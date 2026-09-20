UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 180) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

With reference to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), consider the following statements:

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1. NATO membership is open to any European state which must share a border with the Atlantic Ocean.

2. The purpose of NATO is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.

3. The organisation follows the principle of collective defence.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question tests conceptual understanding of NATO’s membership framework, objectives and collective-defence mechanism, including the significance of Article 5. The topic also helps distinguish NATO’s institutional principles from other international and regional organisations, making it useful for statement-based questions in current affairs.

Explanation

— European leaders have stepped up warnings about Russia’s military and hybrid activities, with Poland saying Moscow could be preparing drone or missile strikes against NATO countries supporting Ukraine, while France announced plans to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.

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— NATO membership is open to “any other European state in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area.” Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— NATO’s purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The bedrock commitment at the core of NATO is that an attack against one of its members is considered as an attack against all. This is the principle of collective defence, which is enshrined in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. In a spirit of solidarity, NATO Allies will come to each other’s assistance when needed. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— NATO is an alliance of countries from Europe and North America. It provides a unique link between these two continents, enabling its members on both sides of the Atlantic to consult and cooperate in the field of defence and security, stand in solidarity and deter aggression from potential adversaries, and conduct multinational crisis management operations together.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.nato.int)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

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1. The British Isles comprise the two major islands of Great Britain and Ireland and thousands of smaller islands.

2. Great Britain consists of only two nations — England and Scotland.

3. Ireland is made up of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: It is relevant to map-based understanding, particularly the territorial composition of the United Kingdom and the island of Ireland. The topic can also help aspirants understand European geography and the relationship between geographical entities and sovereign political units, an area frequently tested through statement-based questions.

Explanation

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— The First Ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland signed a joint memorandum of understanding to signal their intent of putting their respective nations on the path to referendums towards independence from the United Kingdom. The three nations, along with England, make up the UK.

— The British Isles, a group of over 6,000 islands located in northwestern Europe, comprises the two major islands of Great Britain and Ireland besides several smaller islands. Great Britain consists of three nations — England, Scotland, and Wales — whereas Ireland is made up of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct and statement 2 is not correct.

The United Kingdom comprises England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons The United Kingdom comprises England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

— The name “Great Britain” assumed significance only in the 18th century, when the kingdoms of England and Scotland were united in 1707 by an Act of Union, becoming the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

— Wales, which is also located on the island of Great Britain, was conquered by the English in the late 1200s, but was legally annexed and made a part of the Kingdom of England only in 1536 through an Act of Union.

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— Meanwhile, the island of Ireland had been under British control since the late 12th century but entered the UK as a political entity only in 1801, following a failed Irish rebellion (1798) and the Acts of Union (1800). Thereafter, the UK came to be officially known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following, with reference to the Gaza Strip, is/are correct?

1. Egypt is located to the southeast of Gaza.

2. Israel is located to the north and east of Gaza.

3. Jordan is located to the west of Gaza.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Relevance: The question tests map-based understanding of the Gaza Strip and its surrounding countries. It is relevant to World Geography and International Relations, particularly the geographical setting of the Israel–Palestine conflict and the wider West Asian region.

Explanation

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— Of the 140 paragraphs in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration adopted last week, 11 paras were devoted to recent developments in West Asia. Each BRICS declaration expresses the in-principle position of any state at the time and does not create any binding obligation. But since they are passed by consensus, each document acts as a broad yardstick to identify shifts in the postures of particular states.

— In this light, the 2026 New Delhi Declaration is the first consensus document from a multilateral grouping featuring China, Russia and Iran that mentions the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2803 — the Donald Trump-backed Gaza peace plan that was adopted on November 17 last year with China and Russia abstaining and Iran subsequently condemning it.

Rafah is in the south of Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Rafah is in the south of Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

— The Gaza Strip shares land borders with two countries: Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the north and east. Hence, 1 is not correct and 2 is correct.

— Jordan is east of the West Bank, not west of Gaza. Hence, 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to International Humanitarian Law, consider the following statements:

1. International Humanitarian Law imposes obligations and criminal responsibility for grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions.

2. International Humanitarian Law applies exclusively to international armed conflicts and has no relevance to non-international armed conflicts.

3. International Humanitarian Law applies only to states that have expressly incorporated its rules into their domestic legislation.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The question tests the conceptual understanding of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the Geneva Conventions and the legal obligations arising during armed conflicts, an important area of international law.

Explanation

— A UN fact-finding mission on Iran said that there were reasonable grounds to believe the US government committed war crimes when it attacked a school and a sports centre at the beginning of its war.

— In its report, the UN mission said it examined whether actions during the war “violated IHL (International Humanitarian Law) pursuant to the 1949 Geneva Conventions and customary international law.”

— International Humanitarian Law (IHL) imposes obligations and criminal responsibility for grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions. States also have a collective responsibility to ensure respect for the conventions in all circumstances. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— IHL applies to both international and non-international armed conflicts, although the applicable rules can differ. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Core IHL obligations arise from international treaties and customary international law; their applicability is not dependent solely on incorporation into domestic legislation. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following countries is not a member of the BIMSTEC grouping?

(a) Maldives

(b) Nepal

(c) Bhutan

(d) Bangladesh

Relevance: The question tests knowledge of BIMSTEC’s membership and institutional framework, an important regional grouping connecting South and Southeast Asia. The question also helps distinguish BIMSTEC from other regional groupings such as SAARC and ASEAN, making it useful for current-affairs and international-relations preparation.

Explanation

— Moving to put their relations back on track, Delhi and Dhaka have begun talks on a bilateral visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, exploring a window in the latter half of November, The Indian Express has learnt.

— This development comes days after the New Delhi summit of BRICS leaders — Rahman did not attend, though India, as the host nation, extended an invitation to Bangladesh since it is the current chair of the BIMSTEC grouping.

— The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established on 06 June 1997 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration.

— Initially known as BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation), the organisation is now known as BIMSTEC and comprises seven Member States, with Myanmar admitted on 22 December 1997 and Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: bimstec.org)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 180)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 179)

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