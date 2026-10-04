UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 182) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Consider the following:

The fighting has escalated between the government forces of this country and Houthi rebels along the southwestern coast of this country, which has forced nearly 150,000 people from their homes, disrupted markets and restricted humanitarian access. This country was already among the world’s top humanitarian crises and “hunger hotspots” before the escalation. Recent World Food Programme (WFP) monitoring in accessible areas found that 74% of households were unable to meet their basic food needs.

The country mentioned in the above statement refers to:

(a) Jordan

(b) Syria

(c) Yemen

(d) Oman

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Relevance: The question is relevant to West Asian geography and geopolitical developments in the Red Sea region. It is important for understanding the strategic significance of the location along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Explanation

— Fighting between Government forces and Houthi rebels along the southwestern coast has forced nearly 150,000 people from their homes, disrupted markets and restricted humanitarian access.

— Yemen was already one of the world’s top humanitarian disasters and “hunger hotspots” before the intensification. More than 18 million people in the country are food insecure, and 2.2 million children under the age of five are critically malnourished.

— Speaking from Rome. Mr. Hollingworth stated that approximately three out of every four households in accessible areas are currently unable to satisfy their basic necessities, which is “a record number for this year in just a few weeks.” “People are finding it hard to put any food on the table, or if they indeed have a table if they’re displaced,” he stated.

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— Food costs are growing quickly, and traders report limited wheat flour stocks and disruptions in vegetable oil supplies, making it difficult for households to afford these things. Recent WFP monitoring in accessible areas revealed that 74% of households were unable to achieve their basic food requirements.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: news.un.org)

QUESTION 2

The Visegrad Group (V4) of nations include:

1. Czech Republic

2. Hungary

3. Spain

4. Portugal

5. Poland

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 3, 4 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3, and 5 only

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 2, and 5 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to international groupings and regional organisations in Europe. It can be linked with India’s engagement with European countries and regional groupings.

Explanation

— Four-nation Visegrad Group (V4) has backed India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, with Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar saying India “must be at the table” as a permanent member of the UN’s top decision-making body.

— The four countries part of Visegrad Group are Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Speaking after the first Visegrad Group (V4)+India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Blanar said all four V4 countries agreed on India’s permanent membership, according to ANI.

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— “We all agree as V4 countries that India, as a part of the Global South country, an upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Blanar said.

— The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Blanar made the remark during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar‘s meeting with foreign ministers from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic under Slovakia’s presidency of the V4.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Recently, the port of Odesa was in the news due to drone attacks. The Port of Odesa is located in:

(a) Ukraine

(b) Russia

(c) Kuwait

(d) UAE

Relevance: The question is important for the geographical location of major ports and coastal regions of the world. It helps in understanding the geopolitics, including the movement of agricultural commodities and energy supplies.

Explanation

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— Civilians were killed and injured overnight as Russia and Ukraine continued to attack each other with waves of drones. Two people were killed in Russia’s Tatarstan, according to local officials, while Ukrainian authorities reported Russian drone attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa and a fire near a border crossing with Poland.

— Russia has ramped up its air campaign in recent weeks, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones to pierce Ukraine’s defences and capitalise on Kyiv’s dwindling stock of missile interceptors. Moscow’s attacks have targeted Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter in what officials say is meant to demoralise civilians.

— The Port of Odesa is a major seaport on the northwestern coast of the Black Sea in Ukraine.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, consider the following statements:

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1. It will be co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal.

2. It will focus on accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 10 (SDG 10).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant to international environmental governance and global cooperation on water resources. It is also important for understanding the global water crisis, water security and sustainable management of freshwater resources.

Explanation

— Achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation is an essential end in itself and is also critical to progress on the 2030 Agenda as a whole. As we enter the final 5 years of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs, the world must surge investment, innovation and political will towards the accelerated implementation of SDG 6 in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— The 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, and convened in UAE 8-10 December 2026, will bring this spirit of solidarity to life and help to build a water-secure future for all. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: sdgs.un.org)

QUESTION 5

The region “Rakhine State” was recently in the news. It is part of:

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Myanmar

(c) Thailand

(d) China

Relevance: The question is relevant to the mapping of important regions and administrative divisions in Asia. It connects with India’s neighbourhood, regional security and geopolitical interests in the Bay of Bengal.

Explanation

— A Myanmar military air strike near a market in rebel-held territory killed at least 49 people and injured 58 others, according to the rebel group and a rescue official who spoke to The Associated Press (AP).

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— The strike hit Kyauktaw township in western Rakhine state, about 340km (210 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. The area is controlled by the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group. AP said it could not independently confirm details of the attack.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 182)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 181)

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