UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 178) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the BRICS grouping, consider the following statements:

1. The BRICS grouping accounts for a higher global GDP on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis as compared with G7.

2. It has 9 member countries.

3. The 18th BRICS Summit will be hosted by India.

4. The latest member to join BRICS is Saudi Arabia.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: This question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 (International Relations) as BRICS is an important multilateral grouping and platform for cooperation among emerging economies. It covers themes such as global economic governance, South-South cooperation, institutional expansion and India’s role in multilateral diplomacy.

Explanation

— India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi (on September 12 and 13) as the grouping marks 20 years since its formalisation in 2006. This anniversary is an occasion to assess whether BRICS has remained true to the concerns that brought it together, and how it must adapt to a rapidly changing global order. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— In 2000, Brazil, Russia, India and China together accounted for roughly 23% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis, while the G7 held nearly 52%. By 2024, the positions had reversed: the expanded 11-member BRICS accounted for approximately 36.8% of global GDP (PPP), while the G7’s share fell below 29%. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

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— BRICS now represents roughly a quarter of global trade, with intra-BRICS merchandise trade reaching $1.17 trillion in 2024, a nearly 13-fold increase from $84 billion in two decades. The grouping holds an estimated $5.2 trillion in combined foreign reserves and accounts for 78.2% of global mineral coal production. On growth, BRICS nations are projected to average 3.8% in 2025 and 3.7% in 2026, more than three times the G7 average.

— BRICS began as BRIC, Brazil, Russia, India and China, in 2006. South Africa joined in 2010, and the grouping expanded dramatically in 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Indonesia became the 11th full member in January 2025. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The European Peace Facility (EPF) is a:

(a) financial instrument of the European Union designed to support humanitarian assistance and post-conflict reconstruction

(b) mechanism established by the European Union to finance civilian peacekeeping and diplomatic missions in conflict-affected regions

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(c) funding mechanism for the EU actions with military and defence implications

(d) joint military command established by the European Union to coordinate defence operations of its member states

Relevance: The EPF is important in the context of EU engagement in conflicts, support to partner countries and changing global security dynamics. UPSC may test such institutions through their objectives, funding mechanisms, scope and role in international security.

Explanation

— Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has resigned, taking political responsibility amid a controversy over a €70 million (approximately ₹ 769 crore) ammunition procurement for Ukraine and wider criticism of financial management in the country’s defence establishment, Estonia’s public broadcaster ERR reported.

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— Estonia’s Centre for Defence Investments (RKIK) made advance payments totalling about €70 million for artillery ammunition intended for Ukraine, with the purchase financed through the European Union’s European Peace Facility, ERR reported, citing an investigation by Eesti Ekspress.

— The European Peace Facility (EPF) is a unique funding mechanism for the EU actions with military and defence implications under the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP). This innovative instrument enhances the EU’s ability to preserve peace, prevent conflict and strengthen international security. It offers a flexible response to the needs of partner countries. The EPF is an off-budget instrument, which means that EU Member States pay their contributions directly every year, based on the estimated annual budget for the EPF.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: fpi.ec.europa.eu)

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership between India and this country.

2. The country is located at the heart of Central Asia, and India has established a framework for the long-term supply of uranium.

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3. India has announced a grant of USD 1 million for afforestation in the Aral Sea region in this country.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Kazakhstan

(b) Uzbekistan

(c) Turkmenistan

(d) Kyrgyzstan

Relevance: This question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 (International Relations) as it tests India’s engagement with Central Asian countries and strategic partnerships. It covers important themes such as India’s energy security, nuclear cooperation, development assistance and regional connectivity.

Explanation

— Elevating their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, India and Uzbekistan discussed establishing a framework for long-term supply of uranium to India and set a bilateral trade target of USD 5 billion by 2030.

— “Uzbekistan is at the heart of Central Asia, and at the heart of India’s engagement with the region. There is a deep alignment between the thinking and aspirations of India and Uzbekistan. Youth, innovation, inclusive growth, and modern technology lie at the core of both ‘Yangi Uzbekistan’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. Guided by this shared vision, we are working for the welfare of the people of both our nations,” Modi said.

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PM Narendra Modi receives the ‘Order of Highest Friendship’ from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent, Sunday. (PTI) PM Narendra Modi receives the ‘Order of Highest Friendship’ from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in Tashkent, Sunday. (PTI)

— “This year marks the 15th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. On this special occasion, we have decided to elevate our relationship to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, we have prepared an ambitious agenda to advance this new phase of our partnership with rapid momentum and concrete results,” he said.

— The two sides also set a target of USD 5 billion bilateral trade by 2030. India is among the top 10 trading partners of Uzbekistan. Bilateral trade in 2025-26 stood close to USD 1 billion.

— Besides 11 pacts, announcement of a grant of USD 1 million for afforestation in the Aral Sea region, 100 Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarship for Hindi Language Scholarships and a ICCR Sanskrit Chair at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies were made.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Recently, Mount Anak Krakatau was in the news due to a volcanic eruption. It is located in:

(a) Philippines

(b) Indonesia

(c) Japan

(d) Papua New Guinea

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Relevance: Recent volcanic activity makes such locations important from a current-affairs and disaster-management perspective. UPSC may frame similar questions by combining volcanoes with their countries, tectonic plates, volcanic belts and associated hazards.

Explanation

— Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau erupted early Sunday, sending volcanic ash across parts of western Indonesia and forcing the temporary suspension of flight operations at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

— The eruption also disrupted school activities and fishing in areas affected by the ash.

— Anak Krakatau, whose name means “Child of Krakatau”, emerged around a century ago in the area once occupied by Krakatau, one of the world’s most notorious volcanoes.

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— Krakatau was largely destroyed by a massive eruption in 1883. The eruption triggered a series of tsunamis that killed more than 36,000 people across the region.

— Anak Krakatau itself became the source of another deadly tsunami in December 2018. A section of the volcano collapsed into the sea during an eruption, displacing seawater and generating waves that struck coastal areas of Java and Sumatra. At least 430 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The Wacha-Damai border is between:

(a) India-China

(b) India-Nepal

(c) India-Myanmar

(d) India-Bhutan

Relevance: This topic is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 under International Relations, particularly India’s relations with neighbouring countries and border-management mechanisms.

Explanation

— India and China were conducting Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh Sunday amid reports of recent tensions in the Taksing area of the Upper Subansiri district.

— The talks were being held at the Wacha-Damai border meeting point on the Indian side to address ongoing issues along the LAC in the area. Wacha is India’s easternmost border personnel meeting point, located in the Kibithoo sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 178)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 178)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 178)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 178)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 177)

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