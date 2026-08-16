UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 175) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), consider the following statements:

1. The corridor has the potential to enhance India’s connectivity with Central Asia and Eurasian Region.

2. The INSTC was established as a connectivity initiative led exclusively by India and Russia.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic is particularly important in the context of strategic connectivity, trade routes, India’s efforts to bypass Pakistan, and competition/cooperation with other regional connectivity initiatives such as China’s BRI.

Explanation

— The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a significant endeavour undertaken by India, Russia, and Iran by signing an Inter-Governmental Agreement on September 12, 2000, to improve trade and transport connections among countries along its route. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— The INSTC now has 13 members: India, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Oman, and Syria. Bulgaria has joined as an observer state.

— The INSTC is a multi-modal, cost-effective, and time-efficient route connecting India to Northern and Western Europe. It has the potential to improve India’s connectivity with Central Asia and the Eurasian Region, as well as vice versa, given the geostrategic and economic importance of all participating countries. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.mea.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Svalbard Treaty, consider the following statements:

1. The treaty establishes Norway’s full and undivided sovereignty over Svalbard.

2. India is a party to the Svalbard Treaty.

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3. The treaty permits signatory countries to establish permanent military installations on Svalbard.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question is relevant for UPSC preparation as the Svalbard Treaty is important for understanding Arctic geopolitics, India’s polar engagement and international treaty arrangements.

Explanation

— The Svalbard Treaty was signed in Paris on February 9, 1920, and entered into force on August 14, 1925.

— The treaty established Norway’s complete and undivided authority over Svalbard. Svalbard is part of the Kingdom of Norway, and it is Norway that ratifies and executes the laws that govern the archipelago. Nonetheless, the treaty has specific constraints that limit the enactment of Norwegian sovereignty, and Norwegian authorities are expected to ensure that Norwegian legislation and administration follow these conditions. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— India signed the Svalbard Treaty in 1920. The misconception may also stem from the fact that the original treaty represented British India as part of the British Empire rather than the Republic of India as an independent state. The treaty language mentions the British monarch as well as the “Dominions beyond Seas” and the Emperor of India. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The treaty establishes Svalbard as a demilitarised zone and does not permit the establishment of permanent military installations. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: arcticportal.org)

QUESTION 3

With reference to Greenland, consider the following statements:

1. It is a semi-autonomous territory that belongs to Denmark.

2. The decisions about its natural resources are made collectively by the Arctic Nations.

3. Greenland is connected to mainland Europe by a land border through Denmark.

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Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2026 as Greenland has gained importance in the context of Arctic geopolitics, strategic competition, natural resources and its political relationship with Denmark.

Explanation

— Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory that belongs to Denmark, but decisions about its natural resources are made by its own elected local government. This puts Greenland’s leaders in a tricky spot. If they approve the drilling, it could go against environmental protections, since the wells are reportedly planned inside an area protected under an international wetlands treaty called the Ramsar convention. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— Greenland shares no land boundary with mainland Europe. It is geographically located in North America and separated from Europe by the North Atlantic Ocean. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Which of the following countries are part of the Ring of Fire?

1. Australia

2. Indonesia

3. Philippines

4. United States of America

5. Brazil

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as the Pacific Ring of Fire is a key geographical feature associated with plate tectonics, subduction zones, earthquakes and volcanic activity. It can also be connected with map-based questions on the Pacific Ocean and major tectonic plates.

Explanation

— The Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ or Pacific rim, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is an area along the Pacific Ocean that is characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is home to about 75 per cent of the world’s volcanoes – more than 450 volcanoes. Also, about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes occur here.

— Its length is over 40,000 kilometres and traces from New Zealand clockwise in an almost circular arc covering Tonga, Kermadec Islands, Indonesia, moving up to the Philippines, Japan, and stretching eastward to the Aleutian Islands, then southward along the western coast of North America and South America.

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— The area is along several tectonic plates including the Pacific plate, Philippine Plate, Juan de Fuca plate, Cocos plate, Nazca plate, and North American plate. The movement of these plates or tectonic activity makes the area witness abundant earthquakes and tsunamis every year.

— Australia and Brazil are not part of the Ring of Fire.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The terminals — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari are part of:

(a) Bandar Abbas Port

(b) Gwadar Port

(c) Port of Salalah

(d) Chabahar Port

Relevance: Questions on major ports, their location, terminals and their role in regional connectivity are important under International Relations and Indian Geography.

Explanation

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— The Chabahar port has two main terminals — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari — with India managing the former. It is operated by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), under a 10-year renewable agreement with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.

— India and Iran have been developing Chabahar as a key trade and connectivity hub, particularly to improve access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Chabahar holds strategic importance for India as it provides an alternative trade route to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan, which does not allow Indian goods transit through its territory. For Iran, Chabahar is vital because it is its only oceanic port with direct access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the congested Strait of Hormuz.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 175)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 174)

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