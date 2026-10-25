UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 185) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), consider the following statements:

1. It was established by the UN General Assembly in 1993.

2. It is part of the United Nations Secretariat.

3. The OHCHR is headquartered in New York, United States.

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4. The OHCHR can directly impose legally binding penalties on countries for human rights violations.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The OHCHR is an important UN institution for promoting and protecting human rights globally. Its establishment, headquarters, mandate and institutional relationship with the UN Secretariat are relevant to understanding the UN human rights framework and distinguishing the OHCHR from the UN Human Rights Council and other human rights bodies.

Explanation

— The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights) is the leading UN entity on human rights. The UN General Assembly established the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in December 1993 through its resolution 48/141, which also details its mandate. This was just a few months after the World Conference on Human Rights adopted the Vienna Declaration and Plan of Action. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The OHCHR is part of the United Nations Secretariat. It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Hence, statement 2 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

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— The OHCHR promotes and protects human rights through monitoring, reporting, advocacy and technical assistance. It does not have the authority to directly impose legally binding penalties on countries for human rights violations. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.ohchr.org)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following:

This country has signed a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Trade ties between this country and Europe have deepened in recent years. This country is now the EU’s largest goods-trading partner in Southeast Asia. The EU is the fourth-largest trading partner of this country and a major source of foreign investment.

The above-mentioned statements refer to which country?

(a) Cambodia

(b) Thailand

(c) Malaysia

(d) Vietnam

Relevance: The question is relevant for understanding the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the EU’s trade relations with Southeast Asian countries, and the role of free trade agreements in strengthening regional economic cooperation.

Explanation

— Vietnam’s Communist Party chief and president, To Lam, arrived in Brussels for an official visit to the European Union (EU) and Belgium, another sign of a relationship that continues to grow. The visit comes just days after Vietnam signed a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

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— Trade ties between Vietnam and Europe have deepened in recent years. The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect in August 2020, substantially expanded Vietnam’s commercial ties with most European states.

— Vietnam is now the EU’s largest goods-trading partner in Southeast Asia and its 14th-largest globally. The EU is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the BIMSTEC grouping, consider the following statements:

1. The BIMSTEC group has 9 member countries.

2. The first meeting of BIMSTEC Home Ministers was held in Nepal.

3. India is the founding member of the BIMSTEC group.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: BIMSTEC is an important regional grouping linking South and Southeast Asia, with significance for India’s neighbourhood-first and Act East policies. Its membership, institutional structure and ministerial meetings are relevant for understanding regional cooperation in trade, connectivity, security and counter-terrorism.

Explanation

— India hosted the first meeting of BIMSTEC Home Ministers here under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the seven member states adopting the Delhi Declaration and approving a clutch of pacts to tighten cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit financial flows. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The meeting, preceded by a senior officials’ gathering led by the Union Home Secretary, was attended by delegations from all seven BIMSTEC member states – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— India is a founding member of BIMSTEC, which was established on 6 June 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration. The original four members were Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to the employment-based (EB) green card, consider the following statements:

1. The EB-2 category is for skilled workers, professionals, and other workers who require less than two years of experience or training.

2. The EB-3 category is valid for members of professions holding advanced degrees, or persons of exceptional ability.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Employment-based green cards reflect the United States’ immigration policy and its approach to attracting skilled foreign workers. Understanding EB-2 and EB-3 categories is relevant to India–US relations, particularly the movement of Indian professionals and skilled workers.

Explanation

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— The US State Department released the November 2026 visa bulletin, and several employment-based (EB) green card cut-off dates have advanced, with data showing little relief for Indian green card applicants as they get closer to being eligible for permanent residency.

— The EB-2 category is valid for members of professions holding advanced degrees, or persons of exceptional ability. In the US immigration policy, 28.6 per cent of the worldwide employment-based preference level is the statutory minimum percentage allocated to the first three employment-based preference categories. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The EB-3 category is for skilled workers, professionals, and other workers that covers certain roles and jobs requiring less than two years of experience or training. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

As of October 2026, which of the following countries in Europe is going through a wave of social unrest?

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Italy

4. Finland

5. Albania

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(c) 2, 3, and 5

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

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Relevance: Social unrest in European countries highlights challenges related to economic pressures, public services, governance and political stability.

Explanation

— France is not the only country witnessing an outpouring of discontent on the streets. Be it Albania, Belgium, Italy or Portugal, a wave of social unrest appears to be sweeping across the European Union.

— Like in France, where the protests started with student dissatisfaction with school facilities, most of these protests are eventually turning into a broader cry about the cost of living crisis.

— It is often argued that growing economic inequalities in an economy lead to such social unrest. This applies to arguments that are often advanced by those who oppose immigrants as well; that is, it is argued that more immigrants rob a country’s citizens of economic benefits.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 185)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 184)

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