.

Explanation

— Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia signed an agreement on October 21 to boost defence cooperation ​and strengthen defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

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— In a statement, ‌the ministry said the countries signed the “Badr Memorandum of Understanding” in Doha as a sign of their desire to further deepen cooperation and develop partnerships. The ministry said the Badr accord would strengthen ties between the countries’ defence industries and bolster collaboration to promote security and achieve shared objectives.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the military exercises, consider the following pairs:

1. AUSTRAHIND – India and Austria

2. SIMBEX – India and Singapore

3. IBSAMAR – India-Australia-United States

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: The question is relevant to India’s defence diplomacy and strategic partnerships with countries across different regions. It links India’s maritime security, joint military preparedness and broader international relations.

Explanation

AUSTRAHIND 2026

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— On October 19, the 5th edition of the India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 was commenced at the Foreign Training Node, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The exercise is conducted on the theme “Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate”. It is aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination between the two armies. Hence, pair 1 is not correct.

SIMBEX-2026

— The 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026) was held from 21 to 26 October at Visakhapatnam. The opening ceremony of SIMBEX-2026 was held on 21 October onboard INS Nilgiri and INS Kamorta. Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) ship RSS Supreme arrived at Visakhapatnam on 21 Oct 2026 to participate in the exercise. Hence, pair 2 is correct.

IBSAMAR Exercise 2026

— The ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR) Exercise 2026 took place at Simon’s Town, South Africa. The trilateral exercise provides an avenue for their Navies to address common maritime challenges, exchange best practices and strengthen their ability to operate together, thereby contributing to a peaceful maritime environment. Hence, pair 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following countries has built ‘Xiaokang’ Villages along its border?

(a) North Korea

(b) China

(c) Mongolia

(d) Japan

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Relevance: The question is relevant to India’s neighbourhood policy and evolving geopolitical dynamics in Asia. It is important for understanding border management, territorial security and India’s foreign policy challenges.

Explanation

— Indian and Chinese troops have faced off at several locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh since July. The ITBP works alongside the Indian Army to guard the border with China.

— While high-level political engagements, such as between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, have led to the disengagement of troops from selected friction points, the underlying disagreements about the LAC remain unresolved. What complicates the situation is the PLA’s frequent deviations from established mechanisms to change the status of the LAC in its favour by resorting to ʻGrey-Zone’ Warfare (GZW) tactics.

— Through the ʻborder villages’ project backed by its 2022 land border law, China has built 628 Xiaokang (moderately prosperous villages). Around 90% are concentrated along the border with Arunachal Pradesh. These function as military garrisons and forward defence posts. Beijing’s repeated recourse to renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh further illustrates cartography’s efficacy as a GZW tool.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 186)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 185)

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