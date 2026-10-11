UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 183) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to the Rome Statute, consider the following statements:

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1. It is the international treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

2. The Rome Statute defines “genocide” as acts aiming to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

3. The Rome Statute requires all United Nations member states to become parties to the International Criminal Court.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Rome Statute is important for understanding the International Criminal Court, international criminal justice and accountability for serious international crimes. It is relevant to the UPSC Prelims syllabus under International Relations, particularly international institutions and conventions.

Explanation

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— The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday (October 9) to South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, 85, whose work — from the apartheid regime in her home country to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza — has helped shape legal precedents on key global issues.

— War crimes are serious violations of humanitarian laws during a conflict. The definition originates in the 1949 Geneva Conventions and was established by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 1998.

— The Rome Statute is the international treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Rome Statute gives the ICC jurisdiction over four similar but legally distinct crimes. These are “the crime of genocide”, “crimes against humanity”, “war crimes” and the “crime of aggression”. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Article 6 of the Rome Statute defines “genocide” as acts aiming to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— Article 7, which covers crimes against humanity, defines it as acts such as murder or displacement that are part of a systematic attack against civilians.

— Article 8b defines the crime of aggression as the planning, preparation, initiation, or execution of an act of aggression.

— The Rome Statute does not require all UN member states to become parties to the ICC. Membership is voluntary, and several UN member states are not parties to the Statute. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The concept of “exhaustion of local remedies” or “ELR”, in terms of a bilateral investment treaty, refers to:

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(a) a rule requiring a foreign investor to obtain approval from the host country’s government before initiating any legal proceedings.

(b) a rule which requires a foreign investor to seek redress in the host state’s domestic courts or administrative bodies before bringing an international claim.

(c) a provision that prohibits foreign investors from approaching international arbitration tribunals against the host state.

(d) a principle under which a foreign investor must exhaust all contractual remedies available with private parties before seeking compensation from the host state.

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Relevance: The concept of exhaustion of local remedies is relevant to understanding bilateral investment treaties and investor–state dispute settlement mechanisms. The topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims syllabus under International Relations, particularly international agreements and India’s investment treaty framework.

Explanation

— A bilateral investment treaty or a BIT is an agreement between two countries which spells out the rules governing private investment in either nation from companies in the other. As such, they help promote, protect, and provide clarity to foreign investments.

— Amid sharp slowdown in net inflow of investments, the new pacts show the country’s readiness to a higher degree of flexibility when it comes to exhaustion of local remedies (ELR) — a rule which requires a foreign investor to seek redress in the host state’s domestic courts or administrative bodies before bringing an international claim.

— While India agreed to a three year ELR rule in its BIT with the UAE in 2024, an investor from Saudi Arabia, as per the deal finalised last week can approach international arbitration in two years. The deal comes amid expectation of Saudi investment in Indian refineries.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which of the following countries are members of this agreement?

1. Finland

2. Liechtenstein

3. Switzerland

4. Denmark

5. Norway

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 3, 4 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: The India–EFTA TEPA is important for understanding India’s trade relations with European countries and its efforts to diversify export markets. The topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims syllabus under International Relations, particularly bilateral and regional groupings and agreements involving India.

Explanation

— India and Switzerland signed pacts on mobility that will ease granting longer-duration visas and the exchange of young professionals and agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence and nuclear energy sectors, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

— On people-to-people ties, he said that the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and the Young Professionals Agreement signed today will open up numerous new opportunities in Switzerland for Indian students, researchers, professionals, and the youth.

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— In October last year, the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) States of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, came into force. Modi said, “We have taken several important decisions to expand market access for Indian exports to Switzerland and further facilitate investment between the two countries.”

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), consider the following statements:

1. It is a multi-modal transportation corridor established by Iran, Russia and India.

2. This corridor connects India to Northern and Western Europe.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The INSTC is important for understanding India’s connectivity initiatives, trade routes and strategic engagement with Eurasia. The topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims syllabus under International Relations, particularly regional connectivity projects and India’s relations with Eurasian countries.

Explanation

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— The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is an important initiative taken by India, Russia and Iran by signing an Inter-Governmental Agreement on 12th September 2000, to enhance trade and transport connectivity among countries along its route. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— At present, there are 13 Members of INSTC, namely- India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Oman and Syria. Bulgaria has joined as an Observer State.

— The INSTC is a multi-modal, cost and time-effective route from India to Northern and Western Europe. It has the potential to enhance India’s connectivity with Central Asia and Eurasian Region and vice versa, taking into account the geo-strategic and economic importance of all the involved countries. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.mea.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

Consider the following:

This country, in particular, is a major agricultural exporter. The nation has three key deep-water ports there — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi — which handle around 90% of its agricultural exports. The country lies along the northern coast of the Black Sea and has a significant role in regional maritime trade.

The above-mentioned statement refers to which country?

(a) Romania

(b) Slovakia

(c) Belarus

(d) Ukraine

Relevance: The question links to food security, maritime connectivity and the geopolitical implications. The topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims syllabus under International Relations and World Geography.

Explanation

— Four years after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India, for the first time, is said to have put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the war. The broad contours of the proposal revolve around easing the especially intense fighting since July around the critical Black Sea region, which would allow Ukraine’s agricultural products to reach the world. Russia would halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while Ukraine would refrain from attacking Russian positions along the line of contact.

— Of particular interest in the proposal is the larger Black Sea region — a key grain-export hub for the world. The fighting there could put at least 400 million people in Africa, West Asia and Asia at risk of food shortages, malnutrition and hunger.

— Ukraine, in particular, is a major agricultural exporter. Russia has targeted Ukrainian port facilities and vessel operations around the Greater Odesa region on the Black Sea coast. Ukraine has three key deep-water ports there — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi — which handle around 90% of its agricultural exports.

The Black Sea supply squeeze. The Black Sea supply squeeze.

— In the 2025-26 marketing year, agri-food products accounted for more than 56% of Ukraine’s merchandise exports, generating $22.5 billion in export revenues. This revenue is essential for its economy.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 183)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 182)

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