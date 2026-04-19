UPSC Essentials daily subject quiz : International Relations MCQs (Week 158) — How well do you know these questions? Check out answers with explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the AZEC (Asia Zero Emission Community), consider the following statements:

1. It is a Platform for cooperation towards carbon neutrality.

2. India is a founding member of AZEC.

3. The First AZEC Ministerial Meeting was held in Delhi in 2021.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is relevant in current affairs due to emerging regional groupings. It can be useful for prelims as UPSC often asks about new platforms, memberships, and global climate governance frameworks.

Explanation

— AZEC (Asia Zero Emission Community） is a Platform for cooperation towards carbon neutrality/net-zero emissions in the Asia region, involving partner countries from 11 nations (Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam). Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— The First AZEC Ministerial Meeting was held in Japan on March 4, 2023. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— Recently, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined India’s “strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping”. This was a reference to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. He participated in the AZEC Plus — Asia Zero Emission Community — meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.meti.go.jp)

QUESTION 2

The places Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro were in the news. They are located in:

(a) Jordan

(b) Romania

(c) Ukraine

(d) Moldova

Relevance: These places were in news due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and security developments in Eastern Europe. They are also important for mapping-based questions in prelims.

Explanation

— Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine this year, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 100 across several cities, Ukrainian authorities said, according to CNN.

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— Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 659 drones and 44 missiles over a 24-hour period, targeting cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Equator Prize 2025, consider the following statements:

1. It is announced by the United Nations Development Programme every year.

2. From India, the Bibifathima Swa Sahaya Sangha won the prize.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: It is important for the environment and sustainable development topic. Whenever India is involved as a winner in an International Awards, then the topic becomes significant for UPSC prelims.

Explanation

— On the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through its Equator Initiative, proudly announces the ten winners of the Equator Prize 2025. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— This renowned award is given each year to recognise nature-based solutions driven by Indigenous Peoples and local communities that promote sustainable development and ecological resilience.

— This year’s winners, from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Papua New Guinea, Peru, and Tanzania, demonstrate the potential of nature-based solutions spearheaded by people on the front lines of climate change.

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— From India, the Bibifathima Swa Sahaya Sangha (Bibifathima Self Help Group) is a women-led initiative that assists over 5,000 farmers in 30 villages through millet-based multi-cropping, seed banks, and solar-powered processing. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.undp.org)

QUESTION 4

Which of the following countries shares a border with the Eastern Mediterranean Sea?

1. Lebanon

2. Israel

3. Cyprus

4. Tunisia

5. Italy

6. Libya

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 5 only

(b) 2, 4 and 6 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6

Relevance: It is important for map-based questions in prelims. It is relevant in current affairs due to energy exploration and geopolitical tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Explanation

— The United States has moved one of its most advanced aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, back into the Middle East, according to two US defence officials quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

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— The officials said the carrier, which had been operating in the eastern Mediterranean, has now entered the Red Sea after passing through the Suez Canal. It was accompanied by two destroyers, the USS Mahan and the USS Winston S. Churchill.

— The countries bordering the Eastern Mediterranean Sea include: Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus.

— Countries like Tunisia, Italy, and Libya border the central or western Mediterranean.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The ‘snapback’ sanctions are imposed by:

(a) United States

(b) European Union

(c) Russia

(d) United Nations

Relevance: The question tests conceptual clarity on international sanctions mechanisms and global governance frameworks. It is also relevant due to recurring debates on enforcement of international agreements in current affairs.

Explanation

— The “snapback” sanctions are imposed by the United Nations.

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— The sanctions on Iran have been reimposed via a mechanism known as “snapback” which was included in the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the world powers. These sanctions come as Iran’s economy is already struggling. France, the UK and Germany triggered the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran at the UN Security Council.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 157)

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