UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 167) — Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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Recently, India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral ties to “comprehensive partnership”, and signed pacts on:

1. Digital technologies

2. Student exchange programme with IIT Delhi

3. Quantum communication

4. Labour migration

5. Green energies

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 3 and 5 only

Relevance: India’s bilateral agreements with important partner countries are a recurring UPSC theme, especially when they involve emerging sectors. The exam frequently tests knowledge of recently signed MoUs and strategic partnerships through statement-based questions.

Explanation

— India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral ties to “comprehensive partnership”, and signed pacts on labour migration, defence, digital technologies, higher education and research, quantum communication and student exchange programme with IIT Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

— The comprehensive partnership aims to take bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the joint statement said.

— The two sides also established a joint working group in counter-terrorism and a consular dialogue. Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian PM to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the International Day of Yoga, consider the following statements:

1. The International Day of Yoga was proposed by India.

2. The theme for the year 2026 is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

3. The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

4. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated only by member countries of the United Nations.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

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Relevance: The International Day of Yoga is frequently in the news due to annual government initiatives and UN observance, making it a recurring current affairs topic. UPSC often asks factual questions on international days, their themes, and associated international organisations and resolutions.

Explanation

— People across the world marked the International Day of Yoga on June 21, participating in large numbers in events organised to promote the ancient practice and its benefits for physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health. With this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, countries across continents hosted yoga sessions and community events, reflecting the growing global embrace of yoga as a part of daily life and a tool for healthier living. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action … a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.” Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— It is observed on 21 June, which coincides with the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— It is celebrated globally by governments, organizations, and communities, including in places beyond UN member states. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM), consider the following statements:

1. The command’s area of responsibility “encompasses about half the earth’s surface, stretching from the waters off the west coast of the US to the western border of India, and from Antarctica to the North Pole”.

2. Its name was changed in 2018 to US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), now again as USPACOM.

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3. It is the oldest and largest of the US’s six geographic commands and is headquartered in Hawaii.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

(b) There are two correct statements, that are statements 1 and 3.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) All three statements are correct.

Relevance: The renaming of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command back to the U.S. Pacific Command is significant in the context of evolving Indo-Pacific geopolitics and U.S. strategic posture. UPSC can ask factual questions on major military commands, strategic regions, and recent institutional changes involving global powers.

Explanation

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— The United States Department of War announced in a statement that the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the US Pacific Command (USPACOM). This comes just over eight years after USPACOM had been renamed by the first Donald Trump administration (2017-21) in May 2018. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— USPACOM is one of the six geographic unified combatant commands of the US Armed Forces. According to its official website, the command’s area of responsibility “encompasses about half the earth’s surface, stretching from the waters off the west coast of the US to the western border of India, and from Antarctica to the North Pole”. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— It was established on January 1, 1947, by US President Harry S Truman, and for over years, the command operated under the original USPACOM banner. It is the oldest and largest of the US’s six geographic commands and is headquartered in Hawaii. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— USPACOM said that the command had played a critical role in “establishing the post-WWII (World War II) regional security architecture” besides “its coordination of joint forces during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and countless humanitarian operations”.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The Hezbollah, a militant group backed by:

(a) Israel

(b) Lebanon

(c) UAE

(d) Iran

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Relevance: Hezbollah frequently appears in the news due to developments in the West Asian conflict and regional geopolitics. UPSC often asks factual questions on major militant groups, their areas of operation, and the countries that support or influence them.

Explanation

— Following waves of attacks and counterattacks across southern Lebanon over the past couple of months, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah finally announced a ceasefire. This took place even as representatives of the US and Iran are slated to convene in Switzerland this weekend for talks to secure a permanent truce in the West Asia conflict.

— Although the future of the ceasefire remains uncertain, the fighting in southern Lebanon has put the focus on a low-cost weapon that Hezbollah has deployed to lethal effect against Israel’s advanced electronic warfare systems: fibre-optic drones.

Who are Hezbollah? Hezbollah, whose name means ‘Party of God’, is a Shiite Islamic militant organisation from Lebanon. The think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has described it as “The world’s most heavily armed non-state actor, with a large and diverse stockpile of unguided artillery rockets, as well as ballistic, antiair, antitank, and antiship missiles.” Story continues below this ad It opposes Israel and Western influence in West Asia. It has also, along with Russia and Iran, supported the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in neighbouring Syria during its civil war. Hezbollah has undertaken targeted attacks, such as a 1983 suicide bombing of barracks housing US and French troops in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, in which more than three hundred people died. Many Western governments characterise it as a terrorist organisation, as does the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes six West Asian countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Portugal offers its citizenship to:

1. those born in Goa before December 19, 1961 – the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule.

2. any Indian citizen who has lived in Goa continuously for more than 10 years after 1961.

3. every person holding a domicile certificate issued by the Goa government.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: Portugal’s citizenship provisions for certain Goans have been in the news due to renewed public interest and policy discussions. UPSC frequently asks questions on citizenship, nationality, and historical legacies of colonial rule in India, particularly concerning Goa, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

Explanation

— The Goa government has suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) Anti-Terrorist Squad Edwin Colaco after a vigilance complaint alleged that the officer registered his birth and marriage in Portugal.

— Portugal offers those born in Goa before December 19, 1961 – the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule – and two future generations the option of registering as Portuguese citizens. Since a Portuguese passport provides the holder visa-free entry to several countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, many in Goa in the last few decades have been transcribing their births in the Central Registry in Lisbon and acquiring Portuguese citizenship to avail employment and educational opportunities overseas.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 166)

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