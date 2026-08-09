UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 174) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Which of the following countries have signed a new defence agreement that contains a key “attack on one, attack on all” provision, drawing comparisons with NATO’s collective-defence principle?

1. Turkey

2. India

3. Australia

4. Pakistan

5. Saudi Arabia

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 4 and 5 only

Relevance: The question is relevant to International Relations and current developments in defence and strategic partnerships, particularly in West Asia and South Asia. It tests awareness of new defence agreements and collective-security arrangements, including their comparison with NATO’s collective-defence principle.

Explanation

— Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have signed a new defence agreement that contains a key “attack on one, attack on all” provision, drawing comparisons with NATO’s collective-defence principle as the three countries seek to strengthen their security cooperation amid the escalating conflict with Iran.

From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (AP PHOTO) From left, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pose after signing a trilateral defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (AP PHOTO)

— The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed in Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, says an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all three.

— The pact has been described as “NATO-style” because of that collective-defence clause. However, the agreement is not a Middle Eastern version of NATO. It does not set out the same institutional structure, military command system or clearly defined response mechanisms that underpin the North Atlantic alliance.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2

With reference to the South China Sea, consider the following statements:

1. It is situated in the north-east direction of the Chinese mainland.

2. China does not have any boundary-related tension in the South China Sea with the Philippines.

3. The Paracel and Spratly island chains lie in the South China Sea.

Story continues below this ad

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: The South China Sea is important for World Geography, international boundaries and current geopolitical affairs, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. The question tests directional location, territorial disputes and important island groups, which are common areas for UPSC map-based questions.

Explanation

— The European Union and the Philippines signed a statement announcing that they were significantly expanding their cooperation on defence, maritime security and strategic resilience. This also comes as the EU negotiates a free trade agreement with the Philippines.

— The South China Sea is situated just south of the Chinese mainland and is bordered by Brunei, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. The countries have bickered over territorial control in the sea for centuries, but tensions have soared to new heights in recent years as an increasingly powerful China looks to assert more power over the region. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Story continues below this ad

— In 2016, the Philippines filed an arbitration case in an international tribunal, seeking to strike down China’s expansive territorial claims in the sea, and won. Ten years on, however, that has done little to dissuade China from flexing its muscles. Both countries’ vessels have had several tense face-offs in the region for years now. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Competing claims in the South China Sea. Competing claims in the South China Sea.

— Both the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands are major island groups located in the South China Sea. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Security is a key part of the EU-Philippines agreement. As part of the pact, the EU has approved its first-ever security assistance measure in the Indo-Pacific under the European Peace Facility (EPF), worth €15 million (about $17 million).

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), consider the following statements:

1. The organisation was founded in Europe.

Story continues below this ad

2. IOM has the authority to impose sanctions on countries that violate international migration norms.

3. IOM determines the refugee status of asylum seekers under international refugee law.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: IOM is an important international organisation associated with migration, displacement and humanitarian assistance, making it relevant to International Organisations and India’s global engagements. It also helps distinguish migration management functions from refugee protection and enforcement powers.

Explanation

— The tiny Spanish region of Ceuta, spread over less than 15 sq km in North Africa, was in global attention as migration-related tensions with bordering Morocco came to the fore, with close to 70 people dead while attempting to reach Ceuta in recent days, several European leaders have waded into the matter.

Story continues below this ad

— The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), founded in 1951, is the premier intergovernmental organization in the field of migration. It is dedicated to the notion that humane and orderly mobility benefits both migrants and society. The IOM is a part of the United Nations system. The Organisation was founded as the Provisional Intergovernmental Committee for the Movement of Migrants from Europe (PICMME) in 1951 as Europe struggled with vast post-war displacement. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— IOM assists migrants all over the world in establishing effective solutions to the changing dynamics of migration, and as such, it is a valuable source of advice on migration policy and practice. The IOM operates worldwide, including in non-member states and territories, where governments request help or humanitarian needs arise.

— The IOM does not have the authority to apply fines against nations that violate international migration regulations. It primarily helps governments and migrants by promoting orderly, safe, and regular migration. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The International Organization for Migration does not decide refugee status under international refugee law. State governments or, in some cases, the UNHCR determine refugee status. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.iom.int)

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements about the ‘Kurds’:

1. They are the world’s largest stateless ethnic group.

Story continues below this ad

2. They live in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and parts of eastern Africa.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The Kurds are important for World Geography, ethnic groups and geopolitical conflicts. The question tests knowledge of the geographical distribution and political status of stateless ethnic groups.

Explanation

— The Turkish government submitted to parliament a 12-article draft law, 2-article draft law, titled “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration”, aimed at achieving ‌peace with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), offering protection from prosecution to several former militants and ending prison sentences for others. According to Reuters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AK Party, ⁠its nationalist MHP allies, and the pro-Kurdish DEM Party backed the “national solidarity and social integration” bill. Even the main opposition has voiced support.

— The Kurds are the world’s largest stateless ethnic group, with a population of around 25 million to 35 million. They live in the highlands of southern and eastern Turkey, northern Iraq, northeastern Syria, northwestern Iran, and parts of southern Armenia, and are a minority in each of these countries. Small communities live in Iran and elsewhere. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 5

With reference to the places in news and country associated with them, consider the following pairs:

1. Kursk – Netherlands

2. Port of Mokha – Qatar

3. Darfur – Sudan

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: The question tests map-based awareness of conflict-affected regions, ports and geopolitical locations. Such place–country pairings can be used by UPSC to assess basic geographical orientation linked with current events.

Explanation

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 174)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 173)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X