UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 184) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to World Food Day, consider the following statements:

1. The theme of the year 2026 was “Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow.”

2. It is celebrated annually on October 01.

3. It was established by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: World Food Day is linked to global food security, hunger, nutrition and sustainable agrifood systems. The topic connects with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), and international efforts to combat malnutrition.

Explanation

— The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) today commemorated World Food Day 2026, emphasising the importance of effective and broad-spectrum innovation for the achievement of its enduring mission to end hunger and build resilient agrifood systems across the globe. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Story continues below this ad

— World Food Day, celebrated annually on 16 October, was held this year under the banner of “Innovate Today. Nourish Tomorrow.” with events marking the occasion held in more than 50 languages in more than 150 countries around the world. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.fao.org)

QUESTION 2

Which country recently experienced a cyberattack on hundreds of supermarkets that altered fridge and freezer temperatures, causing millions of euros in food to spoil?

(a) France

(b) Japan

(c) China

(d) Brazil

Relevance: The incident highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity as a dimension of international security and cooperation. It is relevant to the challenges posed by cross-border cyber threats to critical infrastructure, supply chains and economic stability.

Explanation

— This week, hundreds of supermarkets in France were hit by a cyberattack that spiked the temperatures of their fridges and freezers, causing food worth millions of euros to spoil. The attack exposed a vulnerability that extends beyond the financial or retail sector: the ability of hackers to interfere with physical equipment through vulnerable internet-connected control systems.

Story continues below this ad

— Reports suggest that compromised refrigeration control systems allowed attackers to manipulate their temperature and defrost settings, forcing some fridges to warm up to 50 degrees Celsius overnight into Monday morning. Many supermarkets were forced to discard fresh and frozen products.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The ‘Atoms4NetZero’ is an initiative of:

(a) International Atomic Energy Agency

(b) European Atomic Energy Community

(c) OECD Nuclear Energy Agency

(d) World Association of Nuclear Operators

Relevance: The initiative links nuclear energy with climate change mitigation, decarbonisation and global net-zero emission targets. It is relevant to the role of international organisations in promoting low-carbon energy technologies and sustainable energy transitions.

Explanation

— Atoms4NetZero is an IAEA initiative that helps Member States utilise the power of nuclear energy in their transition to net zero. The initiative provides technical expertise and scientific evidence to Member States and stakeholders, including industry, financial institutions, and international organisations, on the potential of nuclear energy to decarbonise electricity production as well as difficult-to-abate sectors such as industry and transportation.

— The initiative is open to:

(i) Member States, including nuclear operational and developing countries, are interested in using nuclear energy into their national energy mix to attain net zero goals. Special emphasis will be paid to poor countries.

Story continues below this ad

(ii) Industrial partners and companies will help accelerate the implementation of technology solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.

(iii) Financial entities willing to support nuclear energy’s role in clean energy transitions as part of long-term investments.

(iv) Other worldwide organisations supporting the renewable energy transition.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.iaea.org)

QUESTION 4

The Kigali Amendment, which aims to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), is an amendment to:

(a) Kyoto Protocol

(b) Montreal Protocol

(c) Paris Agreement

(d) Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety

Relevance: The Kigali Amendment is relevant to international cooperation on climate change and the implementation of multilateral environmental agreements. The topic helps understand the role of international treaties in addressing transboundary environmental challenges and India’s climate commitments.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol turns 10. It agreed to phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which had become common refrigerants after countries moved away from chemicals, like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that destroyed the ozone layer.

— The amendment is expected to prevent up to 0.5°C of warming by 2100. Yet at its 10th anniversary, the world is getting hotter, demand for cooling, expectedly, is rising rapidly, and the machines that provide it can themselves add to warming.

— The Montreal Protocol was agreed in 1987 to phase out CFCs and other chemicals that damage the ozone layer. This layer shields the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Countries have since eliminated nearly 99% of the controlled ozone-depleting substances, and the layer is recovering.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following:

This community is the world’s largest stateless ethnic group, with a population of around 25 million to 35 million. The community has its own language, with its various dialects, which is a major unifying factor in their dispersion across countries. They live in the highlands of southern and eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, northeastern Syria, northwestern Iran, and parts of southern Armenia.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Uyghurs

(b) Baloch

(c) Kurds

(d) Pashtuns

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: The question links to the political geography of Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria, and the Kurdish aspirations for autonomy and self-determination. It helps build conceptual understanding of ethnic conflicts, minority rights and regional stability in West Asia.

Explanation

— The Kurds are the world’s largest stateless ethnic group, with a population of around 25 million to 35 million. They live in the highlands of southern and eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, northeastern Syria, northwestern Iran, and parts of southern Armenia, and are a minority in each of these countries. Small communities live in Iran and elsewhere.

— The Kurdish language, with its various dialects, is a major unifying factor in their dispersion across countries.

— Kurdish nationalists claim a history going back 2,500 years, but they became identifiable as a distinct community only in the 7th century, when most tribes in the area adopted Islam. The majority of them today are Sunni Muslims, but there are adherents of other faiths too, including Sufism.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 184)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 183)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X