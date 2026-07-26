UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 172) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between India and Sri Lanka, consider the following statements:

1. The maritime boundary in the Palk Strait was delimited through the 1974 Agreement between India and Sri Lanka.

2. The 1976 Agreement extended the maritime boundary into the Gulf of Mannar.

3. There is no maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: India–Sri Lanka maritime issues remain relevant due to recurring fishermen disputes, maritime security, and regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean. UPSC frequently tests knowledge of maritime boundaries, strategic straits, and bilateral agreements with neighbouring countries.

Explanation

— The Sri Lankan Navy arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing illegally in the island nation’s waters near Talaimannar after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

— The international maritime boundary line between India and Sri Lanka has been delimited through two Agreements signed in 1974 and in 1976.

— The 1974 Agreement formally defined the maritime boundary in the historic waters of the Palk Strait. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Story continues below this ad

— The 1976 Agreement extended the maritime boundary into the Gulf of Mannar and the Bay of Bengal. Hence, statement 2 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.mea.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

Which of the following countries have adopted India’s digital payment system?

1. Bhutan

2. Singapore

3. Cambodia

4. Maldives

5. Nepal

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 5 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Relevance: India’s digital public infrastructure, particularly UPI, is emerging as a key instrument of economic diplomacy and fintech cooperation. UPSC can ask questions on India’s digital initiatives, international partnerships, and recent developments in financial technology.

Explanation

— UPI transactions have increased sharply over the last five financial years. In FY 2021-22, UPI processed 4,595.61 crore transactions worth Rs 84.16 lakh crore. The volume rose to 8,371.44 crore transactions in FY 2022-23, 13,112.95 crore in FY 2023–24, and 18,586.60 crore in FY 2024-25. In FY 2025–26, UPI recorded its highest-ever performance, processing 24,161.69 crore transactions with a total value of Rs 314.23 lakh crore.

Story continues below this ad

— The NPCI International Payments Ltd. (NIPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It was set up in April 2020 to work with foreign institutions and expand NPCI’s payment platforms, including UPI and the RuPay card network, to international markets.

— The countries which have adopted India’s digital payment system are: Bhutan, Singapore, UAE, France, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Qatar, Greece, and Cambodia.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation Initiative is associated with:

(a) Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation

(b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations

(c) Quad Nations

(d) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: Maritime security has become a major pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy. UPSC can ask questions on emerging strategic initiatives and groupings in the Indo-Pacific region.

Explanation

— With an eye on China’s assertive behaviour in the region, the foreign ministers of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan met in the Philippines, pledging to work together to keep the Indo‑Pacific region stable while stressing support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

— The Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

— In its joint statement, the Quad foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo‑Pacific and expressed strong support for ASEAN’s “unity and centrality”. “We are deeply invested in the region’s success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states,” it added.

Story continues below this ad

— The statement said the ministers discussed regional challenges and opportunities and agreed to support the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo‑Pacific—a diplomatic framework that emphasises ASEAN’s central role in shaping cooperation across the region—by focusing on shared priorities such as maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response. “We are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region,” it added.

— In May this year, with an eye on China, the Quad foreign ministers decided to launch an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation to expand maritime awareness and enhance port infrastructure in Fiji. They also agreed to start an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative aimed at regional energy resilience and to advance cooperation under the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following regions is/are controlled by the Houthis?

1. Northern Yemen

2. Southern Oman

3. Southern Iran

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Relevance: The Houthis have remained at the centre of developments in the Red Sea and West Asia, making their territorial presence and area of influence important for map-based questions.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, a new frontline in West Asia has triggered concerns over wider escalation in the region and a renewed threat to global maritime traffic. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis announced this week that they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, its long-time rival amid the ongoing conflict. The move comes in retaliation for an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week.

— The Houthis’ announcement has raised concerns over disruption of maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint even as the Strait of Hormuz remain largely closed for shipping traffic.

— The Houthis order targets only Saudi-linked vessels passing through Bab al-Mandeb. Several tankers carrying Saudi crude oil reversed course on Tuesday after the Houthis-led blockade on shipping through Bab al-Mandeb.

— The Bab al-Mandeb strait, situated between Yemen and Djibouti and Eritrea, is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, including for oil exports worldwide. The narrow waterway, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, is just 29 km wide at its narrowest point and is a key route for transiting through the Suez Canal.

Story continues below this ad

— The Houthis, which control much of northern and western Yemen and its coastline, sits at the narrowest point, much like Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. The current development between the Saudi and Iran has led to a potential Hormuz-like situation as Saudi depends on the strait for its oil and energy exports.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Chabahar port, which of the following statements is/are not correct?

1. The port has two main terminals — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari.

2. The port holds strategic importance for India as it provides an alternative trade route to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.

3. Among India’s ports, Mumbai Port is the closest to Chabahar Port.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Relevance: Chabahar Port remains significant in the context of the India–Iran–Afghanistan connectivity corridor and India’s strategic outreach to Central Asia. UPSC can frame questions on strategically important ports, maritime connectivity projects, and India’s external trade and geopolitical initiatives.

Explanation

— India and Iran have been developing Chabahar as a key trade and connectivity hub, particularly to improve access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. Chabahar holds strategic importance for India as it provides an alternative trade route to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan, which does not allow Indian goods transit through its territory. For Iran, Chabahar is vital because it is its only oceanic port with direct access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the congested Strait of Hormuz. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The Chabahar port has two main terminals — Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari — with India managing the former. It is operated by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), under a 10-year renewable agreement with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— To ensure its continuous operation, India and Iran signed a landmark 10-year contract in May 2024 — replacing previous short-term contracts — to equip and operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal. To avoid financial penalties in the wake of US sanctions, India prepaid its $120 million investment and transferred its operational stake at Shahid Beheshti to local entities.

— Kandla (Deendayal) Port in Gujarat is closer to Chabahar than Mumbai Port. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 172)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 171)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.