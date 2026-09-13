UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 179) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Which of the following declarations are associated with the BRICS grouping?

1. Rio Declaration, 2025

2. Bishkek Declaration, 2026

3. Tianjin Declaration, 2025

4. Samarkand Declaration, 2022

5. Delhi Declaration, 2026

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2 and 5 only

(c) 1, 3 and 5 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 only

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Relevance: The topic requires understanding the BRICS grouping, its summits and key outcome documents. It also links recent BRICS developments with other major multilateral groupings and their declarations.

Explanation

— THE 45-page BRICS declaration achieved a consensus through careful diplomatic calibration nuancing the most divisive issues and creating space for each of the participants to walk away with their stated goals acknowledged — and their triggers avoided.

— As many as 140 paragraphs of the document dwelt at length on trade, health, AI and tourism, making the document cooperative rather than confrontational. In many cases, it echoed the 2025 Rio declaration — be it the war in Gaza, Pahalgam terror attack or UNSC reforms.

— The declaration avoided any mention of the “T” that matters the most — Trump — but it used the other two Ts, trade and tariff. These found repeated mentions in the declaration. While all participants have been at the receiving end of US tariffs, two important members of the grouping – Russia and Iran – have repeatedly faced the pressure of US economic sanctions.

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— In this context, para 22 of the declaration says the members condemn “unilateral coercive measures,” “unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions” — which is standard BRICS shorthand for Western sanctions regimes. Para 27 talks about Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, mentions “tightening of unilateral blockade measures” on Cuba, which is again an unnamed but pointed reference to the US embargo.

— Declaration related to BRICS: Rio Declaration, 2025 and Delhi Declaration, 2026

— Declaration related to SCO: Bishkek Declaration, 2026, Tianjin Declaration, 2025, and Samarkand Declaration, 2022

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to India–Afghanistan relations under the Taliban, consider the following statements:

1. India has formally recognised the Taliban government as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and has consequently established full diplomatic relations with it.

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2. India’s engagement with the Taliban has been limited exclusively to humanitarian assistance, with no consideration of security or strategic interests.

3. India has gradually increased its engagement with the Taliban while continuing to stop short of formally recognising the Taliban regime.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: India–Afghanistan relations and India’s evolving engagement with the Taliban regime come under International Relations for the UPSC. It is relevant for understanding India’s strategic, security and humanitarian interests in Afghanistan. The question tests the distinction between diplomatic engagement and formal recognition of a regime.

Explanation

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— The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi celebrated “victory day” on August 15, marking the Taliban’s takeover of the country five years ago. Much has changed in these five years when it comes to India’s position on the Taliban dispensation.

— On August 17, 2021, New Delhi had hurriedly evacuated its entire embassy from Kabul. Now, it is openly conducting business with the Islamist regime, albeit without granting it official diplomatic recognition.

— India has not officially accepted the Taliban regime. Despite India’s growing involvement with the Taliban, New Delhi has maintained a clear boundary between engagement and formal support of the rule. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— India’s connection with the Taliban is not limited to humanitarian aid. Its approach also takes into account broader security and strategic considerations, such as developments in Afghanistan and their ramifications for Indian interests. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, India has gradually warmed up to the Taliban, expanding diplomatic engagement and interaction while still stopping short of formally recognising the Taliban regime. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— New Delhi started sending serious signals in December 2021 itself when it sent a consignment of medicines to Afghanistan. The government was essentially choosing to distinguish the Taliban regime from the Afghan people. The intent was to open a window to the new Afghanistan and get a foot in the door.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Bab-el-Mandeb, consider the following statements:

1. It connects the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea.

2. Its disruption can affect maritime trade between Europe and Asia.

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Which of the statements given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic is useful for understanding the strategic importance of major maritime chokepoints and sea routes. It is also relevant for mapping global trade routes and maritime chokepoints and their impact on international commerce.

Explanation

— On September 11, Houthi forces in Yemen seized the strategically vital port town of Mokha, about 60 km from the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. They said they had also captured the Perim and Zuqar islands, both in the Red Sea, and now had control of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait area.

The Bab-el-Mandeb strait. (Wikimedia Commons) The Bab-el-Mandeb strait. (Wikimedia Commons)

— Bab-el-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

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— Its strategic location makes it crucial for maritime trade between Europe and Asia, as vessels using the Suez Canal–Red Sea route pass through it. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to India–European Union relations, consider the following statements:

1. The India–EU Free Trade Agreement seeks to reduce India’s dependence on European markets by encouraging greater diversification towards other trading partners.

2. The India–EU partnership has expanded beyond trade to include cooperation in areas such as maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and emerging technologies.

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3. The India–EU FTA makes the European Union a substitute for the United States in India’s strategic and security calculations.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The topic covers the expanding India–EU cooperation beyond trade, including security and emerging technologies. It tests understanding of the India–EU FTA and the broader strategic dimensions of India–EU relations.

Explanation

— The geopolitical landscape of the mid-2020s has presented New Delhi with a stark and inescapable reality: The structural predictability that once underpinned India’s strategic convergence with the US has given way to an era of acute volatility. While the bilateral relationship with Washington remains vital, the escalating turbulence of American domestic politics and the erratic swings of its trade and foreign policy have introduced a dangerous element of uncertainty into the partnership.

— From sudden tariff threats and aggressive protectionist posturing to intense scrutiny over India’s independent energy choices and traditional ties, Washington has demonstrated that its strategic commitments are increasingly unpredictable. In this fragmented global order, New Delhi can no longer afford to anchor its long-term economic and security calculus to a single, mercurial superpower.

— The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) offers India with a macroeconomic buffer against global protectionist shocks as well as preferential access to a valuable European market. It does not want to diminish India’s reliance on European markets. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Along with the trade agreement, India and the EU have increased collaboration through a Security and Defence Partnership, which includes maritime security, cyber-security, counter-terrorism, and new sectors such as artificial intelligence. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— In terms of military projection or global financial dominance, Europe cannot compete with the United States. Rather than replacing the US, India’s goal of multi-alignment and strategic autonomy includes stronger interaction with Europe. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the places in news and the associated country, consider the following pairs:

1. Perim Island – Saudi Arabia

2. Mocha (Al Mokha) – Ethiopia

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The places are relevant to the strategic importance in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden geopolitics. UPSC can test places-in-news and map-based knowledge linked to major maritime chokepoints and trade routes.

Explanation

— Iran-aligned Houthi forces have reached and taken control of Perim Island, also known as Mayun, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in a major territorial advance that could put further pressure on one of the world’s most important shipping routes and Saudi Arabia’s alternative oil-export corridor, news agency Reuters reported.

— Houthis have also reached the Yemeni town of Dhubab ⁠, which ​sits directly on the ​Bab ​el-Mandeb Strait across ⁠from the island of ‌Perim, two Yemeni government sources told Reuters ⁠on ⁠Friday.

— Perim’s location gives the Houthis a potentially significant position overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The waterway has become particularly important as the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted another major route for global energy shipments.

— According to a Reuters report, Yemeni government forces were preparing a counter-offensive and planned to deploy weapons and aircraft against Houthi positions in strategic areas, including routes leading towards Mocha. Yemeni military spokesman Colonel Majed al-Nazili urged civilians to avoid the road between Taiz and Mocha and stay away from Houthi military equipment.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 179)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 179)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 179)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 179)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 178)

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